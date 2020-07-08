CIFI publishes its first standalone ESG report, highlighting five key accomplishments
CIFI implements corporate responsibilities in five key aspects, including green buildings, construction with quality, compliance and integrity, staff welfare and philanthropy
8 July 2020 – CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.
(“CIFI” or the “Group”, HKEx stock code: 884), a leading
real estate developer engaged in the property development and investment
business in the first-, second- and robust third-tier cities in China,
published a standalone ESG report for the first time and early adopted
comprehensive disclosure requirements from HKEx’s ESG reporting guideline,
marking the Group’s leapfrog improvement in the level and richness of
disclosure.
CIFI has
been dedicated to playing a leading role in the practice of corporate social
responsibility and seeking breakthrough in its ESG indicators. In 2019, CIFI
established ESG Management Committee and ESG Work Group to advance the Group’s
sustainable development through committed efforts in environmental protection,
social responsibility and governance capacities. The Group commits the mission
of “building for a better life”, and constantly pursue quality development and
improvement in corporate governance capacity.
Its ESG
report demonstrates the Group’s praiseworthy efforts in implementing corporate
responsibilities in five key aspects, namely green buildings, construction
with quality, compliance and integrity, staff welfare and philanthropy, and
commitment to long-term sustainable development.
Green buildings have been the focus of CIFI’s ESG investing practice. The
Group brings full play to its expertise and enforces the green concept
throughout its process from product design, construction to supply chain
management. Besides, it actively engaged in the development and application of
the green building system, and has stipulated the standard of greenness and
health for residential and office projects, which offers guidance on delivery
of green and healthy buildings. In 2019, CIFI obtained a total of 15 green
building certifications. Specifically, the Metropolis Mansion project in
Hangzhou was granted with BREEAM four-star rating, and there were two other
projects certified with China Health Building Label.
CIFI has been consistently carrying out the management philosophy of
“quality our top priority”. The Group is certified by the ISO9001 quality
management system and has set up an all-rounded quality management system to
ensure high-quality delivery of its projects. It enforces “lifetime accountability” system to assure
construction quality and has defined five key responsible parties for
“geological survey, design, supervision, construction and contracting”
respectively and refined the management system of construction records. In
2019, CIFI added the indicator of client satisfaction rate into the performance
evaluation of the heads of regional offices. In this way, the staff put quality
management as top priority and seek to assure premium product quality. CIFI’s
all-rounded quality assurance efforts are highly acclaimed within the industry.
Its projects have won multiple prizes, such as the Tien-yow Jeme Civil
Engineering Prize, BALI National Landscape Award and the International Property
Awards etc. In particular, CIFI earned 57 titles at the 15th Kinpan Awards, and
retained the first place in the master tally.
By
combining regulations and corporate culture, CIFI has compiled a series of
audit and supervision regulations, and established a sound anti-fraud system.
Meanwhile, work procedures and accountability are implemented to avert power
vacuum and ensure the Group’s lawful and compliant operation. It launched the
WeChat public account– “CIFI Anti-Corruption” in 2019, the public account
regularly pushes updates about the Group’s integrity campaign and cases of
warning and offers a channel for online reporting, so as to raise its
employees’ awareness of anti-corruption. At the end of 2019, the Group was
named an “Advanced Unit” in the national enterprise anti-fraud campaign for its
outstanding performance in internal audit, supervision and anti-fraud efforts.
The Group also earned recognition from the capital market for its highly
acclaimed corporate governance capacity. Specifically, it won titles such as
China’s Top 50 Boards of Directors by the Fortune China, and the Best
Corporate Governing Body and Best ESG Metrics in Asia by the Institutional
Investor.
CIFI’s
special attention to employees’ health and safety are embodied in all aspects
of its governance. In addition to strict compliance with national mandatory
regulations regarding production safety, the Group has prepared and implemented
many guidelines on safety management, strict standards about on-site inspection
and management of compliant construction, safety and health, and environmental
protection, as well as each party’s responsibilities and power in safe and
compliant construction. At the same time, the Group endeavors to be named the
“national / provincial / municipal safety and compliance demonstration
construction site”, and includes corresponding mechanism into its project
incentive & penalty system. The ESG report reveals that no major construction
safety or quality accident was reported among CIFI’s projects in 2019. In
addition, 34 projects were named government’s demonstration construction sites,
and 29 projects won provincial or above level honors. It’s worth mentioning
that CIFI has been named the “Best Employer-China” by Aon Hewitt China for
three consecutive years since 2017, the one and only company within the
industry to win the title for three consecutive years.
Abiding
by the philosophy of “altruism through philanthropy”, CIFI has been
consistently committed to philanthropy in areas such as repaying hometown and
subsidizing education for many years, making all-out contribution to pandemic
and disaster relief, and striving for better life. Up to now, CIFI has made
aggregated donations worth over RMB 300 million. When the COVID-19 pandemic
broke out at the beginning of 2020, CIFI granted RMB 20 million as the
containment and relief fund to combat the disease. Meanwhile, the Group’s
leasing apartments, commercial properties and education businesses also has
waived the rent and relevant costs and offered special discounts to medical
workers, through which it joins hands with all parties to weather through the
tough time.
Mr. Lin
Zhong, Chairman of CIFI Holdings’ Board of Directors, said: “We are facing an era that full of
uncertainties and volatilities, a successful enterprise is not only about
improvements on short-term financials, but more about its potential of and
dedication to sustainable development. In response to customers’ needs and
creating values to our employees, CIFI will continue to uphold its
environmental accountability and repay the society with its accomplishments
going forward. Looking ahead, CIFI will continue to fuse the ESG element into
corporate strategies, endeavor to add presence in key EGS indexes, and strive
to develop itself into a sustainable centenary group as a benchmark of an ESG
elites within the real estate industry.”
About CIFI (Group):
Headquartered in Shanghai,
CIFI is one of China’s top real estate developers. CIFI principally focuses on
developing high-quality properties in first-, second- and selective third-tier
cities in China. CIFI develops various types of properties, including
residential, office and commercial complexes.
To learn more about the
Company, please visit CIFI’s website at: http://www.cifi.com.cn/