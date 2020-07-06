DHL positioned as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, Worldwide

“Dialog and proximity to our customers help us react quickly to changing market conditions, especially in times of the Corona crisis,” said Oscar de Bok, CEO of DHL Supply Chain.

BONN, GERMANY – Media

OutReach – 6 July 2020 – DHL, part of the world’s leading

logistics company Deutsche Post DHL Group, has been positioned as a Leader by

Gartner, Inc., the world’s leading research and advisory company, in its June 2020

Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, Worldwide. Both DHL divisions, DHL

Supply Chain and DHL Global Forwarding, were considered within this research.

“We fundamentally believe in putting our

customers at the heart of our business” said Oscar de

Bok, CEO of DHL Supply Chain and Member of the Board of Management of Deutsche

Post DHL Group. “We develop the most effective solutions when we step

beyond being a logistics service provider and invest in really understanding

the challenges our customers are facing as their partner. To do this ongoing

dialogue and proximity to our customers are key — especially in times of the

Corona virus with all the additional demands that brings. Reliability and

flexibility are crucial. That is the only way to quickly react to changing

market conditions, balance volume fluctuations and, if necessary, set up

entirely new supply chains fast.”

Tim

Scharwath, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding and Member of the Board of

Management of Deutsche Post DHL Group added: “The forwarding solutions offered

by DHL Global Forwarding around the globe have been just as crucial as the

right supply chain management, warehousing, transport and strategic consulting

provided by DHL Supply Chain. I am particularly pleased that DHL has been

recognized in this report.”

De Bok added: “Our various e-Commerce

offerings are an area of significant commitment for us alongside our business

partners. As a division of brands, we receive top marks from our customers year

over year. In addition to this, Gartner, Inc. has again named DHL a Leader in

the Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, Worldwide.”

DHL is one of 16 international companies

recognized in this report that Gartner, evaluated based on completeness of vision

and ability to execute. In 2020, DHL is positioned highest for the ability to

execute.

Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Third-Party

Logistics, Worldwide,” David Gonzalez, et al, 10 June 2020

Gartner

does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research

publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors

with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications

consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and

should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all

warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any

warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.





DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics

industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services

ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping

and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport

to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more

than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and

businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With

specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology,

life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy,

auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics

company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The

Group generated revenues of more than 63 billion euros in 2019. With

sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment,

the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group

aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.

On the Internet: dpdhl.de/press

Follow us at: twitter.com/DeutschePostDHL