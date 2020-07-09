FWD shines at Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards 2020 with 11 prizes

FWD most awarded insurer for third consecutive year with revolutionary products and tied agency strength in the spotlight

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 9 July 2020

– FWD Hong Kong (‘FWD’) was the most awarded winner in the insurance sector for the third

consecutive year at the Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards 2020

(the “Bloomberg Awards 2020”), bringing home a total of 11 awards, comprising

three Excellence Awards and eight Outstanding Awards.

For

the third consecutive year, FWD has become the most awarded insurer at the

Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards 2020, bringing home 11

awards which include 3 Excellence Awards and 8 Outstanding Awards.

FWD

has won 7 awards, which include 3 Excellence Awards, in the product and service

categories with its suite of innovative, easy-to-understand and relevant

products.

FWD’s

Tied Agency bagged 3 Outstanding Awards in the Recruitment, Training and

Development, and District Achievement of the Year categories.

Seven of the

awards went to several of FWD’s life insurance and health protection products

and services, highlighting the company’s commitment to developing innovative

solutions that push beyond established boundaries.

FWD also

stood out for the outstanding performance of its highly motivated, well-trained

tied agency force, as well as for the resounding success of its FWD x “The

World of Studio Ghibli’s Animation” sponsorship campaign.

Ken Lau, FWD Managing Director of Greater China and

Hong Kong Chief Executive Officer, said, “These

awards, bestowed upon us by some of the most highly regarded voices in the

industry, go a long way towards recognising FWD’s relentless and successful

efforts to change the way people feel about insurance. I am very proud of what

all our teams have achieved in recent years, from identifying yet unmet and

often complex market needs, to structuring revolutionary, easy-to-understand

and relevant products, recruiting and nurturing exceptional talent, and

actively engaging with the public through exciting and interactive

initiatives.”

FWD’s winning

entries include:

All-round, one-stop health management service PREMIER THE

ONEcierge, which provides priority access to over 100 top-tier hospitals

across Asia; and MINDcierge, an innovative mental health support service

that offer counselling services in both Hong Kong and Mainland China,

clinched two Excellence Awards between them;

that covers multiple bases from prevention (such as health screening) to

comprehensive treatment options, and rehabilitation support during

recovery, won two Outstanding Awards in the Critical Illness and

Innovation Product categories;

that offers cover up to age 100 (age next birthday) for just 20 years of

premium payment, as well as double protection against three common crises,

bagged an Excellence Award in the Health and Protection category;

guaranteed portion of death benefits will increase by 5% annually from age

80 (age next birthday) of the insured, up to a maximum of 150%, to cater

to the legacy planning objectives of high net worth customers, claimed an

Outstanding Award in the High Net Worth (Product) category;

Health Insurance Scheme (“VHIS”), which cover a wide range of medical

needs and circumstances, were also recognised with an Outstanding Award in

the Medical Care category;

the Recruitment, Training and Development, and District Achievement of the

Year categories, while the company’s sponsored FWD x “The World of Studio

Ghibli’s Animation” which took Hong Kong by storm last summer won an

Outstanding Award in the Integrated Marketing (Branding Promotion)

category.

Table:

List of the 11 awards won by FWD at the Bloomberg Businessweek Financial

Institution Awards 2020

Winner Category Award PREMIER THE ONEcierge High Net Worth (Service) Excellence MediSaver (Supreme) Health & Protection Excellence PREMIER THE ONEcierge and

MINDcierge (Mainland China Counselling Service) Cross-border Insurance Services Excellence Crisis

OneCover Critical

Illness Outstanding Innovation

Product Outstanding Regal

Fortune High Net

Worth (Product) Outstanding VHIS

Product Medical

Care Outstanding Training

and Development Achievement Outstanding Recruitment

Program of the Year Outstanding ACT

Team (Region 54) District

Achievement of the Year Outstanding FWD x

“The World of Studio Ghibli’s Animation” Integrated

Marketing (Branding Promotion) Outstanding

The above information does not contain the

full terms and benefits of the respective policy, key product risks, and major

exclusions. For details, please refer to the respective product brochure and

policy provisions (For VHIS products, the materials are downloadable at https://www.fwd.com.hk/en/protect/health-accident/vhis/.)

About FWD Hong Kong & Macau

FWD Hong

Kong offers life and medical insurance, general insurance, employee benefits,

and financial planning. Its life insurance and general insurance operating

entities have been assigned strong financial strength ratings by international

rating agencies — FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited (incorporated in

Bermuda with limited liability) is rated “A3” by Moody’s and “A” by Fitch; and

FWD General Insurance Company Limited is rated “A” by Fitch. FWD Macau provides

a suite of life and medical insurance.

FWD Hong

Kong & Macau is a part of the FWD Group, the insurance business of

investment group, Pacific Century Group. FWD Group spans Hong Kong & Macau,

Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, Japan and Malaysia.

By creating fresh customer experiences

with easy-to-understand products supported by digital technology, FWD aims to

become a leading pan-Asian insurer that changes the way people feel about

insurance.

For more information about FWD Hong Kong & Macau please visit WWW.FWD.COM.HK and WWW.FWD.COM.MO.

About the Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards 2020

The Bloomberg

Businessweek Financial Institution Awards are hosted annually by iconic finance

magazine Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese. In 2020, 10 judges from the industry,

government and academia assessed submissions from the banking, insurance and

securities sectors and ranked them according to three criteria, namely market

performance, growth and development, as well as business strategy in the past

year.



