93 Local Companies Recognised at The 9th “Consumer Caring Scheme” and Emerged Stronger

Published: July 9, 2020

Customer-Centricity Becoming More Important in Times of Adversity

 

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 9 July 2020 – Creating
a seamless, consistent customer experience across physical & digital space
is more important than ever as online shopping prevails. Recognising local
organisations which demonstrate excellence in consumer care, the
9thGS1 Hong Kong’s
“Consumer Caring Scheme” awarded 93 local enterprises for delivering
their service promise. A total of 46 companies won the “Consumer Caring 5
years+” and “5 years” Award, showing their commitment to consumer care for 5
years or more in a row.

Consumers’ online spending has become all time high
today. As companies are placing greater emphasis in expanding their
omni-channel offerings, they are also striving to meet or even exceed their
service promise for convenience, value and experience. According to the survey report
“Tapping Into Smart Retail” jointly published by GS1 HK and KPMG, 45 percent of
C-level executives rank strengthening the customer journey as the top priority,
showing that businesses are betting on better user experience as a way to
retain customers, especially those from online, who are price sensitive and
have an ever-increasing choice of e-commerce providers.

“As
more consumers are shopping across multiple channels, commerce can mean
everything from a store, a smart kiosk, a website to an app, which has made it
more difficult for companies to maintain consistency and fulfilling customers’
demands. Only by continuous improvement in operation efficiency and fulfilling
commitment by delivering excellent services, can a company differentiate itself
from today’s cut-throat business environment.” said Anna Lin, Chief Executive
of GS1 Hong Kong.

Consumer
Caring Companies are those which can keep their pledge to offering the finest customer
journey. Judged based on seven core consumer caring values, including consumer
care, sincerity, commitment, product quality and safety assurance, service
quality, understanding consumer behaviours and caring for employees, the
winners are evaluated through on-site visits and consumer survey, in accordance
to the internationally-acclaimed scorecard based on the Efficient Consumer
Response (ECR). This year’s winners have all showed the effective use of
international standards, information technology, and the optimisation of operation
management to improve business processes to enhance consumer
satisfaction. (Please refer to the
Appendix for details)


“Congratulations
to the winners who have successfully uphold the motto of ‘consumers first’,
they are all role models of the industries in driving product and service
enhancement, bringing benefits to both brands and consumers,” said Anna. “No
matter what channels your business use to engage customers, exceptional customer
experience always champions in the end.”

For details, please refer to our website: https://www.gs1hk.org/industry-recognition/consumer-caring-scheme/overview.

Appendix

List
of recognised companies of Consumer Caring Scheme 2019

(in alphabetical order by brand or company name)

 

5 years + Awards

1

3M
Hong Kong Ltd

20

Linson
Global Seafood Trading Ltd

2

AQ
Bio Technology Group Ltd

21

Luk
Fook Holdings (International) Ltd

3

Autotoll
Ltd

22

Memorigin
Watch Co Ltd

4

Body-SOS

23

Morita
Biotech (HK) Co Ltd

5

Casablanca
Hong Kong Ltd

24

Nestlé
Hong Kong Ltd

6

Chan
Yin Kee Co Ltd

25

Okia
Optical Co Ltd

7

Cherry

26

Original
Taste Workshop Ltd

8

Chow
Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited

27

Royal
Medic (Holdings) Ltd

9

Chuan
Chiong Co Ltd

28

SINOMAX

10

Colgate-Palmolive
(H.K.) Ltd

29

Super
Star Food Manufactory

11

CR
Care Co., Ltd

30

Swipe
(HK) Ltd

12

Danny
Catering Service Ltd

31

Swire
Coca-Cola HK

13

Eu
Yan Sang (Hong Kong) Ltd

32

Taste
of Asia Group Ltd

14

Forewide
Co (Retail) Ltd

33

Tiger
Mark (HK) Ginsengs Co Ltd

15

Giormani

34

ToolBox – a
Gilman Group Company

16

Harmonic
Health Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

35

Vitasoy
International Holdings Ltd

17

Health
Aims Organic Functional Product Specialty Shop

36

Wai
Yuen Tong Medicine Co Ltd

18

Hongkong
Post

37

Watsons Water

19

Hung
Fook Tong Holdings Ltd

 

