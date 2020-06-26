COVID-19 pandemic: MUET teachers’ body awards scholarship to 100 deserving students

DADU: In a move to extend financial support to the deserving students of Mehran University of Engineering & Technology Jamshoro amid the testing times of COVID-19, the Mehran University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) has awarded the scholarship of worth Rs 1.1 million to about 100 meritorious undergraduate students enrolled in various technologies at the varsity in order to help them pay their annual tuition fees and continue their studies without any tensions.

Chaired by the MUTA president Dr. Habibullah Pathan, a ceremony was held in a bid to give away the scholarship cheques to the deserving students which was attended by the members of MUTA scholarship committee and the students of the varsity.

On the occasion, the cheques were handed over to the students who will pay their tuition fees to the varsity and continue their engineering studies in various disciplines without any hurdles.

It is pertinent to add here that this scholarship scheme was launched by the Mehran University Teachers’ Association in 2013 under the title of ‘MUTA Scholarship’ which has successfully been running by the elected representatives of the teachers’ body since it’s advent.

MUTA scholarship is offering a financial support to the economically disadvantaged talented students enrolled at the campus.

The amount is deposited into a separate account used for scholarship purpose.

To grant the scholarship solely on merit, a committee is constituted by Mehran University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) which interviews the deserving students and grants scholarship accordingly.

In this regard, the president MUTA Dr. Habibullah Pathan told Dawn that every year, the students were awarded with the MUTA Scholarship which was sufficient to pay the tuition fee to the university.

He said that the number of needy students had increased since the launch of the scheme adding that he was planning to extend the scholarship circle.

Sharing further details, Dr. Pathan said that the scheme was started initially with the meager amount of Rs50 in 2013 per teacher which had later been increased to Rs500 each.

He said total amount of Rs2.5 million was accumulated each year to support the needy and talented students on the basis of merit so that the deserving candidates might meet their academic expenditure smoothly without facing any difficulty in getting higher education.

“There is a formal procedure which is followed for the grant of scholarship that includes advertisement followed by face to face interviews”, he said and added that the scholarship was awarded purely on need cum merit basis.

He claimed that the MUTA scholarship was the biggest grant awarded to the students annually by any teaching community in public sector universities in Pakistan.

“All the faculty members of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology deserve much accolades, applause and appreciation for their efforts and generous contribution to run this scholarship scheme smoothly”, he maintained.

He said that all the teachers of MUET were committed to serving the students through ‘MUTA scholarship’ adding that the contribution by the faculty would be doubled in an attempt to benefit more needy students.

Dr Pathan also credited the vice-chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Aslam Uqaili, pro-vice chancellor Prof Dr Tauha Hussain Ali, convenor of scholarship committee Dr Asif Ali Shaikh, General Secretary MUTA Dr Nasrullah Pirzada, the focal person of the Students’ Financial Aid Office Dr Aamir Mahmood Soomro and others for smooth running of the grant.

