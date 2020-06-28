Madame Tussauds Singapore Rolls Out The Red Carpet For Local Stars

SINGAPORE

– Media OutReach – 28

June 2020 – On the 1st of

July 2020 Madame Tussauds Singapore will roll out the red carpet again, for

you! So glam up and take the spotlight alongside more than 80 celebrities from

Singapore and Asia, Hollywood to Bollywood and beyond!

The attraction

full of famous fun on Sentosa has implemented a vast range of stringent Health

and Safety measures in order to achieve SG Clean accreditation and ensure the

health and wellbeing of staff and visitors is kept paramount. After extensive

consultation with local authorities Madame Tussauds will re-open with such

safety measures as capacity limit, social distancing provisions, temperature

checking, enhanced cleaning protocols and even the figures themselves will be

subject to an increased sanitization regime.

“The health and safety of our guests and

staff is our number one priority and the Madame Tussauds team has been busy

preparing to roll out the red carpet in a safe and controlled way.

With all these measures now in place we

are excited to open our doors again and give everyone the opportunity to travel

the world and meet stars like Dwayne Johnson, Jay Chou and Priyanka Chopra, all

from the comfort of Singapore” said Alex Ward — General Manager of Madame

Tussauds Singapore.

Be immersed at

Madame Tussauds Singapore where guests time travel through the history of

Singapore at Images of Singapore, jump into the Spirit of Singapore boat ride

and are transported into a movie on the special effects acting set at the

Ultimate Film Star Experience. Join the famous fun at Madame Tussauds

Singapore, located at Imbiah Lookout on Sentosa.

Please download

the high-res images here.

Twitter: @MTsSingapore

Instagram: @mtssingapore

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MadameTussaudsSingapore

About Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds is the

ultimate celebrity experience and the world’s best known and most popular wax

attraction. There are currently 23 Madame Tussauds attractions around the

world. Each of the attractions is unique

and tailored to the host city and visitor demographic to feature both local as

well as international figures. These attractions are continually endorsed by

celebrities, sports stars, royalty and global politicians.

Founded in London in 1835,

Madame Tussauds’ amazing wax figures are so high quality and so lifelike that

even the celebrities themselves do a double take when they see them — and all

in stunning interactive themed sets designed to excite, amaze, and surprise,

including some with unique animated features! And, with no bars, ropes or

barriers around the figures, visitors will have no problem believing that they

really are standing beside their heroes and the photographs taken with

favourite stars will be a special memory for ever.

The result of 200 years of

expertise and painstaking research every figure takes Madame Tussauds’ gifted

sculptors a minimum of three months to make, and costs more than $300K

(Singapore dollars). Most contemporary figures are also produced following

sittings with the celebrities themselves and are the result of hundreds of

separate measurements, hours matching skin tone, eye and hair colour — with

every individual hair inserted separately. Celebrities and film studio wardrobe

departments often supply clothing for their figures, or designers will

reproduce significant or iconic outfits as exact replicas, only for Madame

Tussauds. Inclusion in one of Madame Tussauds attractions around the world is

seen as a huge honour and recognition of an individual’s contribution, status

and achievement.





About Merlin Entertainments plc

Merlin Entertainments plc is a global

leader in location-based, family entertainment. As Europe’s Number 1 and the

world’s second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin now operates over

130 attractions, 19 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 25 countries and across 4

continents. Merlin’s purpose is to deliver memorable experiences to its 67

million guests around the world, through its iconic brands and multiple

attraction formats, and the commitment and passion of its c.28,000 employees

(peak season).

See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information and follow on Twitter

@MerlinEntsNews.



