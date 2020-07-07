Kincentric appoints Singapore market lead to drive HR advisory focused on public sector and large local organizations in Singapore and Indonesia
Andrew How brings 20 years of experience helping businesses through Culture & Engagement, Leadership Assessment, and HR & Talent Advisory, spearheading growth, driving transformation and accelerating business value through talent in times of organizational uncertainty.
SINGAPORE – Media
OutReach – 7 July 2020 – Kincentric, a Spencer
Stuart Company, today announced the appointment of Andrew How as Singapore
Market Leader, where he will focus on client development and solutions across
Culture & Engagement, Leadership Assessment & Development, and HR &
Talent Advisory. Kincentric helps organizations unlock the power of people and
teams through their unique approach to human capital.
In his new role, Andrew will lead
client engagements and spearhead the company’s strategy and expansion of its HR
advisory services in the region. As market leader, he will be integral in
establishing and maintaining Kincentric’s outcome-oriented client relationships
in both Singapore and Indonesia, through trust-building and the provision of
genuine value and long-lasting impact.
As Kincentric strengthens its client
offerings, the new appointment will further fortify the company’s capabilities
in HR and talent advisory for the public sector and for large local
organizations HR and talent advisory in the region. Andrew brings with him more
than 20 years of experience as a management consultant in human capital issues
related to talent management, leadership and organizational development for
regional business leaders, local family conglomerates and growth-orientated SME
firms in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka
and Japan.
“Kincentric is delighted to announce
the appointment of Andrew How. He joins Kincentric at a time when our clients
require the highest quality advice to help them navigate the current economic
and health challenges. Kincentric’s advisory solutions are being extensively
utilised by our clients to ensure highly engaged workforces. Andrew has an
extensive track-record of helping organizations improve their business performance
through innovative HR, talent and leadership solutions,” said Stephen Hickey — Partner,
Kincentric APME.
Alongside Andrew’s extensive experience
and understanding of the regional market, Kincentric’s HR and talent advisory
services will continue to aid Singapore and Indonesia clients in the
development of Human Capital & Talent Strategies such as driving employee
engagement, implementing performance culture and scorecards, managing talent
& high potentials, creating leaders and top-team intervention efforts
and advisory.
About Kincentric
Kincentric, a Spencer Stuart company,
approaches human capital differently — we help you identify what drives your
people, so they can drive your business. Our decades of expertise in culture
and engagement, leadership assessment and development, and HR and talent
advisory services enable us to help organizations change from the inside. Our
global network, proven insights and intuitive technologies give us new ways to
help clients unlock the power of people and teams. For more information, visit kincentric.com.