Infor Discusses Digital Transformation in China in Newly-Launched IDC Talk Podcast
Deep insights and rich exchange by industry experts; current environment to pave the way for growth of contactless business
BEIJING,
CHINA – Media OutReach – 8 July 2020 – Infor, a global leader in
business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that it took part
in the pilot episodes of IDC Talk in China, an all-new
podcast of the International Data Corporation (IDC), bringing together the
exchange of deep industry insights and the sharing of successful enterprise
application of ICT technology. A recurring theme is leveraging innovative
technologies and exploring unique business models in a post-pandemic
environment.
During the first three episodes
of IDC’s new podcast, which went online on June 22, Infor executives – managing
director of Greater China and Korea region, Boon Khoo; vice president of sales
for Greater China and Korea, Becky Xie and director of business consulting for
Greater China and Korea, Chong Lu shared tips and insights on the state of digital
transformation of Chinese enterprises.
The coronavirus pandemic has
stimulated demand for digital transformation among small- and medium-sized
enterprises. This is coupled with a strong desire to turn crisis into
opportunity by leveraging innovation and technology to find new ways to empower
a safer, stronger and more integrated business.
Wu Lianfeng, vice president
and chief research analyst of IDC China explained, “This pandemic has caused
people’s work, lives, and consumption habits to go digital, driving the growth
of contactless business. This is on track to becoming a long-term and
far-reaching trend. IT technology is invaluable in response to the pandemic.
What technology transforms is not the power of the present, but the future.”
Over the past two decades, Infor
has provided digital transformation solutions to manufacturing enterprises spanning
the logistics, distribution, automotive, healthcare, food and beverage, hi-tech
and electronics fields. In this, Infor has implemented plans of action aimed at
key application scenarios in specific industries.
During the podcast, Infor
executives noted that Chinese equipment manufacturing company, Equipment
Company of Dongfeng Motor implemented Infor LN, Infor ERP and CloudSuite EAM systems to standardize its business, processes
and data management. The company was also able to establish a real-time
production system, business and financial integration, full-spectrum quality
control, and comprehensive traceability. During the pandemic, they were able to
quickly transition to producing protective masks.
“We feel fortunate to have Infor as our
partner in digital transformation,” said Fang Mingqiang, chief engineer of information systems
planning at Equipment Company of
Dongfeng Motor Co., Ltd. “We sought to streamline our workflows and get rid of
any obstacles that had arisen to enable us to better keep up with the latest
industry trends. With Infor ERP and EAM, now we can manage end-to-end business processes,
standardize all data, as well as ensure real-time visibility of production,
finance, and quality control. As a result, Dongfeng Motors has greatly
increased our performance while lowering costs, and customer satisfaction is up
11.45%.
Now we are able to provide clients with digitalized products and expand our
scope of operations.”
By working together with Infor, another pharmaceutical
company was able to integrate its global supply chain and service departments.
It also moved its logistics and customs businesses to a single platform and
deployed a centralized supply chain control hub aligning its manufacturing
network across its technological platforms. In this way it is now able to
flexibly respond to black swan events such as this pandemic, and increase its
market share while boosting sales growth through daily operations.
In 2020, China is making a
national effort to develop what has been dubbed “new infrastructure”, which
includes new and emerging technologies such as 5G, the industrial internet and
cloud computing. At the same time, data is becoming a key factor of production
and is being marketized. Given these trends, companies will be focusing more on
the aggregation of their own data resources and strengthening the establishment
of data management capabilities, which will spur business innovation.
Infor managing director of
Greater China and Korea region, Boon Khoo, said, “As enterprises work to catch
up to the fast-paced development of new infrastructure, they not only need to
build a multi-level supply chain network, but also to better integrate and
utilize human resources, data and machines, while fortifying their hardware
with the proper software to achieve better flexibility and resilience.”
Media contact:
Phyllis Tan
Infor Asia Pacific
+65 9799 9133
Phyllis.tan@infor.com
About Infor
Infor is a global leader in
business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over
68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for
progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.
Infor customers include:
- The top 20 aerospace companies
- 9 of the top 10 high tech companies
- 14 of the 25 largest U.S. healthcare
delivery networks
- 19 of the 20 largest U.S. cities
- 18 of the top 20 automotive suppliers
- 14 of the top 20 industrial distributors
- 13 of the top 20 global retailers
- 4 of the top 5 brewers
- 17 of the top 20 global banks
- 9 of the 10 largest global hotel brands
- 7 of the top 10 global luxury brands