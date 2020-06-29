Sania Maskatiya launches RAE – Eid-ul-Azha 2020 Collection

KARACHI:Multi-award winning fashion house Sania Maskatiya has launched their latest formalwear collection for Eid-ul-Azha titled RAE.

As the warm summer days are here in full swing, with the unrelenting heat beating down in full force, many months have passed in reflection, all of us reimagining and pondering over what was and what will be in this new world order going forward.

The Eid-ul-Azha collection RAE evokes a feeling for a new kind of summer, where we might feel stuck but we have the beauty of nature to heal and nourish us. The collection features brand new designs for this season with the brand’s signature quintessential prints, embroideries and hand spun fabrics.

