Adventure Still Awaits: Explore, Relax And Reconnect With VistaJet’s Safe Havens

VistaJet World presents private and safe journeys to keep discovering the world

LONDON, UK – EQS Newswire – July 8, 2020 – VistaJet, the first and only global business aviation company, uncovers a portfolio of private and safe journeys as Members seek to experience exclusive-use escapes and health-enhancing adventures around the world.

During a challenging time with COVID-19, planning and researching future journeys is high on the agenda, and a vast majority — 80% — of global travelers intend to explore as soon as they are able[1]. With privacy and safety becoming paramount, health is being factored into travel choices more than ever before[2]. The concept of safety is also changing. Historically, travelers associated safety only with what happens outside of the aircraft. Now, the journey to the aircraft, the in-cabin experience[3] and the final destination[4] are the driving factors.

As the number of touchpoints significantly decreases when flying private — 20 interactions as opposed to 700 when flying commercial[5] — the travel industry expects to see an increased number of first-time private flyers looking for safer and more reliable alternatives. Research shows that 79% of UHNWIs would be more inclined to travel by private jet than before[6], and this is reflected in VistaJet’s new incoming requests: as of June 2020, 71% are from passengers who have not regularly used business aviation solutions before.

Today, partnering with a network of world-leading travel experts and properties including Abercrombie & Kent, Velaa Private Island, Blue Marble Private, ROAR AFRICA, Entourage Travel, Dean Stott and The Eden Club, the VistaJet Private Office can exclusively facilitate safe point-to-point journeys from flight to destination for Members to enjoy a memorable holiday with the maximum peace of mind — introducing the ultimate notion of private travel.

VistaJet World Safe Havens presents seven exceptional destinations, all with privacy, health and minimized contact at their core:

Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands

with Abercrombie & Kent

VistaJet Members can explore the natural splendor of Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands during a 14-day exclusive trip. Guests will discover spectacular scenery, enjoy epic adventures, learn about the country’s rich heritage and culture, while safely and responsibly immersing themselves in the secluded, natural habitat of aquatic and land creatures.





With the new Cotopaxi Sanctuary Lodge as an exclusive base, spectacular volcanoes and the abundant wildlife of the National Park can be explored. Guests can enjoy a hike in the Andes with world record breaking mountain athlete, Karl Egloff, sharing his own story, mountain climbing anecdotes and the best tips to handle hiking at altitude. From here, a privately chartered seven-night private yacht cruise in the Galapagos Islands awaits, including a private audience with a leading scientist from the Galapagos Science Center, San Cristobal Island.

Velaa Private Island, Maldives

Velaa Private Island has been designed and curated with privacy and comfort as its guiding principles, while allowing the Indian Ocean to take center stage. Within 35 minutes of landing, VistaJet Members can sink their toes into the island sand with their personal butler on hand to take care of check in and any individual requirements. All 47 private villas — 18 suspended over water — feature private pools. For those wanting ultimate seclusion, the Romantic Pool Residence can only be reached by boat, allowing for even more privacy. Private island buyouts can also be arranged.













Guests can contribute to The Velaa Private Island Coral Project — one of the largest coral reef restoration projects in the Maldives — by adopting a coral plantation and following its development with the marine biology team. Private Moments, from deserted island picnics to wine tastings, are tailored to the occasion and guest preferences. There are also unlimited activities for all to enjoy in privacy, from golf at the Velaa Golf Academy designed by Ryder Cup Captain José María Olazábal, to the Maldives’ only snow room in the Velaa Spa. No activity is ever shared.

The Town, Colorado

with Blue Marble Private

Introducing a hidden secret nestled in the mountains of Colorado. For the first time, a unique private western town located on 4,500 acres of unparalleled Colorado land, with mountains, plains, rivers and lakes is opening its doors to a select few to experience the American Western Frontier. The Town is a modern cowboy’s dream with authentic yet luxurious accommodation and an unlimited range of summer and winter activities where history, luxury, nature and adventure interlace.





Just an hour’s drive, or 20 minutes by helicopter, from Aspen, The Town is home to the most astounding historical collection to ever have been assembled in one place; a homage to the vast story of the American Western Frontier and its outlaw years in the country. For exclusive use only, guests can immerse themselves in the life and stories of the Wild West while enjoying modern day luxuries, including a full-service spa, nightly live entertainment and five-star dining. More information will be available upon signing an NDA.

South Africa and Antarctica

with ROAR AFRICA

Private air terminals, planes and exclusive use lodges; a dedicated team of pilots, chefs, rangers and guides to service guests’ every need. This journey allows for a low impact, low touch private adventure in Africa and Antarctica, offering absolute isolation in safe, luxurious, and breath-taking surroundings.





