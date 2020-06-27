Roshan Mahanama and Mahela Jayawardene to be invited for improvement of cricket at grassroot level

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is likely to invite two former cricketers- Mahela Jayawardene and Roshan Mahanama-to discuss about improving the standard of school cricket in the country.

The decision to invite them was discussed at the Cricket Committee meeting (chaired by Anura Tennekoon) held at the SLC head quarter on Friday morning, it is learnt here.

According to the sources in the SLC, the meeting was also attended by Tim McCaskill and Jerome Jayaratne, the two key members of the High Performance Centre.

Australian McCaskill is looking after the development of cricket in Sri Lanka.

Mahela and Roshan (Mahanama) were among the few cricketers, who met the Hon. Prime Minister and had expressed their concern about the decline of cricket at school level. They may be included in the proposed sub committee to prepare a report for the improvement of cricket at the grassroot level.

SLC is also hoping to start domestic cricket to be played from July 14 to August 2 and the Lanka Premier League from August 15.

It has also been decided to have 5 teams in the LPL with all teams can maximum have 6 foreign players but only four foreigners will be allowed to play each match.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION