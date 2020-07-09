GSB Gold Standard Banking and SPREE FLUG Luftfahrt – “Take-off” despite Coronavirus
HAMBURG,
GERMANY – NEWSAKTUELL – 9 July 2020 – For 24 years the SPREE FLUG
has been flying passengers and freight throughout Europe in commercial air
traffic. Its strengths are its reliability, flexibility and professionalism.
Absolute priority in flight operations is the safety of passengers and their
satisfaction. The company’s quality assurance system meets the highest
standards.
Gold Standard Air and Logistics – Josip Heit – New York 07.07.2020
GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG and SPREE FLUG – Airbus A320 Neo CJ VVIP – Josip Heit – New York USA – 07.07.2020
Their
aircraft are stationed at Berlin-Schönefeld Airport, the future BER (Berlin-Brandenburg
Airport “Willy Brandt”), and at Leipzig Airport. However, they are
hardly ever to be found there, as they rotate throughout Europe as part of an
“open base operation”, here especially for GSB Gold Standard Banking
Corporation AG, whose C-level-Managers also travel around the globe during
times of the coronavirus pandemic for their customers. SPREE FLUG focuses on
short distances to its customers, as flight requests have to be processed
promptly and, in line with the dynamics of the business, realised quickly.
The basis
for the success of this system is the independence of the operation from third
party providers in the planning of flights, which is especially appreciated by
Josip Heit as Chairman of the Board of GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG
as a cooperation partner of SPREE FLUG, against the background of which
aircraft have currently been purchased which SPREE FLUG includes in its charter
portfolio. The procurement of flight permits, selection of flight routes,
preparation of flight schedules and all documents and records necessary for the
flights are comprehensively realised by a dedicated Operations Team (OPS)
within the company.
This enables
the airline to respond quickly, efficiently and cost-effectively to enquiries
and short-term changes, which ultimately reflects in customer satisfaction and
their booking decisions and is of essential importance, especially in the
current coronavirus pandemic. Customers of SPREE FLUG are cared for all around,
be it in the choice of the hotel, the pick up from the place of residence or
hotel to the airport or even in the organisation of the personal security of
the passengers.
And if an aircraft is required for the selection of the destination, which the
SPREE FLUG does not have itself against the background of the tonnage, no
problem. The aviation company has a worldwide network of partners who keep the
desired aircraft in stock, no matter if Airbus, Boeing or Global Express. The
necessary aircraft is organized so that the customer can travel to his
destination – reliably, punctually and relaxed, as owner and chief pilot Paul
Häusler assures the Chairman of the Board of GSB Gold Standard Banking
Corporation, Josip Heit.
The
employees in the SPREE FLUG team are highly motivated and technically competent.
When selecting the personnel, SPREE FLUG attaches great importance to strength
of character, loyalty, outward appearance and correct appearance towards the
customers in addition to professional qualification. SPREE FLUG invests a lot
of attention and the necessary time in the development of younger colleagues,
just like in a football team, where the next generation is often the seed for
success.
The fleet of
the SPREE FLUG Luftfahrt GmbH consists of aircraft which can fly to any place
on earth. Paul Häusler and Josip Heit rely on the latest technology for their
aircraft. The aircraft in the business jet sector of the Brazilian manufacturer
EMBRAER meet these requirements. They are innovative, powerful, reliable and
meet the highest standards of comfort. Apart from that, they can be operated
economically and also environmentally consciously, which is in the interest of
SPREE FLUG Luftfahrt GmbH.
For two
years now, the airline has been successfully operating the Aircraft type PHENOM
300 E, among others. Further aircraft of this type will be added in the current
year. In addition, it is planned to strengthen the fleet with the aircraft type
PREATOR 600. These aircraft are manufactured by EMBRAER and delivered brand new
to SPREE FLUG and GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG. The SPREE FLUG will
then be able to fly destinations for the GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation
AG within a radius of 7.400 km, so that routes like Berlin to New York will not
be a problem.
The time
under Corona is certainly a time with special demands. For Executive Aviation
it is a time of new possibilities. In this respect, travel by business people
in executive positions is becoming more individual. The time factor and
travelling in an environment where the risk of infection is minimised is
becoming more significant against this background, which is why tomorrow it
will be “We are ready to take off!