In Africa, VistaJet Members will be able to nurture their minds and feed their souls on safari in a 100,000-hectare remote private property, watching elephants as they pass by, and having dinner whilst listening to the roar of lions. Guests will then follow their deep human instinct to explore Whichaway Camp in Antarctica. They can march with the Emperor penguins; hike the Labyrinth of ice tunnels; partake in 4×4 excursions; visit the polar station; and indulge in picnics and drinks at the ice bar, all while taking in the sights and sounds of water, ice and open plains in breath-taking surroundings.

Island Outpost, Jamaica

with Entourage Travel

Explore Jamaica, straight from where Chris Blackwell founded Island Records and where Ian Fleming wrote many of the James Bond books at his estate, GoldenEye.





From their base at Strawberry Hill, VistaJet Members can discover the Blue Mountains, passing secluded waterfalls and quaint churches, and have the opportunity to enjoy private coffee tastings. The journey continues in the privacy of the Fleming Villa at GoldenEye, complete with its own private beach where a host of water sports and activities can be enjoyed, before emerging at leisure to enjoy sunset cocktails at playwright Sir Noël Coward’s nearby residence. Rafting down the tranquil Rio Grande, with a visit to the Blue Lagoon, guests will travel onwards to their own private farm, Pantrepant, to enjoy horseback rides and dips in cool, unexplored watering holes before returning for farm-to-table dining. The journey concludes with a visit to candle-lit caves, private snorkeling and boat trips, and dancing to a live Reggae band at The Caves.

Chêne Bleu, France

with Dean Stott and Joe Fattorini

Experience a truly unique vineyard tour, cycling through beautiful France, guided by Dean Stott — former special forces operator and holder of two world cycling records. Guests will be hosted in the vineyard by Dean’s friend, Joe Fattorini — one of the world’s leading wine experts and presenter of The Wine Show. This is a unique opportunity to bring together two diverse interests with two leading experts in their fields.





VistaJet Members will be based at La Verrière, a wine estate and ninth century priory specializing in sustainable luxury, restored by Nicole Sierra-Rolet and Xavier Rolet KBE. It is home to the award-winning Chêne Bleu wines, praised by critics as the world’s first Super Rhônes. For the keen cyclists, Dean will challenge guests with the nearby Mont Ventoux and for those preferring to immerse themselves in wine or simply enjoy the estate, a taster of Chêne Bleu’s signature Extreme Wine course and the pool await. Each evening, as Members enjoy farm-to-table fare, prepared by internationally trained chef Victor Guérin, and wines from one of France’s most exciting wine projects, they can listen to stories about Dean’s work in global security and Joe’s experience of wine across more than thirty countries.

Pittormie Castle, Scotland

with The Eden Club

VistaJet Members are invited to stay at the baronial Pittormie Castle, Scotland’s most illustrious private gated estate and home of The Eden Club. Upon landing, guests will be transferred directly by car to their own private residence within the Pittormie grounds, where they can relax in ultimate privacy.

Located in the home of golf, there are over 30 courses in the local area, including The Old Course and Kingsbarns, suiting all playing abilities. Members are also invited to enjoy Affinity Membership to The Eden Residence Club, receiving privileged access to a portfolio of private residences and clubs around the world. Membership includes access to world renowned events such as The Masters and Tiger Jam.

The Safe Havens collection will expand to more destinations across the globe during the Summer and Autumn months. For more private travel inspirations, follow @vistajetworld on Instagram.

To request a VistaJet World Safe Havens adventure, visit vistajet.com/privateoffice.

For information on VistaJet’s safety standards and its efforts to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit vistajet.com/safety.



[1] LUXX Media, Ultra Affluent Consumer Survey [2] Travel + Leisure, Will Travel Change After Coronavirus? Here’s What Experts Have to Say [3] Survey conducted within the U.S. by The Harris Poll from May 14-17, 2020 [4] Abercrombie & Kent, Luxury Consumer Travel Trends Post Lockdown Revealed [5] Private Jet Card Comparisons, COVID-19 Coronavirus risk 30 times lower on private jets, says operator [6] LUXX Media, Ultra Affluent Consumer Survey



About VistaJet

VistaJet is the first and only global business aviation company. On its fleet of over 70 silver and red business jets, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to 187 countries, covering 96% of the world. Founded in 2004, the company pioneered an innovative business model where customers have access to an entire fleet whilst paying only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership. VistaJet’s signature Program membership offers customers a bespoke subscription of flight hours on its fleet of mid and long-range jets, to fly them anytime, anywhere.

VistaJet is part of Vista Global Holding — the world’s first private aviation ecosystem, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-light solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation.

More VistaJet information and news at vistajet.com

For informational purposes only. All holiday packages shall be arranged by a third party and are subject to that provider’s terms and conditions. All travel is subject to applicable rules and regulations, including permits and permissions. VistaJet makes no representations or warrants regarding either the safety or feasibility of any offering.