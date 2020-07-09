How Whirlpool Singapore Fuels Innovation for Everyday Living in the Age of Social Distancing

SINGAPORE

– Media OutReach – 9

July 2020 – We live in the age of digitisation where technology continues

to enhance productivity and efficiency across multiple aspects of life.

Today,

smart homes are a reality thanks to the immense array of home living solutions.

For home appliances manufacturer

Whirlpool, smart living includes a combination of independence and

self-care alongside technology-backed home solutions.

With

staying at home as one of the many new norms born out of recent health measures,

Whirlpool has ramped up its efforts to democratise smart living for homeowners

in Singapore.

Smart Tech Across Multiple Aspects of Home

Living





Not only is

a smart home furnished with technology-backed home appliances, but these

systems should save energy and money as well as reduce the risks of electrical

hazards.

Whirlpool

has tapped on automation and equipped their appliances with 6th Sense

technology that innovates to provide intuition and simplicity of use to help

homeowners enjoy a better quality of life.

Today, with

quality as the cornerstone of their brand, Whirlpool’s Everyday

Care range consists of cost-effective home appliances which have

been carefully manufactured to give homeowners a peace of mind with superior

performance and ease of use even as they stay home more in the new

normal.

Everyday Care channels innovation into daily living. With

heightened durability, functionality and ease of use, Whirlpool’s mission is to

empower people by freeing up their time, to let them make the most of it and

enjoy it at best.

Optimising Home Cleanliness with Technology

For

Whirlpool, a smart home is a clean home.

This year,

the home appliances manufacturer unveiled Freshcare+ – a new line of hygiene

care laundry solutions. Freshcare+ keeps laundry bacteria-free and fresh for up

to 6 hours after the washing or drying cycle ends and saves busy homemakers the

hassle of having to unload their clothes urgently as they juggle household

chores and elderly or childcare.

Similarly,

their technology-backed dishwasher lets fatigued homeowners take the load off

with an intricate Sani-Rinse function to keep all dishes spick and span by

getting rid of 99.99% bacteria.

Their

built-in ovens have also been enhanced with superior pyrolytic cleaning

performance for effortless dirt removal by turning food residues to ash for

easy cleaning. Not to mention their ovens also incorporate a one-of-a-kind Cook

4 function which lets users cook 4 different dishes at once without having to

disrupt the unique taste and flavour of the ingredients.

Healthy Bodies and a Healthy Home





In the age

of digitisation, home innovations should make our lives easier and our bodies healthier.

Whirlpool

presented a range of state-of-the-art refrigerators that maintain 12 Days of

garden freshness. Powered by a 6TH SENSE® IntelliSensor and SealFresh

technology, their refrigerators keep all items in the most optimal environment

for absolute freshness.

This way,

homeowners can enjoy garden-fresh groceries in the comfort of their own

homes.

Smart Living with Simple Acts of Care

“Whirlpool

has a 108 year history of leading through challenges and we are leveraging our

leadership position to support our employees, consumers and communities during

this difficult time while driving our business forward,” mentioned

Whirlpool Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bitzer.

Beyond

building smart homes, Whirlpool’s Everyday

Care initiative seeks to empower users with smart technologies. In

educating and making technology-backed appliances accessible for all, Whirlpool

aspires to build smart cities across the globe.

“Our

strong performance in the first quarter reflects the hard work of our

employees, our relentless focus on delivering on our commitment to consumers,

and the resilience of our business. Our fixed cost discipline and strong

liquidity position enable us to weather this crisis and emerge in a position of

strength.”

For more information, please contact Rodrigo

Salamoni, Director of Marketing by emailing rodrigo_salamoni@whirlpool.com.