Home Appliances Manufacturer Ariston Channel Singapore Teams up With Social Enterprises to Boost Community Morale

SINGAPORE

– Media OutReach – 2

July 2020 – In times of uncertainty, businesses must collaborate with social

enterprises to support communities and tackle alarming societal issues.

appliances manufacturer Ariston wasted no time in joining hands with 2

Singapore-based social enterprises.

Earlier

this year, they collaborated with North East Heart Bakers to organise Heart Bakers Season 5 as well as Super

Farmers to promote ideas of self-care with technology-backed home solutions and

online resources.

The Road to Collaboration

Strict

health measures amidst the age of digitisation have persuaded most to stay at

home and turn to the internet for self-entertainment. However, the lack of

regular social interaction has brought significant challenges to individual

morale and community identity.

For

Ariston, empowering individuals at home and creating a community identity

extended far beyond providing them with technology-backed home solutions.

Instead, it involves helping individuals in similar circumstances overcome

various everyday challenges with technology and resources as well as

facilitating a community based on shared experiences and progress.

Giving Home-based Businesses & Homemakers

an Edge

Earlier

this year, Ariston partnered with North East Heart Bakers – a local initiative

by the North East Community Development Council (CDC) that gives stay-at-home

mothers from low-income families the opportunity to start their own

business.

The global

manufacturer organized a hands-on cookie baking

tutorial from Celebrity Chef Siti Matsura for the home bakers and were

treated to a crash course about using the ovens to get the most succulent baked

goods.

All participants

also had the opportunity for a hands-on experience with the Ariston electric ovens. These

ovens are equipped with Multiflow technology that cooks all ingredients evenly,

a unique Cook3 function that allows 3 dishes to be cooked all at once as well

as 28 unique pre-set recipes for a family meal.

The ovens

also incorporate an integrated superior cleaning performance which gives all

users a fuss-free experience even with heavy duty cooking.

To top it

off, Ariston awarded 3 complimentary table top

microwave s to the home bakers who clocked the most number of baking

hours.

The Ariston

team aspires to continue instilling confidence amongst home-based businesses and homemakers with their

technology-backed solutions.

In addition

to their smart ovens, they also unveiled a line of anti-allergy laundry solutions backed by

ActiveCare technology which keeps all fabric in shipshape while offering

added benefits such as a steam hygiene function that helps to remove up to

99.9% of bacteria.

These

appliances keep all laundry fresh, bacteria-free and crease-free even after

washing and drying. Home-based business owners can easily load their dirty

laundry and delegate more time to manage inbound orders and grow their home

business.

Likewise,

homemakers can attend to their families and manage other household chores while

waiting for the laundry to be done.

Boosting Health Awareness with Mindful Eating

at Home

Leading a

healthy lifestyle not only involves healthy exercise, but it also incorporates

sticking to a nutritious diet and having educational resources.

In the age

where videos lead the charge for online content consumption, businesses like

Ariston must tap on these channels to promote ideas of healthy living.

To promote

health awareness amongst communities, Ariston also teamed up with health and

wellness social enterprise Super Farmers to broadcast fuss-free ways to prepare

healthy and delicious dishes with Ariston appliances.

The videos

also illustrate key features of the appliances like the Multiple Recipes

functions to persuade more individuals to explore different culinary cultures

in the comfort of their own homes.

For

Ariston, healthy eating also means eating fresh foods. They launched the new Active

Dual Fresh Side by Side refrigerator, a technology-backed fridge that comes

with its one-of-a-kind ActiveFresh technology that prolongs the freshness of

all groceries to retain its maximum nutrients.

In

providing communities with ample access to smart solutions and educational

resources, Ariston keeps conversations about wellness and health going.

Collaboration for the Greater Good

Even as

global events continue to shape the way individuals work and live at home,

Ariston stands by their mission.

“At Ariston, we know there is no great result

without care and passion behind it. Quite simply, our mission for over 100

years has been to make your life at home easier. That’s why we help you to care

for what you love most. Thanks to our intelligent technology and innovative

features, our appliances take care of you so you can take care of the things

you love most.”

Ariston

seeks to help their consumers and employees improve life at home in these times

of uncertainty.

Even as

societies move into the post-pandemic world, Ariston seeks to do its part in

contributing to individual and community empowerment.

By

consistently reminding individuals about the importance of making time for

self-care, Ariston aspires to continue joining forces with other like-minded

social enterprises to energise communities across the globe.

