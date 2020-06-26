Yuexiu Commercial ” Yue+ Club ” will Grandly Launch
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 26 June 2020 – Yuexiu Property Company Limited (HKEx Stock Code: 00123) is pleased to announce that the commercial segment of the Group — Yuexiu Commercial will kick off the comprehensive upgrade of “Yue+ Club” on 28 June. The Company will reconstruct “Consumer, Product and Market”, create a “Blockchain Marketing Platform”, connect industrial resources with customized services, and develop a vertical ecological platform of building economy.
The launch event of Yue+ Platform will start at 5pm on 28 June with a global live broadcast. The Yue+ Platform will connect with the 6+2 Platform on a complete industry chain basis. Experts from different sectors will discuss about the new economy and how it will promote the upgrading and transformation of the digital industry and add new energy to the creation of a new central axis in the world. The sharing guests attending this conference include:
- Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust (HKEx Stock Code: 00405), Mr. Lin Deliang
- International Renowned Fashion Designer, Winner of China fashion designer top prize “Golder Award”, Mr. Ji Wenbo
- President of the Association of Asian Contemporary Sculptors (China), President of China area of Asian Townscape Design Association, Mr. Zeng, Zhenwei
- Former President of Jinan University of Medical Science, Chief Medical Specialist of The First Affiliated Hospital of Jinan University Hefeng International Medical Center, Mr. Su, Baogui
- Vice President and General Secretary of Association of Promotion for Guangzhou Industrial Merchants Investment, Vice President of Guangzhou Association of Building Economy Promotion, Mr. Gong Yuan
- Vice President of Guangdong Federation of Social Sciences, Deputy Director of Guangdong Asia-Pacific Innovation Economic Research Institute, Mr. Li Zhijian