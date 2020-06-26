Yuexiu Commercial ” Yue+ Club ” will Grandly Launch

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 26 June 2020 – Yuexiu Property Company Limited (HKEx Stock Code: 00123) is pleased to announce that the commercial segment of the Group — Yuexiu Commercial will kick off the comprehensive upgrade of “Yue+ Club” on 28 June. The Company will reconstruct “Consumer, Product and Market”, create a “Blockchain Marketing Platform”, connect industrial resources with customized services, and develop a vertical ecological platform of building economy.

The launch event of Yue+ Platform will start at 5pm on 28 June with a global live broadcast. The Yue+ Platform will connect with the 6+2 Platform on a complete industry chain basis. Experts from different sectors will discuss about the new economy and how it will promote the upgrading and transformation of the digital industry and add new energy to the creation of a new central axis in the world. The sharing guests attending this conference include: