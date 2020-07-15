CIFI issues its first green bond of US$300 million in Hong Kong
To promote sustainable development and environment friendly property projects
HONG KONG,
CHINA – Media OutReach – 15 July 2020 – CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (“CIFI” or the
“Group”, HKEx stock code: 884), a leading real estate developer
engaged in the property development and investment business in the first-,
second- and robust third-tier cities in China, is pleased to announce that the
Group has successfully issued its first green bond (the “Green Bond”) in Hong
Kong with an issuance size of US$300 million, 5.95% coupon and a tenor of 5.25 years. Standard Chartered Bank, China
CITIC Bank International, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs (Asia)
L.L.C., Haitong International, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and UBS are the joint
global coordinators, joint bookrunners and joint lead managers in respect of
the offer and sale of the Notes as well as the initial purchasers of the Notes.
HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank as Green
Structuring Advisors to develop a CIFI Green Bond Framework which is in
alignment with ICMA’s Green Bond Principles (GBP). In addition, CIFI has
engaged with Sustainalytics to issue a Second Party Opinion to serve as an
independent external review.
Despite the recent financial market volatility, the Green Bond saw
strong demand from international investors, attracting total orders at peak
time exceeding US$2.4 billion, which was over 8 times the issuance size. The
investors consisted of 67% from Asia and 33% from Europe.
The Group plans to use the proceeds of the green bond to refinance
its existing debts. The Notes are being issued as ”Green Bonds” under a Green
Bond Framework and the Group extends its green strategy as a large proportional
of the Group’s existing projects provide tangible environment benefit and can
be classified as “Eligible Projects” as per its green bond framework.
There were 15 CIFI’s projects obtained China Green Building Label
2 stars or above, 2 projects obtained China Health Building Label. In terms of
new construction area in 2019, 23.9% of area were certified with 2-star or
above. Going forward, the Group will continue its commitment to all projects at
least 1-star and target to have 2-star or above accounted for one third of its
newly constructed area. In addition, all commercial properties and high-end
residential property projects of CIFI are required to achieve 2-star or above.
Mr. Lin Zhong, Chairman of CIFI Holdings’ Board of Directors,
said: “We are pleased to see such strong demand for the Green Bond. The
favourable response from international investors indicates not only their
recognition of CIFI’s positive business outlook, but also the support of our
determination and efforts in promoting sustainable development and environment
friendly property projects.”
About CIFI (Group):
Headquartered
in Shanghai, CIFI is one of China’s top real estate developers. CIFI
principally focuses on developing high-quality properties in first-, second-
and selective third-tier cities in China. CIFI develops various types of
properties, including residential, office and commercial complexes.
To
learn more about the Company, please visit CIFI’s website at:
http://www.cifi.com.cn