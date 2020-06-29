Serving up Hokkaido scallops: DHL Global Forwarding introduces air charters to Hong Kong

Re-establishing this key export route will help seafood producers in Hokkaido reach consumers in China and Hong Kong

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 29 June 2020 – For scallop

producers in Hokkaido, which is a key source for importers of the premium

delicacy, June typically marks the beginning of a new

harvest season that ends in October. However, since the authorities started

imposing travel restrictions due to Covid-19, exporters from the region were

unable to fly scallops and other perishables directly to Hong Kong, the top

importer of Japanese agricultural and marine products and a gateway to

China, which saw overall seafood imports increase

by 39% in 2019 to ¥1.6 trillion (€13.3 billion).

DHL Global Forwarding launched a thrice-weekly charter from

Chitose to Hong Kong. The charter is the only direct air freight service from Hokkaido’s

main international airport to Hong Kong since airlines halted international

flights from the airport. Japan has seen its year-on-year export

of seafood fall from ¥22.9 billion to ¥14.9 billion in April this year.

“As countries took time to recover and travel restrictions

remained firmly in place for weeks before being gradually lifted, there was an

urgent demand to bring fresh perishable seafood to consumers outside of Japan. As

one of the leading international forwarders in Japan’s seafood trade, I am extremely

proud that we were able to work with our partners to swiftly organize the first

direct freight service from Chitose to Hong Kong. With an export pathway

established for perishables, including scallops, sea cucumber and melons,

producers in Hokkaido can be assured that their harvests will reach consumers

in a timely manner and in their optimum states,” said Charles Kaufmann, CEO,

North Asia South Pacific, DHL Global Forwarding and President/Representative

Director, DHL Global Forwarding Japan K.K.

For the leading international

provider of air, sea and road freight services, scallops make up the largest

portion of seafood that it ships out of Japan and primarily from Hokkaido, a

top producer of seafood in the country. Japan has seen its domestic consumption

of seafood decrease by more than 20% and has been actively pushing its seafood

overseas to support its 1.4

trillion yen (€10 billion) seafood industry.

In May 2019, DHL Global Forwarding marked

its 50th anniversary in Japan with the opening of its wholly-owned

office in Chitose. The freight forwarder’s dedicated presence in Hokkaido provides

critical customs expertise to local businesses exporting to overseas markets, and guarantee

the quality of the seafood by using reliable state-of-the-art cold chain

technologies.

Note to editors:

Scallops dominated seafood exports for Japan in 2018,

with the country’s northernmost island of Hokkaido netting the bulk of it. The

island accounted for up to 80 percent of domestic scallop production and 20

percent of the country’s overall seafood production. Read more about the challenges and opportunities

that the scallop industry in Hokkaido is facing on Logistics of Things.

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL

divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from

national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment

solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial

supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220

countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely

and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized

solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences

and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and

retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.





DHL is part of Deutsche

Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 63 billion euros in

2019. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the

environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche

Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.