GSB Gold Standard Banking and SPREE FLUG Luftfahrt – “Take-off” despite Coronavirus

HAMBURG,

GERMANY – NEWSAKTUELL – 9 July 2020 – For 24 years the SPREE FLUG

has been flying passengers and freight throughout Europe in commercial air

traffic. Its strengths are its reliability, flexibility and professionalism.

Absolute priority in flight operations is the safety of passengers and their

satisfaction. The company’s quality assurance system meets the highest

standards.

Gold Standard Air and Logistics – Josip Heit – New York 07.07.2020

GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG and SPREE FLUG – Airbus A320 Neo CJ VVIP – Josip Heit – New York USA – 07.07.2020

Their

aircraft are stationed at Berlin-Schönefeld Airport, the future BER (Berlin-Brandenburg

Airport “Willy Brandt”), and at Leipzig Airport. However, they are

hardly ever to be found there, as they rotate throughout Europe as part of an

“open base operation”, here especially for GSB Gold Standard Banking

Corporation AG, whose C-level-Managers also travel around the globe during

times of the coronavirus pandemic for their customers. SPREE FLUG focuses on

short distances to its customers, as flight requests have to be processed

promptly and, in line with the dynamics of the business, realised quickly.

The basis

for the success of this system is the independence of the operation from third

party providers in the planning of flights, which is especially appreciated by

Josip Heit as Chairman of the Board of GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG

as a cooperation partner of SPREE FLUG, against the background of which

aircraft have currently been purchased which SPREE FLUG includes in its charter

portfolio. The procurement of flight permits, selection of flight routes,

preparation of flight schedules and all documents and records necessary for the

flights are comprehensively realised by a dedicated Operations Team (OPS)

within the company.

This enables

the airline to respond quickly, efficiently and cost-effectively to enquiries

and short-term changes, which ultimately reflects in customer satisfaction and

their booking decisions and is of essential importance, especially in the

current coronavirus pandemic. Customers of SPREE FLUG are cared for all around,

be it in the choice of the hotel, the pick up from the place of residence or

hotel to the airport or even in the organisation of the personal security of

the passengers.

And if an aircraft is required for the selection of the destination, which the

SPREE FLUG does not have itself against the background of the tonnage, no

problem. The aviation company has a worldwide network of partners who keep the

desired aircraft in stock, no matter if Airbus, Boeing or Global Express. The

necessary aircraft is organized so that the customer can travel to his

destination – reliably, punctually and relaxed, as owner and chief pilot Paul

Häusler assures the Chairman of the Board of GSB Gold Standard Banking

Corporation, Josip Heit.

The

employees in the SPREE FLUG team are highly motivated and technically competent.

When selecting the personnel, SPREE FLUG attaches great importance to strength

of character, loyalty, outward appearance and correct appearance towards the

customers in addition to professional qualification. SPREE FLUG invests a lot

of attention and the necessary time in the development of younger colleagues,

just like in a football team, where the next generation is often the seed for

success.

The fleet of

the SPREE FLUG Luftfahrt GmbH consists of aircraft which can fly to any place

on earth. Paul Häusler and Josip Heit rely on the latest technology for their

aircraft. The aircraft in the business jet sector of the Brazilian manufacturer

EMBRAER meet these requirements. They are innovative, powerful, reliable and

meet the highest standards of comfort. Apart from that, they can be operated

economically and also environmentally consciously, which is in the interest of

SPREE FLUG Luftfahrt GmbH.

For two

years now, the airline has been successfully operating the Aircraft type PHENOM

300 E, among others. Further aircraft of this type will be added in the current

year. In addition, it is planned to strengthen the fleet with the aircraft type

PREATOR 600. These aircraft are manufactured by EMBRAER and delivered brand new

to SPREE FLUG and GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG. The SPREE FLUG will

then be able to fly destinations for the GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation

AG within a radius of 7.400 km, so that routes like Berlin to New York will not

be a problem.

The time

under Corona is certainly a time with special demands. For Executive Aviation

it is a time of new possibilities. In this respect, travel by business people

in executive positions is becoming more individual. The time factor and

travelling in an environment where the risk of infection is minimised is

becoming more significant against this background, which is why tomorrow it

will be “We are ready to take off!