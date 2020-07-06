Adyen Expands Acquiring Capabilities to Malaysia
Adyen launches its acquiring solution in Malaysia to help local businesses achieve higher authorization rates, better customer experience, and deeper data insights as the Malaysian market transitions to online payments.
Adyen (AMS:ADYEN), the global payments platform of choice for many of the world’s
leading companies, today announced the expansion of its acquiring capabilities
to include Malaysia.
Adyen acquiring complements the company’s all-in-one
payment platform allowing merchants like BigPay, BloomThis,
Fave, foodpanda, Love, Bonito and Sephora to get the most out of each transaction with local payment
processing. This
announcement extends Adyen’s local acquiring capabilities in Asia-Pacific,
following launches in Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore, and is supported by
demand from local merchants looking to better serve the country’s growing internet economy.
“Rolling out our acquiring solution in Malaysia
demonstrates our commitment to the region and to our customers’ needs in the
market,” said Warren Hayashi, President, Adyen, Asia-Pacific. “With Adyen’s
acquiring solution in place, Malaysian merchants can better
serve their customers and benefit from higher authorization rates and lower
transaction fees.”
With its best-in-class technology, and deep
acquiring expertise, Adyen looks to provide insight around local regulations,
schemes, and payment methods,
to help Malaysian merchants serve shoppers
better. Local acquiring will allow
merchants to leverage Adyen’s integrated platform to deliver unified commerce
experiences regardless of where their customers prefer to pay – in store,
online or in-app.
Arzumy MD, Chief Technology Officer of payments
and loyalty platform Fave noted, “Adyen has been a strong pillar,
supporting our business and technology throughout the years. Adyen’s direct
acquiring capabilities simplifies our business operations as it gives us
complete control of our payment process — allowing us to improve revenue,
create a better customer experience and deal with payment issues more quickly
and efficiently so we can focus on getting our customers what they want when they need it. We are happy to have a partner that cares
deeply for our success.”
Adyen manages the entire payment flow, including
gateway, risk management, and acquiring for merchants. This means that brands
can accelerate global expansion and optimize payment processes, while
continuing to meet the expectations of customers. Adyen offers local acquiring
in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the US. For
more information about local acquiring and its benefits, please refer to: https://www.adyen.com/global-payment-processing.
About Adyen
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the payments platform of
choice for many of the world’s leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end
infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers’ globally
preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online,
mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves
customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines, and
L’Oréal.
The launch of Adyen acquiring in Malaysia
as described in this update underlines Adyen’s continuous expansion of
supported payment methods and regions over the years.