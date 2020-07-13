Trend Micro Finds 72% of Remote Workers Have Gained Cybersecurity Awareness During Lockdown

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 13 July 2020 – (;), the

global leader in cloud security, released survey results that show how remote workers address

cybersecurity. Nearly three quarters (72%) of remote workers say they are more

conscious of their organisation’s cybersecurity policies since lockdown began,

but many are breaking the rules anyway due to limited understanding or resource

constraints.

Trend Micro’s Head in the Clouds study

is distilled from interviews with 13,200 remote workers across 27 countries on

their attitudes towards corporate cybersecurity and IT policies. It reveals

that there has never been a better time for companies to take advantage of

heightened employee cybersecurity awareness. The survey reveals that the

approach businesses take to training is critical to ensure secure practices are

being followed.

The results indicate a high level of security

awareness, with 85% of respondents claiming they take instructions from their

IT team seriously, and 81% agree that cybersecurity within their organisation

is partly their responsibility. Additionally, 64% acknowledge that using

non-work applications on a corporate device is a security risk.

However, just because most people understand

the risks does not mean they stick to the rules.

For example:





56% of

employees admit to using a non-work application on a corporate device, and 66%

of them have actually uploaded corporate data to that application.

80% of

respondents confess to using their work laptop for personal browsing, and only

36% of them fully restrict the sites they visit.

39% of

respondents say they often or always access corporate data from a personal device

— almost certainly breaking corporate security policy.

8% of

respondents admit to watching / accessing porn on their work laptop, and 7%

access the dark web.

Productivity still wins out over protection

for many users. A third of respondents (34%) agree that they do not give much

thought to whether the apps they use are sanctioned by IT or not, as they just

want the job done. Additionally, 29% think they can get away with using a

non-work application, as the solutions provided by their company are ‘nonsense.’

Dr Linda K. Kaye, Cyberpsychology Academic at

Edge Hill University explains: “There are a great number of individual

differences across the workforce. This can include individual employee’s

values, accountability within their organisation, as well as aspects of their

personality, all of which are important factors which drive people’s

behaviours. To develop more effective cybersecurity training and practices,

more attention should be paid to these factors. This, in turn, can help

organisations adopt more tailored or bespoke cybersecurity training with their

employees, which may be more effective.”

“In today’s interconnected world, unashamedly

ignoring cybersecurity guidance is no longer a viable option for employees,”

said Bharat Mistry, Principal Security Strategist, Trend Micro. “It’s

encouraging to see that so many take the advice from their corporate IT team

seriously. Having said that, there are individuals who are either blissfully

ignorant or worse still who think cybersecurity is not applicable them and will

regularly flouter the rules. Hence having a one size fits all security

awareness programme is a non-starter as diligent employees often end up being

penalised. A tailored training programme designed to cater for employees may be

more effective.”

The Head in the Clouds study

looks into the psychology of people’s behaviour in terms of cybersecurity,

including their attitudes towards risk. It presents several common information

security “personas” with the aim of helping organisations tailor their

cybersecurity strategy in the right way for the right employee.

