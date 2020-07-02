Home Appliances Manufacturer Ariston Channel Singapore Teams up With Social Enterprises to Boost Community Morale
SINGAPORE
– Media OutReach – 2
July 2020 – In times of uncertainty, businesses must collaborate with social
enterprises to support communities and tackle alarming societal issues.
Home
appliances manufacturer Ariston wasted no time in joining hands with 2
Singapore-based social enterprises.
Earlier
this year, they collaborated with North East Heart Bakers to organise Heart Bakers Season 5 as well as Super
Farmers to promote ideas of self-care with technology-backed home solutions and
online resources.
The Road to Collaboration
Strict
health measures amidst the age of digitisation have persuaded most to stay at
home and turn to the internet for self-entertainment. However, the lack of
regular social interaction has brought significant challenges to individual
morale and community identity.
For
Ariston, empowering individuals at home and creating a community identity
extended far beyond providing them with technology-backed home solutions.
Instead, it involves helping individuals in similar circumstances overcome
various everyday challenges with technology and resources as well as
facilitating a community based on shared experiences and progress.
Giving Home-based Businesses & Homemakers
an Edge
Earlier
this year, Ariston partnered with North East Heart Bakers – a local initiative
by the North East Community Development Council (CDC) that gives stay-at-home
mothers from low-income families the opportunity to start their own
business.
The global
manufacturer organized a hands-on cookie baking
tutorial from Celebrity Chef Siti Matsura for the home bakers and were
treated to a crash course about using the ovens to get the most succulent baked
goods.
All participants
also had the opportunity for a hands-on experience with the Ariston electric ovens. These
ovens are equipped with Multiflow technology that cooks all ingredients evenly,
a unique Cook3 function that allows 3 dishes to be cooked all at once as well
as 28 unique pre-set recipes for a family meal.
The ovens
also incorporate an integrated superior cleaning performance which gives all
users a fuss-free experience even with heavy duty cooking.
To top it
off, Ariston awarded 3 complimentary table top
microwaves to the home bakers who clocked the most number of baking
hours.
The Ariston
team aspires to continue instilling confidence amongst home-based businesses and homemakers with their
technology-backed solutions.
In addition
to their smart ovens, they also unveiled a line of anti-allergy laundry solutions backed by
ActiveCare technology which keeps all fabric in shipshape while offering
added benefits such as a steam hygiene function that helps to remove up to
99.9% of bacteria.
These
appliances keep all laundry fresh, bacteria-free and crease-free even after
washing and drying. Home-based business owners can easily load their dirty
laundry and delegate more time to manage inbound orders and grow their home
business.
Likewise,
homemakers can attend to their families and manage other household chores while
waiting for the laundry to be done.
Boosting Health Awareness with Mindful Eating
at Home
Leading a
healthy lifestyle not only involves healthy exercise, but it also incorporates
sticking to a nutritious diet and having educational resources.
In the age
where videos lead the charge for online content consumption, businesses like
Ariston must tap on these channels to promote ideas of healthy living.
To promote
health awareness amongst communities, Ariston also teamed up with health and
wellness social enterprise Super Farmers to broadcast fuss-free ways to prepare
healthy and delicious dishes with Ariston appliances.
The videos
also illustrate key features of the appliances like the Multiple Recipes
functions to persuade more individuals to explore different culinary cultures
in the comfort of their own homes.
For
Ariston, healthy eating also means eating fresh foods. They launched the new Active
Dual Fresh Side by Side refrigerator, a technology-backed fridge that comes
with its one-of-a-kind ActiveFresh technology that prolongs the freshness of
all groceries to retain its maximum nutrients.
In
providing communities with ample access to smart solutions and educational
resources, Ariston keeps conversations about wellness and health going.
Collaboration for the Greater Good
Even as
global events continue to shape the way individuals work and live at home,
Ariston stands by their mission.
“At Ariston, we know there is no great result
without care and passion behind it. Quite simply, our mission for over 100
years has been to make your life at home easier. That’s why we help you to care
for what you love most. Thanks to our intelligent technology and innovative
features, our appliances take care of you so you can take care of the things
you love most.”
Ariston
seeks to help their consumers and employees improve life at home in these times
of uncertainty.
Even as
societies move into the post-pandemic world, Ariston seeks to do its part in
contributing to individual and community empowerment.
By
consistently reminding individuals about the importance of making time for
self-care, Ariston aspires to continue joining forces with other like-minded
social enterprises to energise communities across the globe.
