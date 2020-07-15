Kollective Technology to demonstrate scalability of Microsoft Teams and stream live events at Microsoft experience and technology centers worldwide

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 July 2020 – Leading

Software-Defined Enterprise Content Delivery Network (SD ECDN) provider

Kollective Technology today announced that it was selected by Microsoft Corp.

(Nasdaq: MSFT) to demonstrate the scalability of Microsoft Teams for live

events at Microsoft Experience and Technology Centers worldwide.

Designed to create

comprehensive and immersive technology experiences for Microsoft customers

looking to adopt innovations that accelerate their Digital Transformation

initiatives, Microsoft Experience and Technology Centers highlight the latest

in Modern Workplace use cases, including live video broadcasts. By selecting

Kollective as the certified ECDN of Experience Centers, Microsoft can now

easily showcase how Teams can deliver global, company-wide live events with the

help of ECDN technology.

Kollective’s ECDN

platform, utilizing browser-based peering technology, scales Teams live events

without the need to install software or invest in additional network

infrastructure. Leveraging the Kollective Demo Portal, Experience Center

visitors can not only learn how ECDNs scale live events but also immediately

start a free trial, enabling them to evaluate peer-assisted video delivery

within their own Microsoft 365 tenant. Real-time analytics, included with every

trial, provides teams with insights that easily demonstrate how peering

technology optimizes user experience and live event reach while minimizing

network impact.

“We are excited

Microsoft selected Kollective to bring ECDN technology to customers embarking

on their digital transformation journeys,” said Kollective CEO Dan Vetras. “Our

solution enables enterprise organizations to maximize the ROI of their

Microsoft 365 investment by optimizing networks to reliably deliver live and

on-demand video content.”

“At Experience

Center Asia, through enabling the use of Kollective Technology for Microsoft

Teams live events, not only do we showcase our commitment to partners and

innovation, we also clearly demonstrate to the market how the Future of Work

may look like,” said Microsoft’s Rebecca Hick, Director of Experience Center

Asia.

About Kollective

Kollective is the

leading provider of enterprise content delivery networking (ECDN)

infrastructure. Kollective’s cloud-based, software-only platform leverages

existing network infrastructure to deliver content faster, more reliably and

with less bandwidth. With numerous pre-built integrations to applications such

as Microsoft Teams, Kollective customers can easily and securely scale the best

technologies to the edge of their global networks. Over 135 organizations,

including many of the largest companies in the world, trust Kollective to

securely scale live streaming video, video on-demand, and software updates to

every device at the network edge.





About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital

transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its

mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to

achieve more.