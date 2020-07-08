Shop tax- and duty-free alcohol in Singapore with attractive deals on iShopChangi without flying

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 8 July 2020 – There is no need to wait for your next

flight to purchase tax and duty-absorbed alcohol from Singapore Changi Airport!

Non-travellers can now browse and buy from over 100 liquor brands, including

exclusive items, on the airport’s e-commerce platform, iShopChangi.

On top of the regular tax and duty-free savings, enjoy up to a

stunning 50% off over 600 wines, spirits, craft beers and specialty bottled

cocktails during iShopChangi’s

Wines & Spirits Extravaganza from

6 July to 2 August 2020.

Cheers to weekly bundled deals, exclusive items and free alcohol

delivery in Singapore

Stock up on your bar essentials with unbeatable iShopChangi-exclusive

deals that will be released every Wednesday, 12pm. The bundle deals and over

30% discounts across bestselling labels are the perfect buys for intimate at-home

dinner parties with family and friends.

From 6 to 12 July, look forward to a range of Stay Home Starter Packs including

the iShopChangi-exclusive Thirsty Surprise Craft Beer Box comprising seven craft

beer labels, including Thatchers, Brother, Coronado and Crabbie’s, and a free

glass mug, and other bundled sets of wines, whiskies, rums and vodkas from

brands like Wolf Blass, Jim Beam, Beaulieu Vineyard, Dewar’s, Brown Brothers, Bacardi

and 42 Below.

Prices during the campaign are as attractive as S$11 per wine bottle, S$3.50

per bottle of beer and spirits at only S$31.

More deals on popular sakes, wines and craft beers will be revealed in

the following weeks. Keep your eyes peeled for a series of four beautifully

illustrated wanderlust-themed bottled specialty cocktails by GudSht Singapore,

crafted exclusively for iShopChangi customers. Inspired by popular cities in

Asia, the cocktails includes flavours and ingredients that are unique to these

cities, yet with a Singaporean twist. Favourites from the brand includes the

Unicorn Barf, Cheng Tng Gao and Sangria Utama, which will be available on

iShopChangi completely tax-absorbed.

From 10 July till 2 August, enjoy an additional 7% discount with the use

of promo code “DOUBLE7“. Shoppers

are also entitled to a discount of up to

20% off market prices of notable brands

such as Scotland’s Macallan single malt scotch, Australia’s Penfolds, and the

Canadian-originated Inniskillin ice wines not easily found in Singapore.

During the campaign period, the first 1,000 Changi Rewards members to

register and make a purchase via the platform will earn 7x the points.

iShopChangi has extended the convenience and access to tax and duty-free liquor to Singapore-based

residents from the comforts of their homes, providing affordable wines and

spirits as well as free alcohol

delivery in Singapore, with a minimum spend of S$59.

About Changi Airport Group

Changi Airport Group

(Singapore) Pte Ltd (CAG) (www.changiairportgroup.com) was formed on 16 June

2009 and the corporatisation of Singapore Changi Airport (IATA: SIN, ICAO:

WSSS) followed on 1 July 2009. As the company managing Changi Airport, CAG

undertakes key functions focusing on airport operations and management, air hub

development, commercial activities and airport emergency services. CAG also

manages Seletar Airport (IATA: XSP, ICAO: WSSL) and through its subsidiary

Changi Airports International, invests in and manages foreign airports. For more information, visit their website here: https://www.changiairport.com/corporate.html





About iShopChangi

ShopChangi was launched in

2013 as an extension of Changi Airport’s promise to deliver greater comfort and

convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers

can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals

between 30 days to 18 hours pre-flight on the e-store — and choose to collect

their items at Collection Centres within departure, at the baggage claim halls

upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to

a spectrum of over 14,000 products across 600 brands and exclusives such as

Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition

with its award for Best Website — Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the

Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the

e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products

to Singaporean-based residents without the need to fly.