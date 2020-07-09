93 Local Companies Recognised at The 9th “Consumer Caring Scheme” and Emerged Stronger

Customer-Centricity Becoming More Important in Times of Adversity

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 9 July 2020 – Creating

a seamless, consistent customer experience across physical & digital space

is more important than ever as online shopping prevails. Recognising local

organisations which demonstrate excellence in consumer care, the

9thGS1 Hong Kong’s

“Consumer Caring Scheme” awarded 93 local enterprises for delivering

their service promise. A total of 46 companies won the “Consumer Caring 5

years+” and “5 years” Award, showing their commitment to consumer care for 5

years or more in a row.

Consumers’ online spending has become all time high

today. As companies are placing greater emphasis in expanding their

omni-channel offerings, they are also striving to meet or even exceed their

service promise for convenience, value and experience. According to the survey report

“Tapping Into Smart Retail” jointly published by GS1 HK and KPMG, 45 percent of

C-level executives rank strengthening the customer journey as the top priority,

showing that businesses are betting on better user experience as a way to

retain customers, especially those from online, who are price sensitive and

have an ever-increasing choice of e-commerce providers.

“As

more consumers are shopping across multiple channels, commerce can mean

everything from a store, a smart kiosk, a website to an app, which has made it

more difficult for companies to maintain consistency and fulfilling customers’

demands. Only by continuous improvement in operation efficiency and fulfilling

commitment by delivering excellent services, can a company differentiate itself

from today’s cut-throat business environment.” said Anna Lin, Chief Executive

of GS1 Hong Kong.

Consumer

Caring Companies are those which can keep their pledge to offering the finest customer

journey. Judged based on seven core consumer caring values, including consumer

care, sincerity, commitment, product quality and safety assurance, service

quality, understanding consumer behaviours and caring for employees, the

winners are evaluated through on-site visits and consumer survey, in accordance

to the internationally-acclaimed scorecard based on the Efficient Consumer

Response (ECR). This year’s winners have all showed the effective use of

international standards, information technology, and the optimisation of operation

management to improve business processes to enhance consumer

satisfaction. (Please refer to the

Appendix for details)





“Congratulations

to the winners who have successfully uphold the motto of ‘consumers first’,

they are all role models of the industries in driving product and service

enhancement, bringing benefits to both brands and consumers,” said Anna. “No

matter what channels your business use to engage customers, exceptional customer

experience always champions in the end.”

For details, please refer to our website: https://www.gs1hk.org/industry-recognition/consumer-caring-scheme/overview.

Appendix

List

of recognised companies of Consumer Caring Scheme 2019



(in alphabetical order by brand or company name)

5 years + Awards 1 3M

Hong Kong Ltd 20 Linson

Global Seafood Trading Ltd 2 AQ

Bio Technology Group Ltd 21 Luk

Fook Holdings (International) Ltd 3 Autotoll

Ltd 22 Memorigin

Watch Co Ltd 4 Body-SOS 23 Morita

Biotech (HK) Co Ltd 5 Casablanca

Hong Kong Ltd 24 Nestlé

Hong Kong Ltd 6 Chan

Yin Kee Co Ltd 25 Okia

Optical Co Ltd 7 Cherry 26 Original

Taste Workshop Ltd 8 Chow

Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited 27 Royal

Medic (Holdings) Ltd 9 Chuan

Chiong Co Ltd 28 SINOMAX 10 Colgate-Palmolive

(H.K.) Ltd 29 Super

Star Food Manufactory 11 CR

Care Co., Ltd 30 Swipe

(HK) Ltd 12 Danny

Catering Service Ltd 31 Swire

Coca-Cola HK 13 Eu

Yan Sang (Hong Kong) Ltd 32 Taste

of Asia Group Ltd 14 Forewide

Co (Retail) Ltd 33 Tiger

Mark (HK) Ginsengs Co Ltd 15 Giormani 34 ToolBox – a

Gilman Group Company 16 Harmonic

Health Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 35 Vitasoy

International Holdings Ltd 17 Health

Aims Organic Functional Product Specialty Shop 36 Wai

Yuen Tong Medicine Co Ltd 18 Hongkong

Post 37 Watsons Water 19 Hung

Fook Tong Holdings Ltd 5 Years Awards 1 CATALO 6 Tung

Chun Soy Sauce and Canned Food Co Ltd 2 FrieslandCampina

(Hong Kong) Ltd – FRISO 7 UA

Cinemas 3 Nu

Life International (Asia) Ltd 8 YesNutri 4 Nu

Skin Enterprises Hong Kong, LLC 9 Yummy

House International Ltd 5 Smartech Award Winners (of 2 or more consecutive years) 1 95

