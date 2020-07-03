Five Advisors With Focus Partner Firm Escala Partners Named to Australia’s Top 100 Financial Advisers 2020 List
NEW
YORK, USA – EQS Newswire –
3 July 2020 – Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) (“Focus”),
a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today
that five advisors with Melbourne-based Escala Partners Limited (“Escala”), a
Focus partner firm, were named to Australia’s Top 100 Financial Advisers List
2020. The list is based on an extensive, national survey conducted by Barron’s
and The Australian‘s business magazine The Deal, and is a guide
to the country’s leading wealth management advisors.
Escala
was established with the collective ambition to become the new standard of
personalized wealth management in Australia. The firm quickly emerged as a leading
fiduciary wealth advisor to individuals, families, foundations and institutional investors across
Australia, providing them
with customized investment solutions through a collaborative, team-based
approach. Escala’s client
relationships are sustained over time through their dedication to highly personalized
service and an ongoing commitment to innovation in defining the standards for excellence
in the Australian wealth management industry.
Mason
Allamby, Scott Carmichael, Steve Collins, Amanda Fong and Ben James are
Partners and members of the original group of Escala founders who started the
firm in 2013. They each have deep expertise in multiple areas of wealth
management, including financial planning, asset allocation, tax strategy and,
in Ms. Fong’s case, the not-for-profit space.
“We are honored
to have such an impressive group of our advisors named to the Top 100 Financial
Advisors list,” said Pep Perry, CEO of Escala. “They embody the collaborative
approach and dedication to client service that are the foundation of Escala and
make our firm uniquely successful.”
“We are thrilled for Escala on receiving
this important recognition,” said Rajini Kodialam, Co-Founder and Chief
Operating Officer of Focus. “Their team of talented advisors are leaders
in their field and have been at the forefront of the evolution of the
Australian wealth management industry. Their passion for excellence is at the
core of everything that they do for their clients and positions them for strong
growth in the years ahead.”
About Focus Financial Partners Inc.
Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading
partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best
practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve
individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth
management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational autonomy,
while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices
offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information
about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.
About Escala Partners Limited
Founded
in 2013, Escala provides objective advice and investment management solutions
to high net worth individuals, families, foundations and institutional
investors. Escala serves its clients through a collaborative, team-based
approach focused on the client experience, a relationship built on trust and
sustained over time by performance in line with evolving investment objectives.
For more information about Escala, please visit https://escalapartners.com.au.
About The Australia’s Top 100 Financial Advisers List 2020 Rankings
Barron’s and The Australian‘s business
magazine The Deal rank investment advisers based on client
assets managed by the adviser, fees and revenue generated by their business,
and the quality of the adviser’s business (as measured by factors including the
adviser’s experience, credentials, client-service resources, and charitable and
philanthropic work).
Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This
release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus’ current
views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking
statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors
relating to Focus’ operations and business environment, including, without
limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which
may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking
statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this
release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this
release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its
forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear
that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized.
Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in
Focus’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Any
services described in this release are not intended for United States persons.