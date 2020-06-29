Groove to the tunes of Taha-G’s new song Chal!

KARACHI: Taha’s latest song ‘Chal’ is out now, based on a story of his friend, where he speaks about a toxic relationship of a guy with a girl who only approaches the man when she is intoxicated. The man being in love with her doesn’t mind this as he is insanely in love with this woman.

With a passion for songwriting and singing running through his veins from an early age, Taha Gurwara’s fervent lyrics and sparkling R&B melodies expose a truly sensitive artist whose soul-shattering vocals have the power to provoke a profound response.

In an interview Taha said, “This song is dedicated to all those who are in toxic relationship knowingly but couldn’t save themselves because love is and always was blind”.

