Kincentric appoints Singapore market lead to drive HR advisory focused on public sector and large local organizations in Singapore and Indonesia

Andrew How brings 20 years of experience helping businesses through Culture & Engagement, Leadership Assessment, and HR & Talent Advisory, spearheading growth, driving transformation and accelerating business value through talent in times of organizational uncertainty.

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 7 July 2020 – Kincentric, a Spencer

Stuart Company, today announced the appointment of Andrew How as Singapore

Market Leader, where he will focus on client development and solutions across

Culture & Engagement, Leadership Assessment & Development, and HR &

Talent Advisory. Kincentric helps organizations unlock the power of people and

teams through their unique approach to human capital.

In his new role, Andrew will lead

client engagements and spearhead the company’s strategy and expansion of its HR

advisory services in the region. As market leader, he will be integral in

establishing and maintaining Kincentric’s outcome-oriented client relationships

in both Singapore and Indonesia, through trust-building and the provision of

genuine value and long-lasting impact.

As Kincentric strengthens its client

offerings, the new appointment will further fortify the company’s capabilities

in HR and talent advisory for the public sector and for large local

organizations HR and talent advisory in the region. Andrew brings with him more

than 20 years of experience as a management consultant in human capital issues

related to talent management, leadership and organizational development for

regional business leaders, local family conglomerates and growth-orientated SME

firms in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka

and Japan.

“Kincentric is delighted to announce

the appointment of Andrew How. He joins Kincentric at a time when our clients

require the highest quality advice to help them navigate the current economic

and health challenges. Kincentric’s advisory solutions are being extensively

utilised by our clients to ensure highly engaged workforces. Andrew has an

extensive track-record of helping organizations improve their business performance

through innovative HR, talent and leadership solutions,” said Stephen Hickey — Partner,

Kincentric APME.

Alongside Andrew’s extensive experience

and understanding of the regional market, Kincentric’s HR and talent advisory

services will continue to aid Singapore and Indonesia clients in the

development of Human Capital & Talent Strategies such as driving employee

engagement, implementing performance culture and scorecards, managing talent

& high potentials, creating leaders and top-team intervention efforts

and advisory.

About Kincentric

Kincentric, a Spencer Stuart company,

approaches human capital differently — we help you identify what drives your

people, so they can drive your business. Our decades of expertise in culture

and engagement, leadership assessment and development, and HR and talent

advisory services enable us to help organizations change from the inside. Our

global network, proven insights and intuitive technologies give us new ways to

help clients unlock the power of people and teams. For more information, visit kincentric.com.