International Co Ltd – La Raine 19 Kwok

Kam Kee (HK) Ltd 2 Amazing

Delights Limited – divine 20 Lee

Kum Kee 3 Bonjour

Holdings Ltd 21 Life

720 Company Limited – SDTL 4 Chaisentomg

Pharmaceutical Factory Ltd 22 Mainland

Headwear Holdings Ltd 5 China

Resources Vanguard (HK) Co Ltd – U select 23 MaxiPro

(Asia) Ltd –

Kakato Premium Pet Food 6 Come

In Enterprises Co Ltd – HOMEI 24 Mead

Johnson Nutrition (HK) Ltd 7 Crown Gas Stoves

(Holdings) Co Ltd 25 Okian

Optical Co Ltd 8 CSL

Mobile Limited 26 Pricerite

Home Ltd 9 Dah

Chong Hong Holdings Limited 27 Purepro

Water Hong Kong Limited 10 Deco

Classic Ltd 28 Tai

Wo Tung Medicine Co Ltd 11 eprint

Group Ltd 29 The

International Medical Co Ltd –

Citracium 12 FrieslandCampina

(Hong Kong) Ltd – OPTIMEL 30 The

International Medical Co Ltd –

Ricqles 13 Hair

Again 2000 31 UDomain 14 Harbour

Cruise — Bauhinia 32 Vitamin

Boost Global Ltd. 15 Hong

Kong Zihua Pharmaceutical Ltd 33 wishh! 16 Imperial

Parking (Hong Kong) Limited 34 Wyeth

(Hong Kong) Holding Co Ltd 17 Kai

Tak Cruise Terminal (managed and operated by Worldwide Cruise Terminals) 35 You

Beauty 18 KIWI

HOUSE 36 Zhong

An Ya (HK) Trading Ltd – U100 New Awardees 1 Baa

Baa Sheep Laundry 7 KOPEN

ELECTRICAL CO., LTD. — OMMI CARE 2 Casa

Republic (International) Limited – ITALO MODA 8 Man

Shun Cheong Enterprises Ltd 3 DSG

Energy Ltd 9 Opal

Cosmetics (Hong Kong) Limited 4 farmfresh330 10 Prime-Living

Limited 5 Imperial

Enterprises Holdings Limited 11 Reckitt

Benckiser Hong Kong Limited 6 In

Heart Employment Agency Limited

About GS1 Hong Kong

Founded

by the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce in 1989, GS1 Hong Kong is the

local chapter of GS1®, a not-for-profit, standards organisation that develops

and drives adoption of easy-to-implement global standards for business to

uniquely identify, accurately capture and automatically share vital information

about products, locations and assets. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, GS1

has over 110 national chapters in 150 countries.

GS1

Hong Kong’s mission is to empower business to grow and to improve efficiency,

safety, authenticity and sustainability across multiple sectors and facilitates

commerce connectivity through the provision of a full spectrum of platforms,

solutions and services based on our global standards. We provide a trusted

foundation for accurate, sharable, searchable and linkable data. Our EPC

standard lays the foundation for IoT, powering a range of IoT-based services

and applications. We are helping industry to meet the challenges of

omni-channel commerce and create a seamless customer experience. By engaging

with communities of trading partners, industry organisations, government, and

technology providers, we are fostering a collaborative ecosystem and aiming for

“Smarter Business, Better Life”.

Currently,

GS1 Hong Kong has around 8,000 corporate members covering close to 20

industries including retail consumer goods, food and food services, healthcare,

apparel, logistics as well as information and technology.

For

more information about GS1 Hong Kong, please visit www.gs1hk.org.