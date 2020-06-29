Suncity Group’s First Integrated Resort HOIANA Opens for Preview

Grand Opening will happen in 2021

MACAU, CHINA – Media OutReach – 29 June 2020 – “HOIANA”,

a joint investment between VMS Investment Group, VinaCapital and Suncity Group

Holdings Limited (HKEx: 1383.HK), has officially opened for preview on June 28.

A simple yet solemn unveiling ceremony was held. The

preview of HOIANA marks an exciting new chapter for Suncity Group to evolve

into an integrated resort operator, whilst the official Grand Opening of HOIANA

will happen in 2021.

The

preview ceremony was hosted by Mr Don Lam, Chairman of HOIANA and Mr Steve

Wolstenholme, Chief Executive Officer of HOIANA

Toasting

Ceremony

Vietnam’s first Robert Trent Jones Jr.

designed Hoiana Shores Golf Club

ceremonies such as “Lion

Eye Dotting” and “Choi Qing” were held and the officiating guests

kicked off the unveiling ceremony for HOIANA, as HOIANA welcomes its first

guests to Vietnam’s brand-new entertainment and lifestyle destination.

The HOIANA story began in 2016 when

its ground breaking ceremony marked the commencement of the most ambitious

tourism development in Central Vietnam. Four years in the making, HOIANA is now

ready to introduce some of its first operational facilities, such as the gaming

facilities by Hoiana Suncity, Vietnam’s first Robert Trent Jones Jr. designed

Hoiana Shores Golf Club. Accommodation wise, the Hoiana Hotel & Suites managed

by Rosewood Hotel Group, is the first to welcome guests with suites overlooking the

stunning coastline and providing personalized 24-hour butler service.

As the first large-scale integrated

resort in the area, one of the most special features of HOIANA is over 3 km coastline, where a unique Beach Club will be

built. More F&B and retail brands will be introduced, along with exciting

performances and entertainment activities for both gaming and non-gaming

guests. Suncity Group is confident that HOIANA will become the finest

entertainment hub in Southeast Asia, bringing positive benefits and sustainable

development for the Group.

Adhering to the spirit of “Innovation

with diversity, strive for success”, Suncity Group has been dedicated to achieve

a flourishing development of integrated VIP entertainment, including VIP

services, entertainment, global tourism, food and beverage, luxury fashion, and

through Suncity Group Holdings Limited (HKEx: 1383.HK), Suncity has been

actively expanding its global hotel and integrated resort management businesses

as its core development.

In addition, Suncity Group Holdings

Limited has become the single largest shareholder of Summit Ascent Holdings Limited

(HKEx: 102.HK) and will be participating in the development and operations of the

current and future phases of Tigre de Cristal in Vladivostok, Russia. It has

also acquired the majority stake of Suntrust Home Developers Inc. (PSE: SUN) in

the Philippines, entering the Filipino market by developing Westside City

Project in Entertainment City in Manila, the Philippines. The project will have

a gross floor area of over 180,000 square meters, and is expected to be in

operations in Q4 2022. It will consist of 400 five-star hotel rooms,

entertainment facilities, pool clubs and leisure clubs, etc. The final product

will be integrated with the theatres, shopping malls, restaurants and 2,000

additional hotel rooms, etc. to be built by the project partner.

Mr Alvin Chau, Chief Executive Officer

and Director of Suncity Group said, “The metamorphosis of Suncity never stops.

I am delighted to see that our projects in Vietnam, Russia, the Philippines,

etc. continue to grow as they all undergo transformation. My dear friends and

guests, please come to experience Hoiana yourself during the Grand Opening in

2021.”

About Suncity Group

Suncity

Group was founded in 2007. Since establishment, Suncity Group has been striving

to provide the extraordinary VIP entertainment service for our guests, and we

then opened a number of VIP Clubs in various 6-star hotels and resorts

throughout Macau with the rapid growth of our business. Meanwhile, we

successively set up exclusive VIP Clubs in Manila, Seoul, Incheon, Phnom Penh

and Da Nang, etc.





Adhering to

the spirit of “Innovating With Diversity, Striving For Success”, Suncity Group

spared no effort to develop high-end entertainment services and products as

well as roll out global VIP loyalty program for the selected members to enjoy

entertainment, travel, catering services, luxury shopping and motion picture.

Today, the scope of our business covers most sectors, especially in the fields

of global travel, film production, concert and event planning, catering and

luxury goods.





As a Macau

born and bred enterprise, Suncity Group is not only devoted to develop the

Asian market, but also oriented to expand the global network. In the future, we

will surely continue to diversify our VIP entertainment services, attract more

exclusive members and make every effort to promote our business in every corner

of the world.

Official Website | www.suncitygroup.com.mo/en

