DC asks highway engineers to complete work of remaining portion of HYD T.M.Khan road before monsoons

HYDERABAD, June 30, 2020: Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fawad Ghaffar Soomro has asked engineers of highway department to complete the repair work of portion of road Hyderabad to Tando Muhammad Khan from Fateh Chowk to Zeal Pak which has been work on which has been abandoned since last one year. He said this portion of road has already been causing inconvenience to people travelling between Tando Muhammad Khan to Hyderabad.

He was presiding over a meeting of highway officers in his office here Monday. Expressing his concern on non-completion of small portion of road he directed them to complete the left over portion of road before monsoons as he said there was danger of accumulation of rain and drain water on ditches on road and in case of heavy rains the situation might become more inconvenience to public. He also directed them to arrange high power pumping machines to drain out the water from upon this road portion and also such precautionary measures be taken for coming monsoons.

He also expressed concern that road cuttings made by Sui gas company have also been filled and asked for same on urgent basis as this situation if left might cause inconvenience to general public. He also asked assistant director planning and development department Amir Hussain Jatoi to write a reminder letter to company to honor their agreement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION