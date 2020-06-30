Cityneon Announces Acquisition of Global Touring Exhibition Based on James Cameron’s Blockbuster Film AVATAR
– 1st July 2020 – Cityneon Holdings has announced that its
subsidiary, Victory Hill Exhibitions, has acquired multi-year licensing rights
for the global touring exhibition based on James Cameron’s blockbuster film AVATAR. Cityneon will work in close
collaboration with Disney Location-Based Experiences and James Cameron and Jon
Landau’s Lightstorm Entertainment on this exciting venture.
With AVATAR set to release the
first of four sequels next year, Cityneon looks forward to curating a uniquely
engaging experience for audiences to visit worldwide. The innovative
state-of-the-art touring exhibition will feature numerous interactive,
multi-sensory segments where guests can explore the fascinating wonders of
Pandora, the distant moon which is the setting for the films.
Ron Tan, Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Cityneon,
said: “We are honoured to work with Disney and Lightstorm Entertainment. All of
us share the same vision of bringing these experiences alive with artistry and
inventiveness. We are thrilled to be part of this collaboration. There’s a lot
of anticipation for the film’s first sequel, and we’re excited to be part of
the global effort to complement the film’s release with a truly immersive
experience for fans in various markets.”
Lightstorm Entertainment’s President of Franchise Development, Kathy
Franklin, added: “Our powerful new relationship with Cityneon for this global
touring exhibition will play a key role in our continuing expansion of the
reach and impact of the AVATAR franchise
around the world.”
Released in 2009, James Cameron’s AVATAR was the
highest-grossing film in motion picture history with a box office gross of
nearly $2.8 billion, a record held for ten years. Captivating audiences
across the globe with its otherworldly visuals and groundbreaking special
effects, the film quickly became a worldwide phenomenon. AVATAR is set to be followed by four sequels, with the first sequel
scheduled for release in December 2021.
Victory Hill Exhibitions
Victory Hill Exhibitions is a subsidiary of Cityneon Holdings and is an
exhibition production company which strives to create interactive exhibits that
attract visitors and have educational value. With 25 years of experience and
cooperation with pioneers in technology from around the world, Victory Hill is
able to create astounding interactive experiences, and can adapt based on our
clients’ needs to satisfy each and every unique need.
Cityneon Holding
With its global reach and international partnerships, Cityneon has the
capability to serve its clients anywhere in the world. Cityneon was listed on
the Mainboard of the Singapore Stock Exchange since 2005, and was privatized on
February 2019 by West Knighton Limited, a company wholly owned by Cityneon’s
Executive Chairman and Group CEO, Ron Tan, together with Hong Kong veteran
entrepreneur and investor, Johnson Ko Chun Shun. Johnson is a capital markets
veteran and has held controlling interests and directorships in many listed
companies. In May 2019, Cityneon welcomed CITIC Capital as a new
shareholder, who holds approximately 10% shares in Cityneon. CITIC Capital is
part of CITIC Group, one of China’s largest conglomerates, and has over US$29b
of assets under its management across 100 funds and investment products
globally. Other institutional shareholders of the Group include EDBI – a
Singapore government-linked global investor, and Pavilion Capital – a
Singapore-based investment institution which focuses on private equity
investments, that made strategic investments in August and October 2019
respectively, to support the Group’s further expansion globally. For more
information, please visit www.cityneongroup.com.
