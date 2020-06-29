Suncity Group’s First Integrated Resort HOIANA Opens for Preview
Grand Opening will happen in 2021
MACAU, CHINA – Media OutReach – 29 June 2020 – “HOIANA”,
a joint investment between VMS Investment Group, VinaCapital and Suncity Group
Holdings Limited (HKEx: 1383.HK), has officially opened for preview on June 28.
A simple yet solemn unveiling ceremony was held. The
preview of HOIANA marks an exciting new chapter for Suncity Group to evolve
into an integrated resort operator, whilst the official Grand Opening of HOIANA
will happen in 2021.
The
Toasting
Ceremony
Vietnam’s first Robert Trent Jones Jr.
designed Hoiana Shores Golf Club
The preview ceremony was hosted by Mr Don
Lam, Chairman of HOIANA and Mr Steve Wolstenholme, Chief Executive Officer of
HOIANA, together with the management team. Traditional
ceremonies such as “Lion
Eye Dotting” and “Choi Qing” were held and the officiating guests
kicked off the unveiling ceremony for HOIANA, as HOIANA welcomes its first
guests to Vietnam’s brand-new entertainment and lifestyle destination.
The HOIANA story began in 2016 when
its ground breaking ceremony marked the commencement of the most ambitious
tourism development in Central Vietnam. Four years in the making, HOIANA is now
ready to introduce some of its first operational facilities, such as the gaming
facilities by Hoiana Suncity, Vietnam’s first Robert Trent Jones Jr. designed
Hoiana Shores Golf Club. Accommodation wise, the Hoiana Hotel & Suites managed
by Rosewood Hotel Group, is the first to welcome guests with suites overlooking the
stunning coastline and providing personalized 24-hour butler service.
As the first large-scale integrated
resort in the area, one of the most special features of HOIANA is over 3 km coastline, where a unique Beach Club will be
built. More F&B and retail brands will be introduced, along with exciting
performances and entertainment activities for both gaming and non-gaming
guests. Suncity Group is confident that HOIANA will become the finest
entertainment hub in Southeast Asia, bringing positive benefits and sustainable
development for the Group.
Adhering to the spirit of “Innovation
with diversity, strive for success”, Suncity Group has been dedicated to achieve
a flourishing development of integrated VIP entertainment, including VIP
services, entertainment, global tourism, food and beverage, luxury fashion, and
through Suncity Group Holdings Limited (HKEx: 1383.HK), Suncity has been
actively expanding its global hotel and integrated resort management businesses
as its core development.
In addition, Suncity Group Holdings
Limited has become the single largest shareholder of Summit Ascent Holdings Limited
(HKEx: 102.HK) and will be participating in the development and operations of the
current and future phases of Tigre de Cristal in Vladivostok, Russia. It has
also acquired the majority stake of Suntrust Home Developers Inc. (PSE: SUN) in
the Philippines, entering the Filipino market by developing Westside City
Project in Entertainment City in Manila, the Philippines. The project will have
a gross floor area of over 180,000 square meters, and is expected to be in
operations in Q4 2022. It will consist of 400 five-star hotel rooms,
entertainment facilities, pool clubs and leisure clubs, etc. The final product
will be integrated with the theatres, shopping malls, restaurants and 2,000
additional hotel rooms, etc. to be built by the project partner.
Mr Alvin Chau, Chief Executive Officer
and Director of Suncity Group said, “The metamorphosis of Suncity never stops.
I am delighted to see that our projects in Vietnam, Russia, the Philippines,
etc. continue to grow as they all undergo transformation. My dear friends and
guests, please come to experience Hoiana yourself during the Grand Opening in
2021.”
About Suncity Group
Suncity
Group was founded in 2007. Since establishment, Suncity Group has been striving
to provide the extraordinary VIP entertainment service for our guests, and we
then opened a number of VIP Clubs in various 6-star hotels and resorts
throughout Macau with the rapid growth of our business. Meanwhile, we
successively set up exclusive VIP Clubs in Manila, Seoul, Incheon, Phnom Penh
and Da Nang, etc.
Adhering to
the spirit of “Innovating With Diversity, Striving For Success”, Suncity Group
spared no effort to develop high-end entertainment services and products as
well as roll out global VIP loyalty program for the selected members to enjoy
entertainment, travel, catering services, luxury shopping and motion picture.
Today, the scope of our business covers most sectors, especially in the fields
of global travel, film production, concert and event planning, catering and
luxury goods.
As a Macau
born and bred enterprise, Suncity Group is not only devoted to develop the
Asian market, but also oriented to expand the global network. In the future, we
will surely continue to diversify our VIP entertainment services, attract more
exclusive members and make every effort to promote our business in every corner
of the world.
Official Website | www.suncitygroup.com.mo/en