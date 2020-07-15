CIFI issues its first green bond of US$300 million in Hong Kong

To promote sustainable development and environment friendly property projects

HONG KONG,

CHINA – Media OutReach – 15 July 2020 – CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (“CIFI” or the

“Group”, HKEx stock code: 884), a leading real estate developer

engaged in the property development and investment business in the first-,

second- and robust third-tier cities in China, is pleased to announce that the

Group has successfully issued its first green bond (the “Green Bond”) in Hong

Kong with an issuance size of US$300 million, 5.95% coupon and a tenor of 5.25 years. Standard Chartered Bank, China

CITIC Bank International, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs (Asia)

L.L.C., Haitong International, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and UBS are the joint

global coordinators, joint bookrunners and joint lead managers in respect of

the offer and sale of the Notes as well as the initial purchasers of the Notes.

HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank as Green

Structuring Advisors to develop a CIFI Green Bond Framework which is in

alignment with ICMA’s Green Bond Principles (GBP). In addition, CIFI has

engaged with Sustainalytics to issue a Second Party Opinion to serve as an

independent external review.

Despite the recent financial market volatility, the Green Bond saw

strong demand from international investors, attracting total orders at peak

time exceeding US$2.4 billion, which was over 8 times the issuance size. The

investors consisted of 67% from Asia and 33% from Europe.

The Group plans to use the proceeds of the green bond to refinance

its existing debts. The Notes are being issued as ”Green Bonds” under a Green

Bond Framework and the Group extends its green strategy as a large proportional

of the Group’s existing projects provide tangible environment benefit and can

be classified as “Eligible Projects” as per its green bond framework.

There were 15 CIFI’s projects obtained China Green Building Label

2 stars or above, 2 projects obtained China Health Building Label. In terms of

new construction area in 2019, 23.9% of area were certified with 2-star or

above. Going forward, the Group will continue its commitment to all projects at

least 1-star and target to have 2-star or above accounted for one third of its

newly constructed area. In addition, all commercial properties and high-end

residential property projects of CIFI are required to achieve 2-star or above.

Mr. Lin Zhong, Chairman of CIFI Holdings’ Board of Directors,

said: “We are pleased to see such strong demand for the Green Bond. The

favourable response from international investors indicates not only their

recognition of CIFI’s positive business outlook, but also the support of our

determination and efforts in promoting sustainable development and environment

friendly property projects.”

About CIFI (Group):

Headquartered

in Shanghai, CIFI is one of China’s top real estate developers. CIFI

principally focuses on developing high-quality properties in first-, second-

and selective third-tier cities in China. CIFI develops various types of

properties, including residential, office and commercial complexes.

To

learn more about the Company, please visit CIFI’s website at:

http://www.cifi.com.cn