Rabab Hashim to Star Alongside Muneeb Butt and Mikaal Zulfiqar in ‘Qarrar’

Actress Rabab Hashim has started shooting for her next project ‘Qarrar’ where she will be seen alongside Mikaal Zulfiqar, Muneeb Butt, and Sanam Jung, among others.

The versatile star was last seen in the blockbuster ‘Kam Zarf’ in 2019, which was followed by another one of her career-hits ‘Meray Mohsin, ’ which aired in the same year. ‘Qarrar’ would be marking her return to the small screen where she will be playing a pivotal role alongside an ensemble cast.

Talking about her newest project, the actress revealed, “I always try to challenge myself with the roles that I pick – because I think that is what ultimately helps me grow as an actor. I am pleased and excited to be a part of this project because it is truly a great story and can’t wait for it to reach everyone else out there too!”

Produced and directed by Barkat Sidiki, ‘Qarrar’ is a project by MD productions and will be aired on HUM Tv.

About Rabab Hashim

Having started out in the industry at a very young age, Rabab Hashim has made quite a name for herself with her acting mettle and effervescent charm. She made her acting debut with Na Kaho Tum Mere Nahi and has since starred in various dramas, short films, and web-series playing distinctive roles with ease. Some of her notable works include Piya Mann Bhaye, Marzi, Mannat, KamZarf, and Meray Mohsin.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION