DHL named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, Worldwide
“Dialog and proximity to our customers help us react quickly to changing market conditions, especially in times of the Corona crisis,” said Oscar de Bok, CEO of DHL Supply Chain.
BONN, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 2 July 2020 – DHL, part of the world’s leading logistics company Deutsche Post DHL Group, has been positioned as a Leader by Gartner, Inc., the world’s leading research and advisory company, in its June 2020 Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, Worldwide. Both DHL divisions, DHL Supply Chain and DHL Global Forwarding, were considered within this research.