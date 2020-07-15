Allianz: Asian waters account for most shipping losses even as global numbers hit record low

Safety

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 15 July

2020 – Asian waters accounted for a third of a large vessels

lost at sea globally, even as large shipping losses are at a record low having

fallen by over 20% year-on-year, according to specialty insurer Allianz Global

Corporate & Specialty SE‘s (AGCS) Safety& Shipping Review 2020. However, the coronavirus crisis could

endanger the long-term safety improvements in the shipping industry for 2020

and beyond, as difficult operating conditions and a sharp economic downturn

present a unique set of challenges.

“Coronavirus has struck at a

difficult time for the maritime industry as it seeks to reduce its emissions,

navigates issues such as climate change, political risks and piracy, and deals

with ongoing problems such as fires on vessels,” says Baptiste Ossena, Global Product Leader Hull Insurance, AGCS. “Now

the sector also faces the task of operating in a very different world, with the

uncertain public health and economic implications of the pandemic.”

The annual AGCS study analyzes

reported shipping losses over 100 gross tons (GT) and also identifies 10

challenges of the coronavirus crisis for the shipping industry which could

impact safety and risk management. In 2019, 41 total losses of vessels were reported

around the world, down from 53, 12 months earlier. This represents an

approximate 70% fall over 10 years and is a result of sustained efforts in the areas of regulation, training and

technological advancement, among others. More than 950 shipping losses have

been reported since the start of 2010.

Top loss locations and most affected ships

According to the report, the South China,

Indochina, Indonesia and Philippines maritime region remains the top loss

location with 12 vessels in 2019 and 228 vessels over the past decade — one in

four of all losses. The Japan, Korea and North China region saw 2 vessels lost

in 2019 and is the third largest loss location overall with 104 since 2010. High

levels of trade, busy shipping lanes, older fleets, typhoon exposure, and safety

issues on some domestic ferry routes are contributing factors. However, in

2019, losses declined for the second successive year, mirroring a global trend.

Cargo ships (15) accounted for more

than a third of vessels lost in the past year, most of them in South East Asian

waters. Foundered ships (sunk/submerged) were the main cause of all total

losses, accounting for three in four (31). Bad weather accounted for one in

five losses. Issues

with car carriers and roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) vessels remain among the

biggest safety issues. Total losses involving ro-ros are up year-on-year, as

well as smaller incidents (up by 20%) — a trend continuing through 202.

“The rise in number and severity of

claims on ro-ro vessels is concerning. Ro-ros can be more exposed to fire and

stability issues than other vessels,” says Khanna. “Many have quick turnarounds

in port and a number of accident investigations have revealed that pre-sail

away stability checks were either not carried out as required, or were based on

inaccurate cargo information. Too many times commercial considerations have

endangered vessels and crews and it is vital that this is addressed on shore

and on board.”

Number of smaller shipping incidents

on the rise

While total losses continue to see

a positive trend, the number of reported shipping incidents (2,815) increased

by 5% year-on-year, driven by machinery damage, which caused over one in three

incidents (1,044). A rise in incidents in the waters of the British Isles,

North Sea, English Channel and Bay of Biscay (605), meant it replaced the East

Mediterranean as the top hotspot for the first time since 2011, accounting for

one in five incidents worldwide. Similarly, incidents in the South China,

Indochina, Indonesia and Philippines region also increased by 21 year-on-year

for a total of 255 in 2019, making it the third highest region.

“We cannot lose sight of the fact that, while total

losses have reduced significantly, the total number of incidents increased year-on-year,”

says Ossena. “It does not take much for a serious incident to result in a total

loss and, hence, the warning signs are there.”

There were almost 200 reported

fires on vessels over the past year, up 13%, with five total losses in 2019

alone. Mis-declared

cargo is a major cause. Taking steps to address this issue is vital as it

will only worsen as vessels become bigger and the range of goods transported grows.

Chemicals and batteries are increasingly shipped in containers and pose a serious

fire risk if they are mis-declared or wrongly stowed.

