Madame Tussauds Singapore Rolls Out The Red Carpet For Local Stars
SINGAPORE
– Media OutReach – 28
June 2020 – On the 1st of
July 2020 Madame Tussauds Singapore will roll out the red carpet again, for
you! So glam up and take the spotlight alongside more than 80 celebrities from
Singapore and Asia, Hollywood to Bollywood and beyond!
The attraction
full of famous fun on Sentosa has implemented a vast range of stringent Health
and Safety measures in order to achieve SG Clean accreditation and ensure the
health and wellbeing of staff and visitors is kept paramount. After extensive
consultation with local authorities Madame Tussauds will re-open with such
safety measures as capacity limit, social distancing provisions, temperature
checking, enhanced cleaning protocols and even the figures themselves will be
subject to an increased sanitization regime.
“The health and safety of our guests and
staff is our number one priority and the Madame Tussauds team has been busy
preparing to roll out the red carpet in a safe and controlled way.
With all these measures now in place we
are excited to open our doors again and give everyone the opportunity to travel
the world and meet stars like Dwayne Johnson, Jay Chou and Priyanka Chopra, all
from the comfort of Singapore” said Alex Ward — General Manager of Madame
Tussauds Singapore.
Be immersed at
Madame Tussauds Singapore where guests time travel through the history of
Singapore at Images of Singapore, jump into the Spirit of Singapore boat ride
and are transported into a movie on the special effects acting set at the
Ultimate Film Star Experience. Join the famous fun at Madame Tussauds
Singapore, located at Imbiah Lookout on Sentosa.
About Madame Tussauds
Madame Tussauds is the
ultimate celebrity experience and the world’s best known and most popular wax
attraction. There are currently 23 Madame Tussauds attractions around the
world. Each of the attractions is unique
and tailored to the host city and visitor demographic to feature both local as
well as international figures. These attractions are continually endorsed by
celebrities, sports stars, royalty and global politicians.
Founded in London in 1835,
Madame Tussauds’ amazing wax figures are so high quality and so lifelike that
even the celebrities themselves do a double take when they see them — and all
in stunning interactive themed sets designed to excite, amaze, and surprise,
including some with unique animated features! And, with no bars, ropes or
barriers around the figures, visitors will have no problem believing that they
really are standing beside their heroes and the photographs taken with
favourite stars will be a special memory for ever.
The result of 200 years of
expertise and painstaking research every figure takes Madame Tussauds’ gifted
sculptors a minimum of three months to make, and costs more than $300K
(Singapore dollars). Most contemporary figures are also produced following
sittings with the celebrities themselves and are the result of hundreds of
separate measurements, hours matching skin tone, eye and hair colour — with
every individual hair inserted separately. Celebrities and film studio wardrobe
departments often supply clothing for their figures, or designers will
reproduce significant or iconic outfits as exact replicas, only for Madame
Tussauds. Inclusion in one of Madame Tussauds attractions around the world is
seen as a huge honour and recognition of an individual’s contribution, status
and achievement.
About Merlin Entertainments plc
Merlin Entertainments plc is a global
leader in location-based, family entertainment. As Europe’s Number 1 and the
world’s second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin now operates over
130 attractions, 19 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 25 countries and across 4
continents. Merlin’s purpose is to deliver memorable experiences to its 67
million guests around the world, through its iconic brands and multiple
attraction formats, and the commitment and passion of its c.28,000 employees
(peak season).
See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information and follow on Twitter
@MerlinEntsNews.