Adyen Expands Acquiring Capabilities to Malaysia

Adyen launches its acquiring solution in Malaysia to help local businesses achieve higher authorization rates, better customer experience, and deeper data insights as the Malaysian market transitions to online payments.

KUALA LUMPUR – MALAYSIA

– Media OutReach – 6 July 2020 –

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN), the global payments platform of choice for many of the world’s

leading companies, today announced the expansion of its acquiring capabilities

to include Malaysia.

Warren Hayashi President, Adyen Asia Pacific

Adyen acquiring complements the company’s all-in-one

payment platform allowing merchants like BigPay, BloomThis,

Fave, foodpanda, Love, Bonito and Sephora to get the most out of each transaction with local payment

processing. This

announcement extends Adyen’s local acquiring capabilities in Asia-Pacific,

following launches in Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore, and is supported by

demand from local merchants looking to better serve the country’s growing internet economy.

“Rolling out our acquiring solution in Malaysia

demonstrates our commitment to the region and to our customers’ needs in the

market,” said Warren Hayashi, President, Adyen, Asia-Pacific. “With Adyen’s

acquiring solution in place, Malaysian merchants can better

serve their customers and benefit from higher authorization rates and lower

transaction fees.”

With its best-in-class technology, and deep

acquiring expertise, Adyen looks to provide insight around local regulations,

schemes, and payment methods,

to help Malaysian merchants serve shoppers

better. Local acquiring will allow

merchants to leverage Adyen’s integrated platform to deliver unified commerce

experiences regardless of where their customers prefer to pay – in store,

online or in-app.

Arzumy MD, Chief Technology Officer of payments

and loyalty platform Fave noted, “Adyen has been a strong pillar,

supporting our business and technology throughout the years. Adyen’s direct

acquiring capabilities simplifies our business operations as it gives us

complete control of our payment process — allowing us to improve revenue,

create a better customer experience and deal with payment issues more quickly

and efficiently so we can focus on getting our customers what they want when they need it. We are happy to have a partner that cares

deeply for our success.”

Adyen manages the entire payment flow, including

gateway, risk management, and acquiring for merchants. This means that brands

can accelerate global expansion and optimize payment processes, while

continuing to meet the expectations of customers. Adyen offers local acquiring

in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the US. For

more information about local acquiring and its benefits, please refer to: https://www.adyen.com/global-payment-processing .





About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the payments platform of

choice for many of the world’s leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end

infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers’ globally

preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online,

mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves

customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines, and

L’Oréal.

The launch of Adyen acquiring in Malaysia

as described in this update underlines Adyen’s continuous expansion of

supported payment methods and regions over the years.