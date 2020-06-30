Desay SV Automotive One Step Closer Towards Level-4 Autonomous Vehicle Player

SINGAPORE

Recently,

Desay SV Automotive announced the launch of its third generation Intelligent

Processing Unit (IPU-03). This re-inforces its commitment to become one of the

future leading Level-4 players in the autonomous vehicle domain. With the

introduction of the IPU-03, Desay SV Automotive re-affirms and is resolute to

achieve this goal in the foreseeable years. Powered by NVIDIA’s Drive AGX

Xavier platform, the IPU-03 will enable Xpeng Motors of China to achieve Level

3 autonomous driving capability in the company’s latest and future car model

launches.

IPU03 specifications

Amongst the many significant intelligent features that

Desay SV Automotive is able to offer are : 1) High-Speed Lane Change Assist

(LCA) which assists the driver in making safe lane changing during high speed

drive; 2) Safe Distance Assist (SDA) which assists the driver in keeping safe

distance from other vehicles while in traffic jam; 3) Active Parking Assist

(APA) which assists the driver in making easy parking; and 4) Automated Valet

Parking (AVP) which enables the vehicle to perform self-parking (without

driver). These are some intelligent features

which are expected out of a Level-3 Autonomous Vehicle System. Desay SV

Automotive has cleverly integrated multiple signals and information derived

from the multitude and array of vehicle sensors (e.g. radars, lidar, camera, ultra-sonic,

etc.) and performs complex data processing as well as fusion of derived

information. All these in-house development work were performed with a high degree

of knowledge in deep & machine learning algorithms coupled with strong

artificial intelligence capabilities. The seamless operations of these

intelligent functions exhibited by IPU03 is a testimony of those capabilities.

Safety is always at the forefront in the development of

autonomous vehicles technologies. With stringent regulations placed on safety,

Desay SV Automotive, invested heavily in ensuring that the IPU03 meets all

safety requirements and expectations through the use of a robust software

architecture and framework. QNX Safety OS, an industry proven operating system

is adopted for the NVIDIA-Xavier general purpose computing unit (GPU), whereas Microsar,

an AutoSar compliant RTOS which includes functional safety, has been chosen for

the specific purpose micro-computing unit (MCU). These powerful and intelligent

GPU and MCU, in combination with a robust design philosophy for hardware and

software, provide a cutting edge firmware which meets ASIL-D standard of the ISO26262,

thus guaranteeing the safety requirement of the intelligent system.

The choice in adopting a powerful GPU (NVIDIA-Xavier)

which has the capability to transact

massive data and computing capacity of up to 30 trillion operations per second

(TOPS), enables it to process array of data received from the multitude vehicle’s

sensors (radars, lidar, camera, ultra-sonic, etc.), in real time and concurrently

executing algorithms such as perception, positioning, path planning and control

without latency impact. The IPU-03 has also been designed to support a wide

range of external devices, including a 12-channel camera sources, a 12-channel

CAN bus connectivity, a 2-channel LVDS for video processing and an 8-channel 1

gigabit and 1-channel 10 gigabit in-vehicle Ethernet for high speed data

communication.

Through almost

a decade of investment and relentless pursuit in autonomous vehicle

technologies, Desay SV Automotive has augmented its technological capability and

gained extensive experience in this new megatrend, which are manifested in the

new range of its latest products offerings, such as IPU-03. Capitalizing on a

combination of intelligent driving assistance systems, artificial intelligence

and state-of-the-art sensors, and specifically designed for complex use cases, scenarios

and driving experiences, Desay SV Automotive is able to provide its partners a comprehensive,

integrated and ready-to-use systems, including algorithms, software and

sensors, thus elevating the vehicle to next level of intelligence.

Desay SV

Automotive’s investment extends beyond technologies and research &

development. Preparing into the next decade, it embarked on a journey towards a

digital factory under the platform of Industry 4.0. With quality and efficiency

as its driving force, it implemented world-leading production processes and

industry-leading manufacturing operations. This resulted in its capability to

manufacture a highly automated and high quality 24GHz/77GHz millimeter-wave radar

and high definition (HD) camera meeting the stringent automotive requirements.

With continuous

improvement as one of its core principles, Desay SV Automotive places strong

emphasis on improving the research and development capability. This has

resulted in the software development team attaining ASPICE CL2 (Class 2

Automotive Software Process Improvement and Capability dEtermination)

certification. Desay SV Automotive is committed to provide full support to its

customers and deliver world-leading intelligent transportation solutions and

achieve the ultimate goal of vehicle autonomy.

Its ability to

meet global customer’s quality standards, such as General Motors, Volkswagen,

Mazda, Toyota, Volvo, Caterpillar and many more, is a testimony on its ability

to deliver products of high quality and reliability. It is with no surprise

that Desay SV Automotive has attracted and gain attention from other global

customers leading to future growth. The extension into the third plant, which

is currently under construction, will facilitates its capability to manufacture

beyond 20 million units annually.

Desay SV

Automotive looks forward to working with partners in the autonomous driving

industry to deliver a driving experience that is safer, more comfortable and

more efficient. Desay SV Automotive is committed to play a significant role in

the transformation of future mobility.