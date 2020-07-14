Chubb launches Work from Home Insurance for the Asia Pacific Region
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 July, 2020 – Chubb announced today the launch of Work from Home (WFH) Insurance, a
market-first in Asia Pacific. As a result of the
COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional office environment has increasingly become
the home, as work from home becomes the new normal. As businesses adapt to living with COVID-19 and
beyond, working from home is expected to remain a part of an employee’s work-life.
Chubb’s Work from Home Insurance has been tailored to enable employers to
continue to care for the health, safety and well-being of their employees whilst
they work remotely.
Highlights of this product include[1]:
-
Mental health payment
for the psychological counselling of employees diagnosed with stress disorders due
to working from home.
-
Ergonomic injury
and prevention benefits for postural injuries/strains resulting from
inconsistent workstation setups.
-
Accidental death
and permanent disability payments for slips and falls within the home from hazards such as stairs and unkept toys.
-
Coverage for employees who take their work outside or
are on the move and are injured.
Ben Howell, Deputy Head of Regional Accident & Health at Chubb in
Asia Pacific said, “Chubb anticipates that companies will continue to
encourage workspace flexibility even as lockdown measures are easing across the
region. Although employees have
adjusted well to being digitally connected from home via videoconferencing and
other applications, there are emerging risks as a result of this new work
arrangement. It is timely for Chubb to launch our Work from Home Insurance to meet the
evolving employee care and benefit needs.”
For more information about Chubb’s Work from Home Insurance, please visit
https://www.chubb.com/sg-en/business/work-from-home-insurance.aspx
[1] These product highlights are an overview
of the key features of the product. Please see the actual policy for exact
terms, conditions and exclusions.
