Citi-HKCSS Community Intern Program in its 10th Year

Inc. (NYSE: C) – The Citi-HKCSS Community Intern Program (CIP) is celebrating

its 10th year of providing internship opportunities for local

university business students at local non-profit organizations (NGOs). Since

its launch in 2010, nearly 700 interns have been nurtured through the program.

Co-organized

by Citi and the Hong Kong Council of Social Service (HKCSS), Citi-HKCSS

Community Intern Program is a first-of-its-kind cross-sector collaboration

between academia, business and the NGO sector. Sponsored by Citi, the program

aims to foster an exchange of knowledge, ideas and expertise between Hong

Kong’s emerging business leaders and local non-profit organizations, through an

array of activities ranging from marketing, event management and fundraising to

day-to-day operations for NGOs. Most importantly, the program enhances the

concept of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the participating business

university students in Hong Kong.

Mr.

Wayne Fong, Head of Corporate Affairs, Citi Hong Kong, said, “This year marks

the 10th year of our collaborative effort with HKCSS. We are

delighted to have forged cross-sector partnerships for mutual learning and

contribution between local university business students and local non-profit

organizations. Over previous years, the program has served as a stage and a

classroom for resourceful young people to excel and improve their expertise and

ideas, while offering local NGOs more innovative solutions to anticipating

challenges and a chance to build awareness in the sector. Citi has a firm

commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility and strives to enable the

economic growth and progress of different stakeholders in the Hong Kong community.

We hope our future business leaders will carry with them a broadened

understanding of community needs and continue to dedicate themselves to the betterment

of society in their future careers.”

Dr.

John Fung, Business Director, The Hong Kong Council of Social Service said, “Without

the strong and continuous support from Citi, this program would not have come

into its 10th year. Cross-sector partnerships and multiple

beneficiary designs are niches of the program. NGOs have got solid manpower and innovative

marketing support to improve their works. Local university business students

are able to get in touch with different underserved groups and gain in-depth

understanding of the social situation. This internship program offers comprehensive

experiential learning opportunities to enhance the future skills of the youth, preparing

them to be inclusive leaders with a social mindset. Today, I am very happy to have

two alumni, who graduated in 2010 and 2015, here to share their career successes

with attribution to early social exposure through the program. “

This

year, 80 business students will do internships at 40 local NGOs during July and

August. The CIP interns will provide strategic and operational assistance to

their assigned NGOs in areas including but not limited to network building,

brand-building, fundraising, social enterprise business, operations and

community service support. To enhance their understanding and social mindset, the

interns will receive 20 hours of comprehensive coaching on social service

development in Hong Kong, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and

cross-sector collaborations prior to the start of their internships. Some participating

non-profit organizations provide services to a wide range of stakeholders,

including low-income groups, the elderly, students with special needs, and

persons with disabilities, while others promote nature conservation.

