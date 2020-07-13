Theragun launches new 4th Generation Percussive Therapy Devices – Delivering personalized wellness routines via Smart App integration with Bluetooth
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 13 July 2020 – LRT, Singapore
distributor and representative for American percussive therapy device brand
“Theragun”, launched its 3rd generation devices last year which received
excellent feedback. Now, LRT will launch Theragun’s 4th generation devices of
PRO, Elite, Prime and mini featuring QuietForce Technology™ and Smart
Percussive Therapy™, which are all seamlessly integrated to the newly updated
Therabody app.
All 4th
generation devices come with a newly invented proprietary brushless motor with
QuietForce Technology™. This technology delivers unrivalled power and reaches 60%
deeper into the muscles, while also reducing sound levels by 55% to 75%
compared to the previous generation.
Reimagine
your daily wellness routine with our new Theragun PRO, Elite and Prime of Smart
Percussive Therapy™ devices empowered by Bluetooth. With a highly personalized
app experience, our renowned deep muscle treatment is tailored to your body’s
real-time needs like never before.
Along
with the new models, the brand new, lightweight and pocket-sized Theragun mini is
small enough to fit into a laptop bag or purse.
Quiet and Powerful Percussive Therapy Devices
4th generation Theragun devices have powerful brushless
motors and ground-breaking QuietForce Technology™. All devices continue to deliver its signature 16mm
of amplitude and 2400 PPM speed while providing powerful deep muscle treatment.
Theragun PRO and Elite now operat much more quietly with sound level reduced by
55% and 75% respectively compared to the previous generation — as quiet as a
standard electronic toothbrush.
Theragun PRO can reach 60% deeper into the muscles than
average massagers for greater therapeutic benefits for your body. Its
reinforced drive withstands additional force without diluting speed or
treatment quality. No more worrying about sound levels or placements — you are
limited by where your imagination can take you. Relax your muscles in a peaceful
environment with massage therapy that exceeds high professional standards.
Stresses from our busy lives can often result in tight
muscles, preventing you from truly enjoying life and fulfilling important tasks.
Theragun Pro and Elite has an increased battery life of 200% compared to the previous
generation, whilst Prime’s has been increased by 260%. With this improvement in
battery life, Theragun can be enjoyed for a much longer period of time.
With the combination of sound reduction and a dramatic
increase in battery life, Theragun can now deliver a far better massage
experience, helping you feel more energized and refreshed.
Therabody — New Smart App to recommend guided, personalized wellness routines
Theragun developed its line of Smart Percussive Therapy™ devices with Bluetooth
capabilities, empowering you to use your smartphone to activate wellness
routines from the Therabody app. This innovative app learns from your real-time
activity and behaviours, integrating Apple Health, Google Fit and Samsung
Health to recommend personalized wellness routines that can be run on Theragun
PRO, Elite and Prime devices via Bluetooth.
Theragun PRO and Elite allows you to save 3 favourite preset
routines for quick and easy access if they are not near a mobile device. All
previous Theragun Percussive Therapy models will also be able to use the Therabody
app. The app supports both iOS and Android platforms.
Newly developed Supersoft™ attachment
Supersoft™ is Theragun’s version of vibration therapy mostly
used for sensitive areas, including bones.
The
professional-grade massage device Theragun Pro comes with 6 easy-to-clean attachments,
and every attachment has a unique firmness and shape to ensure the right
treatment in the right area. Theragun Elite, Prime and mini devices are all compatible
with the attachments, empowering you to use them according to different needs. Safety locks are installed on all device heads to prevent
accidents caused by loosening.
Portable
treatment packed with power.
Theragun
quality, anytime, anywhere.
New to the Theragun family, Theragun mini is your
pocket-sized partner, giving you a Theragun-quality muscle treatment with unparalleled
portability. Compact yet powerful, Theragun mini is the most agile massage
device that can go wherever you go. With QuietForce Technology™, Theragun mini
is smaller in size, while maintaining sound insulation and treatment quality.
The black matte shell design is simple and stylish. With a
patented triangle ergonomic design tailored to the mini’s unique shape, you can
enjoy a smooth, ergonomic grip that is easy to hold therefore reducing hand and
wrist strain.
Theragun mini can
be used with all 4th generation attachments and comes with 3 speeds of 1750,
2100 and 2400PPM. Each are scientifically calibrated to deliver greater
therapeutic benefits to the body. With up to 150 minutes of sustained run time,
mini sets the standard for true portability.
Four different devices to address different user
needs
Theragun understands that every user has
different needs from their massage devices. The following is a comparison of
the four Theragun devices to help you pick the right one:
|
Model
|
Theragun PRO
|
Theragun Elite
|
Theragun Prime
|
Theragun mini
|
Bluetooth
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Amplitude
|
16
|
16
|
16
|
12mm
|
Force*
|
60 lbs
|
40
|
30
|
20 lbs
|
Adjustable Arm
|
4
|
/
|
/
|
/
|
Speed
|
Customizable
(1750-2400PPM)
|
Customizable
(1750-2400PPM)
|
5-speed range
|
3-speeds
(1750, 2100, 2400 PPM)
|
Attachments
|
6 (Compatible
|
5 (Compatible
|
4 (Compatible
|
1 (Compatible
|
Battery Type
|
2 swappable
|
Internal Lithium-ion
|
Internal Lithium-ion
|
Internal Lithium-ion
|
Battery Life
|
150 minutes each
|
120 minutes
|
120 minutes
|
150 minutes
|
Warranty
|
2 years
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Weight
|
1.3 kg
|
1 kg
|
1 kg
|
650g
*Depends on user’s force
Images：
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/dng3c124y38ifvq/AABHTlMhlh015jzIQ-45UzkQa?dl=0
Product
and suggested retail price:
All 4th
generation Theragun products are available for purchase on weareready.sg and authorized
retailers. For more information, please visit: weareready.sg.
|
Products/
|
Suggested Retail Price
|
Theragun Pro
|
SGD 899
|
Theragun Elite
|
SGD 639
|
Theragun Prime
|
SGD 469
|
Theragun mini
|
SGD 319
For more
information on the new line, please visit: www.theragun.com
or follow us on:
Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/theragunsg
Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/wearereadysg
About Theragun
Theragun was created in 2008 and
officially launched in 2016 by chiropractor Dr. Jason Wersland after
suffering a life-altering injury. Building on over a decade of research and
development, the brand’s gold standard Theragun percussive therapy devices use
proprietary state-of-the-art technology to effectively reduce muscle tension,
accelerate recovery, and improve performance. In 2020, Theragun rebranded to
Therabody, continuing its mission to provide natural wellness product solutions
through innovation in the percussive therapy space. Therabody is the most
trusted percussive therapy brand among professional sports teams, professional
athletes, celebrities, world-renowned trainers, physical therapists and people
in more than 50 countries.
About Leader Radio Technologies
Leader Radio Technologies Pte
Ltd. is
a leading marketer of innovative consumer electronics brands in Singapore, Hong
Kong (HQ), Greater China and Asia Pacific, offering an inspired collection of
the most sought-after gadgets from internationally recognized brands.
Driven by strong marketing acumen and close
relationships with all major retail channels in the region, LRT’s portfolio of
products are being sold in nearly every corner of the market. Some products
have even become the #1 bestseller in Hong Kong according to renowned market
research firms such as GfK and NPD.
LRT is committed to providing our customers with
more attentive service and giving the most personalized technical support.