Jamshoro police contingent presents guard of honor to national hero Khalil Jatoi

DADU: A smartly turned contingent of Jamshoro police led by ASP Aleena Rajper reached at village Essa Dal situated at SITE Kotri on the direction of SSP Amjad Shaikh where it presented a guard of honor outside the residence of valiant police constable Khalil Jatoi who heroically fought against the terrorists and killed them in the premises of Karachi stock exchange (KSE) two days back.

For the heroic role of PC Khalil Jatoi during his deployment in the premises of KSE on Monday, he along with his other cops resisted with the terrorists and killed them on spot in short span of time.

ASP Aleena Rajper, after leading the a guard of honor presented by a smartly turned contingent of Jamshoro district police to the residence of brave police constable, entered his home to meet and congratulate his family members. She decorated his father Abdul Majeed Jatoi with rose garlands on the valour of his son who foiled the terrorist attack at Karachi stock exchange.

On the occasion, she said, addressing Abdul Majeed Jatoi that his brave son and hero of the nation Khalil Jatoi had brightened the name of Sindh police and that entire nation was delighted with his bravery and gallantry.

The proud father of PC Khalil Jatoi at the juncture said that his son had dignified and kept his head high after killing the terrorists and foiling the perilous attack.

He said that the nation was exalted and elated with the courage of his son which he said, was a thing of great honor for his entire family.

Recalling the past of his son, he said that Khalil Jatoi used to work along with him as a carpenter, and later he bought a rickshaw in order to earn bread and butter for his joint family before recruiting in police force solely on merit, some three years ago. It may be noted that the name of PC Khalil Jatoi flashed on every news channel in the country on Monday after the foiling of terrorist attack on KSE and killing of all four terrorists on the spot.

