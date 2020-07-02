Ceevo Bridges the International Payments Gap for Europe

New Ceevo product allows European merchants easy access to simplified payments solutions along with the company’s global expertise to sell beyond their borders

Ceevo today announces the launch of its

automated-onboarding (AOB) payment gateway solution across Europe, offering

local merchants a fast and simple plug-and-play payments solution. Find out how

we can help them capitalise on growing cross-border ecommerce opportunities at www.ceevo.com.

Supported by

the company’s international reach and financial and technological expertise,

Ceevo handles all the complexity of international payments including security,

regulations, and a vast range of payment options so merchants can focus on

growing their businesses.

The Payment

Challenges of Cross-border Ecommerce in Eastern Europe

While Eastern

Europe is one of the fastest growing ecommerce markets on the continent,

growing at a steady rate of 10.3% year-on-year, the region’s merchants remain

hugely underserved: many international providers are yet to actively target the

region, and domestic players are unable to provide the right solutions and

services to support businesses with international ambitions.

Ceevo’s

solutions are tailored to meet the specific needs of merchants looking to

process online payment transactions for their customers in the EU (European

Union) and international markets. While the Ceevo solution is available to all

European merchants, Ceevo believes that Eastern European merchants are

particularly underserved and that its solution will bridge the payments gap for

these merchants who are keen to expand out of their homegrown markets.

A recent Ceevo survey

of small online retailers in East Europe revealed that the top two concerns for

small online retailers payments are security (42%) and cash flow

management (21%), while unaccepted payment methods (30%) is cited as the most

frequent problem experienced at checkout.

Moreover, 32.5%

of respondents also stated that most of their sales were made cross-channel and

via marketplaces like Amazon and eBay. The top three concerns for these

businesses in cross-border payments are currency and payment processes and

adapting to real-time exchange rates (25%), customer support and service

(24.17%) and reconciling payments from other countries (23%). Respondents also

cited the integration of digital payments and the challenges of keeping up with

rapidly evolving consumer trends, along with complex EU regulations, as

barriers to exploring opportunities for growth outside their home

markets. The Ceevo automated onboarding and payment gateway solution incorporates the latest technology tools to

address these concerns and provides merchants with a seamless solution to

participate in the digital economy.

Philip Meyer, Group CEO of Ceevo said, “Inevitably, many small online retailers are missing out on

the opportunity to sell their goods and services internationally and are

therefore unable to scale their businesses if they are not able to accept

payments from any prospective customers. The reality for small businesses is

that they’re worrying about payment technology when they should be focused on

running their businesses – something we felt was very important to address by

providing a user-friendly solution which caters for local languages and rapid

integration.”

Ceevo –

Empowering Businesses to Accept Almost Any Type of Payment from Anywhere

Ceevo has

tailored its payments solutions to directly address the challenges faced by

these businesses. It offers fast and automated onboarding without additional

compliance overheads, self-service support that includes public documentation

and a customer support section to help merchants troubleshoot payment issues.

Ceevo also provides intuitive dashboards that enable easier multi-channel

management to have your business operating soonest.

Philip Meyer further

commented, “With Ceevo payments we want to empower merchants to sell to all

their potential customers across the EU markets and beyond. We want to be a

champion for small businesses and enable them, through our services, to focus

on the things that matter instead of the confusing world of payments. Our

solutions will make it easier for customers to accept payments from anybody, in

any currency, from anywhere in the world without needing legal or technical

expertise. We look forward to partnering with more types of merchants than ever

before and supporting the next wave of businesses fueling growth in Europe and

the rest of the world.”

Ceevo is a new

product launched by the Ceevo Group – formerly known as Net1’s International

Payments Group, comprising of Transact24 and MasterPayment. The Ceevo Group is

a leading international payment services provider offering payment processing,

credit and debit card acquiring, transaction security and regulatory compliance

services. It is a subsidiary of NASDAQ-listed international financial

technology solutions provider, Net1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NasdaqGS: UEPS, JSE:

NT1).