 

5 Years Awards

1

CATALO

6

Tung
Chun Soy Sauce and Canned Food Co Ltd

2

FrieslandCampina
(Hong Kong) Ltd – FRISO

7

UA
Cinemas

3

Nu
Life International (Asia) Ltd

8

YesNutri

4

Nu
Skin Enterprises Hong Kong, LLC

9

Yummy
House International Ltd

5

Smartech

 

 

Award Winners (of 2 or more consecutive years)

1

95
International Co Ltd – La Raine

19

Kwok
Kam Kee (HK) Ltd

2

Amazing
Delights Limited – divine

20

Lee
Kum Kee

3

Bonjour
Holdings Ltd

21

Life
720 Company Limited – SDTL

4

Chaisentomg
Pharmaceutical Factory Ltd

22

Mainland
Headwear Holdings Ltd

5

China
Resources Vanguard (HK) Co Ltd – U select

23

MaxiPro
(Asia) Ltd –
Kakato Premium Pet Food

6

Come
In Enterprises Co Ltd – HOMEI

24

Mead
Johnson Nutrition (HK) Ltd

7

Crown Gas Stoves
(Holdings) Co Ltd

25

Okian
Optical Co Ltd

8

CSL
Mobile Limited

26

Pricerite
Home Ltd

9

Dah
Chong Hong Holdings Limited

27

Purepro
Water Hong Kong Limited

10

Deco
Classic Ltd

28

Tai
Wo Tung Medicine Co Ltd

11

eprint
Group Ltd

29

The
International Medical Co Ltd –
Citracium

12

FrieslandCampina
(Hong Kong) Ltd – OPTIMEL

30

The
International Medical Co Ltd –
Ricqles

13

Hair
Again 2000

31

UDomain

14

Harbour
Cruise — Bauhinia

32

Vitamin
Boost Global Ltd.

15

Hong
Kong Zihua Pharmaceutical Ltd

33

wishh!

16

Imperial
Parking (Hong Kong) Limited

34

Wyeth
(Hong Kong) Holding Co Ltd

17

Kai
Tak Cruise Terminal (managed and operated by Worldwide Cruise Terminals)

35

You
Beauty

18

KIWI
HOUSE

36

Zhong
An Ya (HK) Trading Ltd – U100

New Awardees

1

Baa
Baa Sheep Laundry

7

KOPEN
ELECTRICAL CO., LTD. — OMMI CARE

2

Casa
Republic (International) Limited – ITALO MODA

8

Man
Shun Cheong Enterprises Ltd

3

DSG
Energy Ltd

9

Opal
Cosmetics (Hong Kong) Limited

4

farmfresh330

10

Prime-Living
Limited

5

Imperial
Enterprises Holdings Limited

11

Reckitt
Benckiser Hong Kong Limited

6

In
Heart Employment Agency Limited

 

 

 

About GS1 Hong Kong

Founded
by the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce in 1989, GS1 Hong Kong is the
local chapter of GS1®, a not-for-profit, standards organisation that develops
and drives adoption of easy-to-implement global standards for business to
uniquely identify, accurately capture and automatically share vital information
about products, locations and assets. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, GS1
has over 110 national chapters in 150 countries.

GS1
Hong Kong’s mission is to empower business to grow and to improve efficiency,
safety, authenticity and sustainability across multiple sectors and facilitates
commerce connectivity through the provision of a full spectrum of platforms,
solutions and services based on our global standards. We provide a trusted
foundation for accurate, sharable, searchable and linkable data. Our EPC
standard lays the foundation for IoT, powering a range of IoT-based services
and applications. We are helping industry to meet the challenges of
omni-channel commerce and create a seamless customer experience. By engaging
with communities of trading partners, industry organisations, government, and
technology providers, we are fostering a collaborative ecosystem and aiming for
“Smarter Business, Better Life”.

Currently,
GS1 Hong Kong has around 8,000 corporate members covering close to 20
industries including retail consumer goods, food and food services, healthcare,
apparel, logistics as well as information and technology.

For
more information about GS1 Hong Kong, please visit www.gs1hk.org.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.