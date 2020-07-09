How Whirlpool Singapore Fuels Innovation for Everyday Living in the Age of Social Distancing
SINGAPORE
July 2020 – We live in the age of digitisation where technology continues
to enhance productivity and efficiency across multiple aspects of life.
Today,
smart homes are a reality thanks to the immense array of home living solutions.
For home appliances manufacturer
Whirlpool, smart living includes a combination of independence and
self-care alongside technology-backed home solutions.
With
staying at home as one of the many new norms born out of recent health measures,
Whirlpool has ramped up its efforts to democratise smart living for homeowners
in Singapore.
Smart Tech Across Multiple Aspects of Home
Living
Not only is
a smart home furnished with technology-backed home appliances, but these
systems should save energy and money as well as reduce the risks of electrical
hazards.
Whirlpool
has tapped on automation and equipped their appliances with 6th Sense
technology that innovates to provide intuition and simplicity of use to help
homeowners enjoy a better quality of life.
Today, with
quality as the cornerstone of their brand, Whirlpool’s Everyday
Care range consists of cost-effective home appliances which have
been carefully manufactured to give homeowners a peace of mind with superior
performance and ease of use even as they stay home more in the new
normal.
Everyday Care channels innovation into daily living. With
heightened durability, functionality and ease of use, Whirlpool’s mission is to
empower people by freeing up their time, to let them make the most of it and
enjoy it at best.
Optimising Home Cleanliness with Technology
For
Whirlpool, a smart home is a clean home.
This year,
the home appliances manufacturer unveiled Freshcare+ – a new line of hygiene
care laundry solutions. Freshcare+ keeps laundry bacteria-free and fresh for up
to 6 hours after the washing or drying cycle ends and saves busy homemakers the
hassle of having to unload their clothes urgently as they juggle household
chores and elderly or childcare.
Similarly,
their technology-backed dishwasher lets fatigued homeowners take the load off
with an intricate Sani-Rinse function to keep all dishes spick and span by
getting rid of 99.99% bacteria.
Their
built-in ovens have also been enhanced with superior pyrolytic cleaning
performance for effortless dirt removal by turning food residues to ash for
easy cleaning. Not to mention their ovens also incorporate a one-of-a-kind Cook
4 function which lets users cook 4 different dishes at once without having to
disrupt the unique taste and flavour of the ingredients.
Healthy Bodies and a Healthy Home
In the age
of digitisation, home innovations should make our lives easier and our bodies healthier.
Whirlpool
presented a range of state-of-the-art refrigerators that maintain 12 Days of
garden freshness. Powered by a 6TH SENSE® IntelliSensor and SealFresh
technology, their refrigerators keep all items in the most optimal environment
for absolute freshness.
This way,
homeowners can enjoy garden-fresh groceries in the comfort of their own
homes.
Smart Living with Simple Acts of Care
“Whirlpool
has a 108 year history of leading through challenges and we are leveraging our
leadership position to support our employees, consumers and communities during
this difficult time while driving our business forward,” mentioned
Whirlpool Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bitzer.
Beyond
building smart homes, Whirlpool’s Everyday
Care initiative seeks to empower users with smart technologies. In
educating and making technology-backed appliances accessible for all, Whirlpool
aspires to build smart cities across the globe.
“Our
strong performance in the first quarter reflects the hard work of our
employees, our relentless focus on delivering on our commitment to consumers,
and the resilience of our business. Our fixed cost discipline and strong
liquidity position enable us to weather this crisis and emerge in a position of
strength.”
For more information, please contact Rodrigo
Salamoni, Director of Marketing by emailing rodrigo_salamoni@whirlpool.com.