Commissioner asks cleansing of drain nullahs to combat monsoons

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked all concerned departments and authorities to ensure cleansing of drain nullahs to face the eventuality of the monsoons which has since lashed at. He was addressing a meeting of concerned officers in his office to review arrangements in vies of monsoons. Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fawad Ghaffar Soomro, MD WASA Muzafar Memon, AMC WASA Saleemudding Qureshi, officers of Pak Army and others attended the meeting.

He asks officers to keep clean the drains and submit reports on HMC and WASA on a daily basis. He asked the deputy commissioner to supervise all matters and also to formulate teams for all Talukas. Officers of the Pak army assured the meeting of their full cooperation in this regard. DC and other officers briefed the commissioner on updates of the situation and measures taken by them.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION