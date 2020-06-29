TIS Partners with SQREEM to Help Marketers Unlock The Full Potential of Their Customer Databases Through AI
The technology combines first-party and third-party data to help marketers gain valuable insights into their ideal customer segment
Company, SQREEM Technologies, has partnered with leading Japan-based system
integration services provider TIS Inc to help organisations unlock more value
from their customer databases and augment marketing efforts.
The new partnership will see SQREEM’s advanced
behavioural data capabilities and pattern analysis technology applied to TIS’
product TIS
MARKETING CANVAS — a
platform for data integration and utilisation.
This means TIS’ clients will be able to extract
more value from their already available customer data by using SQREEM’s AI
solutions to combine existing deterministic client data with probabilistic open
data to unlock greater insights into customer behaviours, ranging from how they
shop, dine and travel all the way to their professional aspirations and support
for social causes.
Sitting behind firewalls, SQREEM’s AI enriches
first party data owned by TIS’ clients, with behavioural data sourced from
hundreds of thousands of publicly available data points, providing a gigantic
database with multiple fields of transactional behavioural data. This is done
within the confines of a firm’s owned databases, with none of the data being
accessible to third parties.
For example, a credit card provider might know
that customers are using their cards for petrol payments, but may not be aware
that they are using a competitor’s offering for online purchases. Unlocking
insights such as these will allow the firm to adjust the perks offered by their
card or to offer new cards to existing customers based on their needs.
TIS is Japan’s leading provider of network
solutions and system integration services with 15,000 clients in Japan and
3,000 enterprise customers across Southeast Asia. Developed in Japan, the
technology will first be deployed locally before being rolled out in select
ASEAN markets over the course of the year.
Recently named by the Financial Times as one of
Asia’s fastest-growing companies, SQREEM utilises its proprietary artificial
intelligence capabilities to track and predict online human behaviour. Using
the data signals from TIS, SQREEM is able to pair that with third-party data to
find the correlation between data points and identify trends, patterns and anomalies
in the online behaviour of consumers.
“There is rightly an increasing awareness around
protecting consumer privacy, and at SQREEM we are committed to using only
anonymised open source third-party data to predict human behaviour,” says Ian Chapman-Banks,
co-founder and CEO of SQREEM. “By combining TIS’ data signals with third-party
data, we are able to provide a much more powerful view into consumer
preferences and interests. This not only helps marketers better cater to
people’s needs but also put their marketing budgets to more efficient use.”
As the digital world moves towards a cookie-less
environment, utilising third-party data will be instrumental in providing
marketers with the tools to reach and serve the right message and offerings to
customers.
SQREEM’s advanced
AI and behavioural insights platform have also been integrated into other firms
to enable them to unlock the value of their first-party data. For example:
- Partnership with Japanese internet services
company, Rakuten to launch Rakuten SQREEM to provide advertisers in Japan with
marketing solutions built around AI-based behavioural pattern analysis, to
better position them to meet the needs of consumers by serving them content
that is desirable and relevant.
- Powering
the launch of Wrap
Bstrd,
Singapore’s First F&B brand and dark kitchen driven by artificial
intelligence and analytics.
- Launching a government-only platform called
Channel SQREEM, which uses artificial intelligence to accelerate contact
tracing and communications for COVID-19 infections.
