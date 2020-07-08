CIFI publishes its first standalone ESG report, highlighting five key accomplishments

CIFI implements corporate responsibilities in five key aspects, including green buildings, construction with quality, compliance and integrity, staff welfare and philanthropy

HONG

KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach –

8 July 2020 – CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.

(“CIFI” or the “Group”, HKEx stock code: 884), a leading

real estate developer engaged in the property development and investment

business in the first-, second- and robust third-tier cities in China,

published a standalone ESG report for the first time and early adopted

comprehensive disclosure requirements from HKEx’s ESG reporting guideline,

marking the Group’s leapfrog improvement in the level and richness of

disclosure.

CIFI has

been dedicated to playing a leading role in the practice of corporate social

responsibility and seeking breakthrough in its ESG indicators. In 2019, CIFI

established ESG Management Committee and ESG Work Group to advance the Group’s

sustainable development through committed efforts in environmental protection,

social responsibility and governance capacities. The Group commits the mission

of “building for a better life”, and constantly pursue quality development and

improvement in corporate governance capacity.

Its ESG

report demonstrates the Group’s praiseworthy efforts in implementing corporate

responsibilities in five key aspects, namely green buildings, construction

with quality, compliance and integrity, staff welfare and philanthropy, and

commitment to long-term sustainable development.

Green buildings have been the focus of CIFI’s ESG investing practice. The

Group brings full play to its expertise and enforces the green concept

throughout its process from product design, construction to supply chain

management. Besides, it actively engaged in the development and application of

the green building system, and has stipulated the standard of greenness and

health for residential and office projects, which offers guidance on delivery

of green and healthy buildings. In 2019, CIFI obtained a total of 15 green

building certifications. Specifically, the Metropolis Mansion project in

Hangzhou was granted with BREEAM four-star rating, and there were two other

projects certified with China Health Building Label.

CIFI has been consistently carrying out the management philosophy of

“quality our top priority”. The Group is certified by the ISO9001 quality

management system and has set up an all-rounded quality management system to

ensure high-quality delivery of its projects. It enforces “lifetime accountability” system to assure

construction quality and has defined five key responsible parties for

“geological survey, design, supervision, construction and contracting”

respectively and refined the management system of construction records. In

2019, CIFI added the indicator of client satisfaction rate into the performance

evaluation of the heads of regional offices. In this way, the staff put quality

management as top priority and seek to assure premium product quality. CIFI’s

all-rounded quality assurance efforts are highly acclaimed within the industry.

Its projects have won multiple prizes, such as the Tien-yow Jeme Civil

Engineering Prize, BALI National Landscape Award and the International Property

Awards etc. In particular, CIFI earned 57 titles at the 15th Kinpan Awards, and

retained the first place in the master tally.

By

combining regulations and corporate culture, CIFI has compiled a series of

audit and supervision regulations, and established a sound anti-fraud system.

Meanwhile, work procedures and accountability are implemented to avert power

vacuum and ensure the Group’s lawful and compliant operation. It launched the

WeChat public account– “CIFI Anti-Corruption” in 2019, the public account

regularly pushes updates about the Group’s integrity campaign and cases of

warning and offers a channel for online reporting, so as to raise its

employees’ awareness of anti-corruption. At the end of 2019, the Group was

named an “Advanced Unit” in the national enterprise anti-fraud campaign for its

outstanding performance in internal audit, supervision and anti-fraud efforts.

The Group also earned recognition from the capital market for its highly

acclaimed corporate governance capacity. Specifically, it won titles such as

China’s Top 50 Boards of Directors by the Fortune China, and the Best

Corporate Governing Body and Best ESG Metrics in Asia by the Institutional

Investor.

CIFI’s

special attention to employees’ health and safety are embodied in all aspects

of its governance. In addition to strict compliance with national mandatory

regulations regarding production safety, the Group has prepared and implemented

many guidelines on safety management, strict standards about on-site inspection

and management of compliant construction, safety and health, and environmental

protection, as well as each party’s responsibilities and power in safe and

compliant construction. At the same time, the Group endeavors to be named the

“national / provincial / municipal safety and compliance demonstration

construction site”, and includes corresponding mechanism into its project

incentive & penalty system. The ESG report reveals that no major construction

safety or quality accident was reported among CIFI’s projects in 2019. In

addition, 34 projects were named government’s demonstration construction sites,

and 29 projects won provincial or above level honors. It’s worth mentioning

that CIFI has been named the “Best Employer-China” by Aon Hewitt China for

three consecutive years since 2017, the one and only company within the

industry to win the title for three consecutive years.

Abiding

by the philosophy of “altruism through philanthropy”, CIFI has been

consistently committed to philanthropy in areas such as repaying hometown and

subsidizing education for many years, making all-out contribution to pandemic

and disaster relief, and striving for better life. Up to now, CIFI has made

aggregated donations worth over RMB 300 million. When the COVID-19 pandemic

broke out at the beginning of 2020, CIFI granted RMB 20 million as the

containment and relief fund to combat the disease. Meanwhile, the Group’s

leasing apartments, commercial properties and education businesses also has

waived the rent and relevant costs and offered special discounts to medical

workers, through which it joins hands with all parties to weather through the

tough time.

Mr. Lin

Zhong, Chairman of CIFI Holdings’ Board of Directors, said: “We are facing an era that full of

uncertainties and volatilities, a successful enterprise is not only about

improvements on short-term financials, but more about its potential of and

dedication to sustainable development. In response to customers’ needs and

creating values to our employees, CIFI will continue to uphold its

environmental accountability and repay the society with its accomplishments

going forward. Looking ahead, CIFI will continue to fuse the ESG element into

corporate strategies, endeavor to add presence in key EGS indexes, and strive

to develop itself into a sustainable centenary group as a benchmark of an ESG

elites within the real estate industry.”

About CIFI (Group):

Headquartered in Shanghai,

CIFI is one of China’s top real estate developers. CIFI principally focuses on

developing high-quality properties in first-, second- and selective third-tier

cities in China. CIFI develops various types of properties, including

residential, office and commercial complexes.

To learn more about the

Company, please visit CIFI’s website at: http://www.cifi.com.cn/