DHL positioned as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, Worldwide
“Dialog and proximity to our customers help us react quickly to changing market conditions, especially in times of the Corona crisis,” said Oscar de Bok, CEO of DHL Supply Chain.
BONN, GERMANY – Media
OutReach – 6 July 2020 – DHL, part of the world’s leading
logistics company Deutsche Post DHL Group, has been positioned as a Leader by
Gartner, Inc., the world’s leading research and advisory company, in its June 2020
Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, Worldwide. Both DHL divisions, DHL
Supply Chain and DHL Global Forwarding, were considered within this research.
“We fundamentally believe in putting our
customers at the heart of our business” said Oscar de
Bok, CEO of DHL Supply Chain and Member of the Board of Management of Deutsche
Post DHL Group. “We develop the most effective solutions when we step
beyond being a logistics service provider and invest in really understanding
the challenges our customers are facing as their partner. To do this ongoing
dialogue and proximity to our customers are key — especially in times of the
Corona virus with all the additional demands that brings. Reliability and
flexibility are crucial. That is the only way to quickly react to changing
market conditions, balance volume fluctuations and, if necessary, set up
entirely new supply chains fast.”
Tim
Scharwath, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding and Member of the Board of
Management of Deutsche Post DHL Group added: “The forwarding solutions offered
by DHL Global Forwarding around the globe have been just as crucial as the
right supply chain management, warehousing, transport and strategic consulting
provided by DHL Supply Chain. I am particularly pleased that DHL has been
recognized in this report.”
De Bok added: “Our various e-Commerce
offerings are an area of significant commitment for us alongside our business
partners. As a division of brands, we receive top marks from our customers year
over year. In addition to this, Gartner, Inc. has again named DHL a Leader in
the Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, Worldwide.”
DHL is one of 16 international companies
recognized in this report that Gartner, evaluated based on completeness of vision
and ability to execute. In 2020, DHL is positioned highest for the ability to
execute.
Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Third-Party
Logistics, Worldwide,” David Gonzalez, et al, 10 June 2020
Gartner
does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research
publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors
with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications
consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and
should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all
warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any
warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
