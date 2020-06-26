CUHK Business School Research Finds Individuals With Diverse Skills More Likely to Form Startups and Succeed as Entrepreneurs

HONG KONG,

CHINA – Media OutReach – 26 June 2020 – If you have ever been called a

“jack-of-all-trades,” you can rest assured the phrase “master of

none” isn’t far behind. At the very least, it is often implied. But how

relevant is this old saying in today’s business world?

Unless you are a jack-of-all-trades

who works in an organisation that values your broader skill sets, you may feel

like your talents are being wasted.

But there is good news! Recent

research into individuals with diverse skill sets found that

jacks-on-all-trades are more likely to start a business and succeed as

entrepreneurs than those who have only a specialised skill. The reason? They

can see more opportunities and are more resourceful when solving problems in an

uncertain situation like setting up a new business. It doesn’t stop there.

Jacks-of-all-trades who are particularly passionate about developing and

nurturing startups are more likely to form highly competent and motivated

teams.

The study was conducted by Kevin Au, Associate

Professor at the Department of Management, as well as directors for both the

Centre for Entrepreneurship and the Centre for Family Business at The Chinese

University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Business School. His collaborators included Anna

Hsu, his PhD student; Prof. Yingzhao Xiao at Tianjin University; and Prof.

Marta Dowejko, Research Assistant Professor of Department of Management at Hong

Kong Baptist University’s School of Business.

The researchers were curious about

what lay beyond the past findings of human capital research. Such research

showed that, as employees, jacks-of-all-trades did not do as good in on-the-job

performance as those who had specialized skills. Past research also showed that

individuals who gained a variety of skills through training were more likely to

start their own business. Yet if a jack-of-all-trades is likely to become an

entrepreneur, he or she should also be good at launching startups.

Delving Deeper Into Startup Development

Wishing to know more how a

jack-of-all-trades does in the initial stage of the startup process, the

researchers designed their study to investigate how having a broad range of

skills contributed to the development of an idea from scratch in an accelerated

setting.

The study, entitled Jack-of-all-trades’ with passion: Keener to pursue startup

in a team, was longitudinal and used data

collected from CUHK Business School’s Empowering Young Entrepreneurs Program. The programme’s goal was to awaken the entrepreneurial

spirit of young people in Hong Kong. It provided an opportunity for them to

engage in training and entrepreneurial activities. Jointly organised by Google and CUHK in 2013, a total of 902 students, existing

entrepreneurs and full-time employees enrolled in the programme. Multiple

rounds of questionnaires were sent to the participants during a five-month

period, from December 2013 to April 2014. The final results came from an

analysis of a smaller subset of working adults who continued the program after

the survey. This group was considered the most reliable data set.

The study found evidence that

individuals with a greater range of skills are more inclined to start a

business. Particularly, they are statistically more likely to follow up on

their entrepreneurial intentions and take a more active role of forming a team

in the startup process.

“Having a wide variety of

skills makes it easier for these individuals to explore and exploit

opportunities,” Prof. Au explains. “It’s as if they have more

antennae to detect the problems and find resources that nobody has seen. Seeing

those problems gives them an edge in finding creative solutions. That’s where

the opportunities for new businesses lie.”

The Right Type of Passion

Just as interesting as the variety

of skills, passion is a crucial factor that contributes to entrepreneurial

success. However, the type of passion matters.

Previous studies have identified

three different types of entrepreneurial passion. They are: passion for inventing,

which is linked to the initial recognition of opportunities that make

entrepreneurial activities possible; passion for founding, which is related to

how likely a person is to establish a venture to explore an identified

opportunity; and passion for developing, which is concerned with developing a

venture so the original vision is brought to fruition.

“Any given entrepreneur may

exhibit different levels of passion at different stages of the startup process,”

says Prof. Au. He notes that having the intention to start a business is not

the same as having the emotional capacity to overcome obstacles that may

present themselves in abundance during the startup phase of a business venture.

Specifically, the study found that

when entrepreneurs possess a strong passion for developing a venture, there is

an even stronger positive relationship between skill variety and team

formation. “In other words,” says Prof. Au, “entrepreneurs with a

variety of skills are more likely to put their skills into use to form a team

if they also possess a strong passion for developing.”

How does that actually work? Prof.

Au explains that when multi-talented entrepreneurs exhibit a great sense of

passion to develop a venture, they attract like-minded individuals to form

teams to turn their ideas into reality. And when potential investors witness

solid teamwork and creative synergy within the teams, they are more likely to

inject capital into the startups.

“Like attracts like when

potential team members witness the passion and confidence of the

jack-of-all-trades,” says Prof. Au.

“By contrast, entrepreneurs who

are lacklustre in developing their ventures are likely to be unmotivated to

form teams. This in spite of the fact that they are multi-talented. As such,

jack-of-all-trades must possess a high level of passion for developing their

ventures to succeed in the long run,” says Prof. Au.

Here is a formula for

entrepreneurial success: If you are a jack-of-all-trades, and you possess a

high level of passion for developing a venture, team up with other

jacks-of-all-trades who share the same type of passion. The chance of your

startup becoming a successful, long-term venture will increase.