Coronavirus challenges

The shipping industry has continued

to operate through the pandemic, despite disruption at ports and to crew

changes. While any reduction in sailings due to coronavirus restrictions could

see loss activity fall in the interim, the report highlights 10 challenges that

could heighten risks. Among these are:

The inability to change crews is impacting the

welfare of sailors, which could lead to an increase in human error on board

vessels.

welfare of sailors, which could lead to an increase in human error on board vessels. Disruption of essential maintenance and

servicing heightens the risk of machinery damage, which is already one of the

major causes of insurance claims.

servicing heightens the risk of machinery damage, which is already one of the major causes of insurance claims. Reduced or delayed statutory surveys and port

inspections could lead to unsafe practices or defective equipment being

undetected.

inspections could lead to unsafe practices or defective equipment being undetected. Cargo damage and delay are likely as supply

chains come under strain.

chains come under strain. The ability to respond quickly to an emergency

could also be compromised with consequences for major incidents which are

dependent on external support.

could also be compromised with consequences for major incidents which are dependent on external support. The growing number of cruise ships and oil

tankers in lay-up around the world pose significant financial exposures, with

many of them anchored in typhoon-exposed areas in Asia or hurricane-exposed

areas in North America.

“Ship-owners also face additional

cost pressures from a downturn in the economy and trade,” says Captain Rahul Khanna, Global Head of Marine

Risk Consulting at AGCS. “We know from past downturns that crew and

maintenance budgets are among the first areas that can be cut and this can

impact the safe operations of vessels and machinery, potentially causing damage

or breakdown, which in turn can lead to groundings or collisions. It is crucial

that safety and maintenance standards are not impacted by any downturn.”

Geopolitical tensions and cyber

impact shipping safety

Meanwhile, events in the Gulf of

Oman and the South China Sea show political rivalries are increasingly being

played out on the high seas and shipping will continue to be drawn into geopolitical

disputes. Heightened political risk and unrest globally has implications

for shipping, such as the ability to secure crews and access ports safely. In

addition, piracy

remains a major threat with the Gulf of Guinea re-emerging as the global hotspot,

Latin America seeing armed robbery increase and renewed activity in the Singapore

Strait.

Ship-owners are also increasingly

concerned about the prospect

of cyber-conflicts. There has been a growing number of GPS spoofing attacks

on ships, particularly in the Middle East and China, while there have been

reports of a 400% increase in attempted cyber-attacks on the maritime sector

since the coronavirus outbreak.

Other risk topics in the AGCS Safety

& Shipping Review include:

Targets to cut emissions will shape

shipping risk for years to come . The aim to halve CO2 emissions by 2050

will require the industry to radically change fuels, engine technology and even

vessel design. Since January 1, 2020 allowable sulphur levels in marine fuel

oil were slashed. However compliance is not straightforward and teething

problems could lead to a surge in machinery damage claims. Ultimately, de-carbonization

will also have regulatory, operational and reputational implications. Progress

on addressing climate change could stall with the focus on the coronavirus

pandemic. This must not be allowed to happen.

. The aim to halve CO2 emissions by 2050 will require the industry to radically change fuels, engine technology and even vessel design. Since January 1, 2020 allowable sulphur levels in marine fuel oil were slashed. However compliance is not straightforward and teething problems could lead to a surge in machinery damage claims. Ultimately, de-carbonization will also have regulatory, operational and reputational implications. Progress on addressing climate change could stall with the focus on the coronavirus pandemic. This must not be allowed to happen. New technology not a panacea, but an

increasingly useful tool : Shipping tech can be a positive for safety

and claims and is increasingly being deployed to combat some of the risks

highlighted in the report — from reducing the threat of fire on vessels through

temperature monitoring of cargo to even potentially integrating suppression

systems in drones in future. Increased use of industrial control systems to

monitor and maintain engines could significantly reduce machinery damage and

breakdown incidents, one of the biggest causes of claims.

: Shipping tech can be a positive for safety and claims and is increasingly being deployed to combat some of the risks highlighted in the report — from reducing the threat of fire on vessels through temperature monitoring of cargo to even potentially integrating suppression systems in drones in future. Increased use of industrial control systems to monitor and maintain engines could significantly reduce machinery damage and breakdown incidents, one of the biggest causes of claims. Unluckiest

ships — The most accident-prone vessels of the last year were two Greek

Island ferries and a bulk carrier in North America, all involved in six

different incidents.

