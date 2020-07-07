Beaconhouse launches its first fully virtual SOT Conference with Over 60 international thought leaders in 21 live sessions on July 10-12

SCHOOL OF TOMORROW – THE WORLD’S PREMIER SCHOOLS & SOCIETIES CONFERENCE RETURNS

LAHORE: Beaconhouse is launching its first fully virtual School of Tomorrow (SOT) Conference: A World of Tomorrow: Negotiating a Better Future on July 10-12, 2020, made possible by the generous support of lead sponsor UBL. Targeting a global audience of over 500,000 people, the SOT seeks to understand how Covid-19 is shaping important global conversations about safer and more balanced futures, as well as pushing educators to reimagine the future of education at both school and university levels.

The conference opens with a special message by Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization. The Federal Minister of Education, Shafqat Mahmood, and Sindh Minister of School Education, Saeed Ghani, are amongst key Pakistani speakers. Global participants include Andreas Schleicher, OECD’s Head of Education & Skills, Carla Rinaldi, President Fondazione Reggio Children, and Lord Jim Knight, UK’s former Minister of State for Schools along with 2 other members of UK’s House of Lords, Lord David Puttnam and Baroness Nosheena Mobarik, a life peer of Pakistani origin. Other key speakers include Professor Maggie Atkinson, former Children’s Commissioner for England and Dr Siva Kumari, Director General of the International Baccalaureate Organization, amongst many others.

The 3-day virtual conference is anchored on the idea of a ‘brave new world’ being shaped by our response to the pandemic and will be streamed live on www.sotevents.com along with Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, and is primarily aimed at parents, educators and policy-makers. Registration is free of cost for all.

Speaking about the conference, Kasim Kasuri, Event Chair and CEO of Beaconhouse, said “The present crisis presents an unprecedented opportunity to us to reimagine the kind of future we truly want, and what we need to do to get there.”

SOT Events are made possible by the generous support of corporate sponsors. The organizers acknowledge the support of United Bank Limited as the Lead Sponsor for SOT Edition XI. The non-profit School of Tomorrow Event Series was launched in 2000 and is organized by Beaconhouse as part of its ongoing commitment to its social responsibility.

