DC issues high alert to all Depts in view of monsoons from today

HYDERABAD, July 05: Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad has issued a high alert to all government departments in view of met office prediction of monsoon rainfall from today so that any possibility of loss due to rains could be averted.

He asked for precautionary measures to combat the monsoons. Meanwhile, district rain emergency control room help line has been set up in office of deputy commissioner where any citizen can contact telephone numbers 9200570/9200571 and fax number 9200245 for help.

Deputy Commissioner has also directed all Assistant Commissioners to supervise concerned departments. They have been asked to keep the pumping stations intact in their Talukas and also to take steps for the situation after rains and to play their role to save people from any eventuality.

