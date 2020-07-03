Cisco Launches 0% Financing Programme to Support SMEs in Singapore

3-year

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach

– 3 July 2020 – Cisco has launched a new financing programme to help SMEs purchase

its products at 0% interest and with no upfront costs, at a fixed 3-year

monthly payment term. SMEs will be able to purchase hardware, software

solutions as well as services under the programme.

The launch of the programme comes as the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdowns

across the region to control its spread, have disrupted supply chains and

decreased business activities. The nature of SMEs means that they likely have a

smaller pool of capital reserves. This coupled declining revenues has put a

strain on cash flows of many SMEs, especially in sectors such as retail,

construction, hospitality, and food and beverage — most of which have relatively

high supply costs.

SMEs are critical to Singapore’s trade and commercial landscape. They employ

65% of Singapore’s workforce and contribute nearly 50% of Singapore’s economic output. The Singapore government has responded swiftly with assisted loan

schemes offering S$4.5 billion to businesses, a large chunk of which has gone

to SMEs.

As the government starts to ease the Circuit Breaker restrictions and

reopen the economy, SMEs are looking to adopt technology and digitize their

business to resume operations safely, open new growth opportunities and

contribute to the overall economic recovery post COVID-19. The new programme

from Cisco is aimed at providing financial support to SMEs that seek to equip

themselves with the necessary tools and solutions to accelerate their business

in the new digital era.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a huge impact on SMEs across the

country. However, the situation has also brought about a rapid shift in mindset

of SMEs as they are now more receptive to the idea of integrating technology in

various aspects of their business and accelerate their digital transformation

journey not just as a means of survival in the current environment but also for

driving future growth. The financing programme will make it easier for local SMEs

to start and continue their digital journeys. The world is going through an

uncertain economic period and at Cisco, we are committed to doing our part to

help lighten the burden for Singapore’s SMEs,” said Andy Lee, Managing

Director, for Cisco Singapore.

“Ensuring that SMEs are able to leverage technology to continue to

sustain and grow their business is critical for the overall economy, not least

because the sector accounts for more than two-thirds of all jobs in Singapore.

If businesses in the sector grow, they will continue to protect and even create

jobs and add to Singapore’s economic recovery post COVID-19,” he added.

The 0%

financing programme will provide SMEs access to necessary technological

enablers from Cisco that include software, hardware and services without

breaking their budget. SME’s will enjoy a 3-year, full payout lease plan where

they pay equal 36-month payments on their Cisco purchases that costs between

USD20,000 to USD300,000. and will fully own the equipment at the end of

contract period.

“Cisco’s financing program offers built-in capabilities to ensure

successful cash flow management for SMEs. Businesses can secure the technology

they need to run their business with regular, predictable payments and 0% interest

rate. They can also eliminate upfront costs, preserving their financial

resources for other business priorities,” said Raz Mohamad, Director Small

Business and Commercial for ASEAN at Cisco.

“SMEs are the backbone of ASEAN economies,

accounting for over 85% of total business establishments and making up the main

contributions to private sector employment in the region. However, they are

currently facing the biggest challenges to their operations. Technology can

help solve some of their key challenges and revitalize their operations. It is

more important than ever for partners like Cisco to provide the much-needed

assistance, not just through our solutions and expertise but also through

programmes that can help alleviate financial concerns,” he added.

The new

financing option is now available for any SME’s through Cisco Capital, the

vendor financing business within Cisco that delivers customer-centric,

partner-enabled payment options for Cisco-led solutions. For more information

on the programme, visit www.cisco.com/c/en_my/buy/payment-solutions/solutions/small-business

