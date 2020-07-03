Five Advisors With Focus Partner Firm Escala Partners Named to Australia’s Top 100 Financial Advisers 2020 List

NEW

3 July 2020 – Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) (“Focus”),

a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today

that five advisors with Melbourne-based Escala Partners Limited (“Escala”), a

Focus partner firm, were named to Australia’s Top 100 Financial Advisers List

2020. The list is based on an extensive, national survey conducted by Barron’s

and The Australian‘s business magazine The Deal, and is a guide

to the country’s leading wealth management advisors.

Escala

was established with the collective ambition to become the new standard of

personalized wealth management in Australia. The firm quickly emerged as a leading

fiduciary wealth advisor to individuals, families, foundations and institutional investors across

Australia, providing them

with customized investment solutions through a collaborative, team-based

approach. Escala’s client

relationships are sustained over time through their dedication to highly personalized

service and an ongoing commitment to innovation in defining the standards for excellence

in the Australian wealth management industry.

Mason

Allamby, Scott Carmichael, Steve Collins, Amanda Fong and Ben James are

Partners and members of the original group of Escala founders who started the

firm in 2013. They each have deep expertise in multiple areas of wealth

management, including financial planning, asset allocation, tax strategy and,

in Ms. Fong’s case, the not-for-profit space.

“We are honored

to have such an impressive group of our advisors named to the Top 100 Financial

Advisors list,” said Pep Perry, CEO of Escala. “They embody the collaborative

approach and dedication to client service that are the foundation of Escala and

make our firm uniquely successful.”

“We are thrilled for Escala on receiving

this important recognition,” said Rajini Kodialam, Co-Founder and Chief

Operating Officer of Focus. “Their team of talented advisors are leaders

in their field and have been at the forefront of the evolution of the

Australian wealth management industry. Their passion for excellence is at the

core of everything that they do for their clients and positions them for strong

growth in the years ahead.”

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading

partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best

practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve

individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth

management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational autonomy,

while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices

offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information

about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Escala Partners Limited

Founded

in 2013, Escala provides objective advice and investment management solutions

to high net worth individuals, families, foundations and institutional

investors. Escala serves its clients through a collaborative, team-based

approach focused on the client experience, a relationship built on trust and

sustained over time by performance in line with evolving investment objectives.

For more information about Escala, please visit https://escalapartners.com.au.





About The Australia’s Top 100 Financial Advisers List 2020 Rankings

Barron’s and The Australian‘s business

magazine The Deal rank investment advisers based on client

assets managed by the adviser, fees and revenue generated by their business,

and the quality of the adviser’s business (as measured by factors including the

adviser’s experience, credentials, client-service resources, and charitable and

philanthropic work).

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This

release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus’ current

views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking

statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors

relating to Focus’ operations and business environment, including, without

limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which

may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking

statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this

release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this

release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its

forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear

that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in

Focus’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any

services described in this release are not intended for United States persons.