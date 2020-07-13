Theragun launches new 4th Generation Percussive Therapy Devices – Delivering personalized wellness routines via Smart App integration with Bluetooth

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 13 July 2020 – LRT, Singapore

distributor and representative for American percussive therapy device brand

“Theragun”, launched its 3rd generation devices last year which received

excellent feedback. Now, LRT will launch Theragun’s 4th generation devices of

PRO, Elite, Prime and mini featuring QuietForce Technology™ and Smart

Percussive Therapy™, which are all seamlessly integrated to the newly updated

Therabody app.

All 4th

generation devices come with a newly invented proprietary brushless motor with

QuietForce Technology™. This technology delivers unrivalled power and reaches 60%

deeper into the muscles, while also reducing sound levels by 55% to 75%

compared to the previous generation.

Reimagine

your daily wellness routine with our new Theragun PRO, Elite and Prime of Smart

Percussive Therapy™ devices empowered by Bluetooth. With a highly personalized

app experience, our renowned deep muscle treatment is tailored to your body’s

real-time needs like never before.

Along

with the new models, the brand new, lightweight and pocket-sized Theragun mini is

small enough to fit into a laptop bag or purse.

Quiet and Powerful Percussive Therapy Devices

4th generation Theragun devices have powerful brushless

motors and ground-breaking QuietForce Technology™. All devices continue to deliver its signature 16mm

of amplitude and 2400 PPM speed while providing powerful deep muscle treatment.

Theragun PRO and Elite now operat much more quietly with sound level reduced by

55% and 75% respectively compared to the previous generation — as quiet as a

standard electronic toothbrush.

Theragun PRO can reach 60% deeper into the muscles than

average massagers for greater therapeutic benefits for your body. Its

reinforced drive withstands additional force without diluting speed or

treatment quality. No more worrying about sound levels or placements — you are

limited by where your imagination can take you. Relax your muscles in a peaceful

environment with massage therapy that exceeds high professional standards.

Stresses from our busy lives can often result in tight

muscles, preventing you from truly enjoying life and fulfilling important tasks.

Theragun Pro and Elite has an increased battery life of 200% compared to the previous

generation, whilst Prime’s has been increased by 260%. With this improvement in

battery life, Theragun can be enjoyed for a much longer period of time.

With the combination of sound reduction and a dramatic

increase in battery life, Theragun can now deliver a far better massage

experience, helping you feel more energized and refreshed.

Therabody — New Smart App to recommend guided, personalized wellness routines

Theragun developed its line of Smart Percussive Therapy™ devices with Bluetooth

capabilities, empowering you to use your smartphone to activate wellness

routines from the Therabody app. This innovative app learns from your real-time

activity and behaviours, integrating Apple Health, Google Fit and Samsung

Health to recommend personalized wellness routines that can be run on Theragun

PRO, Elite and Prime devices via Bluetooth.

Theragun PRO and Elite allows you to save 3 favourite preset

routines for quick and easy access if they are not near a mobile device. All

previous Theragun Percussive Therapy models will also be able to use the Therabody

app. The app supports both iOS and Android platforms.

Newly developed Supersoft™ attachment

Supersoft™ is Theragun’s version of vibration therapy mostly

used for sensitive areas, including bones.

The

professional-grade massage device Theragun Pro comes with 6 easy-to-clean attachments,

and every attachment has a unique firmness and shape to ensure the right

treatment in the right area. Theragun Elite, Prime and mini devices are all compatible

with the attachments, empowering you to use them according to different needs. Safety locks are installed on all device heads to prevent

accidents caused by loosening.

Portable

treatment packed with power.

Theragun

quality, anytime, anywhere.

New to the Theragun family, Theragun mini is your

pocket-sized partner, giving you a Theragun-quality muscle treatment with unparalleled

portability. Compact yet powerful, Theragun mini is the most agile massage

device that can go wherever you go. With QuietForce Technology™, Theragun mini

is smaller in size, while maintaining sound insulation and treatment quality.

The black matte shell design is simple and stylish. With a

patented triangle ergonomic design tailored to the mini’s unique shape, you can

enjoy a smooth, ergonomic grip that is easy to hold therefore reducing hand and

wrist strain.

Theragun mini can

be used with all 4th generation attachments and comes with 3 speeds of 1750,

2100 and 2400PPM. Each are scientifically calibrated to deliver greater

therapeutic benefits to the body. With up to 150 minutes of sustained run time,

mini sets the standard for true portability.

Four different devices to address different user

needs

Theragun understands that every user has

different needs from their massage devices. The following is a comparison of

the four Theragun devices to help you pick the right one:

­­­

Model Theragun PRO Theragun Elite Theragun Prime Theragun mini Bluetooth Yes Yes Yes No Amplitude 16

mm 16

mm 16

mm 12mm Force* 60 lbs 40

lbs 30

lbs 20 lbs Adjustable Arm 4 / / / Speed Customizable

speed range (1750-2400PPM) Customizable

speed range (1750-2400PPM) 5-speed range

& customizable via app 3-speeds (1750, 2100, 2400 PPM) Attachments 6 (Compatible

to full range 6 attachments) 5 (Compatible

to full range 6 attachments) 4 (Compatible

to full range 6 attachments) 1 (Compatible

to full range 6 attachments) Battery Type 2 swappable

Lithium-ion battery Internal Lithium-ion

battery Internal Lithium-ion

battery Internal Lithium-ion

battery Battery Life 150 minutes each

(Total 300 mins) 120 minutes 120 minutes 150 minutes Warranty 2 years 1

year 1

year 1

year Weight 1.3 kg 1 kg 1 kg 650g

*Depends on user’s force

Images：

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/dng3c124y38ifvq/AABHTlMhlh015jzIQ-45UzkQa?dl=0

Product

and suggested retail price:

All 4th

generation Theragun products are available for purchase on weareready.sg and authorized

retailers. For more information, please visit: weareready.sg.

Products/

Models Suggested Retail Price Theragun Pro SGD 899 Theragun Elite SGD 639 Theragun Prime SGD 469 Theragun mini SGD 319

For more

information on the new line, please visit: www.theragun.com

or follow us on:

Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/theragunsg

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/wearereadysg

About Theragun

Theragun was created in 2008 and

officially launched in 2016 by chiropractor Dr. Jason Wersland after

suffering a life-altering injury. Building on over a decade of research and

development, the brand’s gold standard Theragun percussive therapy devices use

proprietary state-of-the-art technology to effectively reduce muscle tension,

accelerate recovery, and improve performance. In 2020, Theragun rebranded to

Therabody, continuing its mission to provide natural wellness product solutions

through innovation in the percussive therapy space. Therabody is the most

trusted percussive therapy brand among professional sports teams, professional

athletes, celebrities, world-renowned trainers, physical therapists and people

in more than 50 countries.

About Leader Radio Technologies





Leader Radio Technologies Pte

Ltd. is

a leading marketer of innovative consumer electronics brands in Singapore, Hong

Kong (HQ), Greater China and Asia Pacific, offering an inspired collection of

the most sought-after gadgets from internationally recognized brands.

Driven by strong marketing acumen and close

relationships with all major retail channels in the region, LRT’s portfolio of

products are being sold in nearly every corner of the market. Some products

have even become the #1 bestseller in Hong Kong according to renowned market

research firms such as GfK and NPD.

LRT is committed to providing our customers with

more attentive service and giving the most personalized technical support.