Citi Hong Kong Senior Management Leads by Example to Celebrate 15th Annual Global Community Day
Incorporating acts of kindness into everyday lives to make a meaningful difference
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 10 July 2020 – Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) – To celebrate
Citi’s 15th annual Global Community Day, a team of Citi Hong Kong
senior management volunteered today at Feeding Hong Kong. The group performed
quality checks, sorted and packed food staples into emergency food boxes, which
will be distributed to families in
need in the present difficult
times.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, Citi Foundation has donated USD150,000 (around
HKD1.17 million) to Feeding Hong Kong for the provision of up to 14 days’ worth
of key food staples to 5,600 vulnerable families in Hong Kong.
Citi’s annual Global Community Day traditionally
celebrates community spirit, as colleagues, clients, alumni, friends and family
volunteer in various charitable events and give back. As Hong Kong feels the impact of COVID-19 and social distancing, Citi
volunteers are encouraged to reimagine volunteerism and explore alternative
means to serve the community all year round.
Ms. Angel Ng, CEO of Citi Hong Kong and Macau, said:
“Although under the current environment, we will not be celebrating the 15th
anniversary of this wonderful annual tradition the same way as before, there is
nothing to stop us from continuing our contribution to the community. In fact,
our community needs our support more than ever in times like these. I hope that Citi volunteers can
take this opportunity to incorporate volunteerism in their own workplaces,
neighborhoods and communities. Every single charitable effort can make such a
meaningful difference to so many.”
Since its launch in 2006, Global
Community Day has seen Citi volunteers contribute over 4 million hours of
service to projects in hundreds of cities. For example, in alignment with Pathways
to Progress, a global initiative to help enhance young people’s
employability, Citi volunteers in Hong Kong have engaged in role-play as prospective employers to conduct mock job interviews with
students. They are
also going to contribute their skills and expertise as speakers in virtual
career talks for youth program participants. It is hoped that the experience will
enhance career prospects for the next generation.
About Feeding Hong Kong
Feeding Hong Kong is a
local registered charity with a mission to reduce the amount of quality food
sent to our city’s landfills and fight hunger in Hong Kong. We do this through
delivering a B2B logistics service, which links food companies with surplus
stock, to charities directly feeding those in need. Last year, through our
partnerships with the food industry, we saved 823 tonnes of food from landfill.
Instead, this was redistributed to 132 charity partners and supported 2.17
million meals for people in need. For more information, visit www.feedinghk.org.