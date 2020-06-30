Cityneon Announces Acquisition of Global Touring Exhibition Based on James Cameron’s Blockbuster Film AVATAR

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach

– 1st July 2020 – Cityneon Holdings has announced that its

subsidiary, Victory Hill Exhibitions, has acquired multi-year licensing rights

for the global touring exhibition based on James Cameron’s blockbuster film AVATAR. Cityneon will work in close

collaboration with Disney Location-Based Experiences and James Cameron and Jon

Landau’s Lightstorm Entertainment on this exciting venture.

With AVATAR set to release the

first of four sequels next year, Cityneon looks forward to curating a uniquely

engaging experience for audiences to visit worldwide. The innovative

state-of-the-art touring exhibition will feature numerous interactive,

multi-sensory segments where guests can explore the fascinating wonders of

Pandora, the distant moon which is the setting for the films.

Ron Tan, Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Cityneon,

said: “We are honoured to work with Disney and Lightstorm Entertainment. All of

us share the same vision of bringing these experiences alive with artistry and

inventiveness. We are thrilled to be part of this collaboration. There’s a lot

of anticipation for the film’s first sequel, and we’re excited to be part of

the global effort to complement the film’s release with a truly immersive

experience for fans in various markets.”

Lightstorm Entertainment’s President of Franchise Development, Kathy

Franklin, added: “Our powerful new relationship with Cityneon for this global

touring exhibition will play a key role in our continuing expansion of the

reach and impact of the AVATAR franchise

around the world.”

Released in 2009, James Cameron’s AVATAR was the

highest-grossing film in motion picture history with a box office gross of

nearly $2.8 billion, a record held for ten years. Captivating audiences

across the globe with its otherworldly visuals and groundbreaking special

effects, the film quickly became a worldwide phenomenon. AVATAR is set to be followed by four sequels, with the first sequel

scheduled for release in December 2021.

Victory Hill Exhibitions

Victory Hill Exhibitions is a subsidiary of Cityneon Holdings and is an

exhibition production company which strives to create interactive exhibits that

attract visitors and have educational value. With 25 years of experience and

cooperation with pioneers in technology from around the world, Victory Hill is

able to create astounding interactive experiences, and can adapt based on our

clients’ needs to satisfy each and every unique need.

Cityneon Holding

With its global reach and international partnerships, Cityneon has the

capability to serve its clients anywhere in the world. Cityneon was listed on

the Mainboard of the Singapore Stock Exchange since 2005, and was privatized on

February 2019 by West Knighton Limited, a company wholly owned by Cityneon’s

Executive Chairman and Group CEO, Ron Tan, together with Hong Kong veteran

entrepreneur and investor, Johnson Ko Chun Shun. Johnson is a capital markets

veteran and has held controlling interests and directorships in many listed

companies. In May 2019, Cityneon welcomed CITIC Capital as a new

shareholder, who holds approximately 10% shares in Cityneon. CITIC Capital is

part of CITIC Group, one of China’s largest conglomerates, and has over US$29b

of assets under its management across 100 funds and investment products

globally. Other institutional shareholders of the Group include EDBI – a

Singapore government-linked global investor, and Pavilion Capital – a

Singapore-based investment institution which focuses on private equity

investments, that made strategic investments in August and October 2019

respectively, to support the Group’s further expansion globally. For more

information, please visit www.cityneongroup.com.

Facebook | Youtube | LinkedIn | Instagram | Toutiao | Youku

Weibo: