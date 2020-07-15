Kollective Technology to demonstrate scalability of Microsoft Teams and stream live events at Microsoft experience and technology centers worldwide
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 July 2020 – Leading
Software-Defined Enterprise Content Delivery Network (SD ECDN) provider
Kollective Technology today announced that it was selected by Microsoft Corp.
(Nasdaq: MSFT) to demonstrate the scalability of Microsoft Teams for live
events at Microsoft Experience and Technology Centers worldwide.
Designed to create
comprehensive and immersive technology experiences for Microsoft customers
looking to adopt innovations that accelerate their Digital Transformation
initiatives, Microsoft Experience and Technology Centers highlight the latest
in Modern Workplace use cases, including live video broadcasts. By selecting
Kollective as the certified ECDN of Experience Centers, Microsoft can now
easily showcase how Teams can deliver global, company-wide live events with the
help of ECDN technology.
Kollective’s ECDN
platform, utilizing browser-based peering technology, scales Teams live events
without the need to install software or invest in additional network
infrastructure. Leveraging the Kollective Demo Portal, Experience Center
visitors can not only learn how ECDNs scale live events but also immediately
start a free trial, enabling them to evaluate peer-assisted video delivery
within their own Microsoft 365 tenant. Real-time analytics, included with every
trial, provides teams with insights that easily demonstrate how peering
technology optimizes user experience and live event reach while minimizing
network impact.
“We are excited
Microsoft selected Kollective to bring ECDN technology to customers embarking
on their digital transformation journeys,” said Kollective CEO Dan Vetras. “Our
solution enables enterprise organizations to maximize the ROI of their
Microsoft 365 investment by optimizing networks to reliably deliver live and
on-demand video content.”
“At Experience
Center Asia, through enabling the use of Kollective Technology for Microsoft
Teams live events, not only do we showcase our commitment to partners and
innovation, we also clearly demonstrate to the market how the Future of Work
may look like,” said Microsoft’s Rebecca Hick, Director of Experience Center
Asia.
About Kollective
Kollective is the
leading provider of enterprise content delivery networking (ECDN)
infrastructure. Kollective’s cloud-based, software-only platform leverages
existing network infrastructure to deliver content faster, more reliably and
with less bandwidth. With numerous pre-built integrations to applications such
as Microsoft Teams, Kollective customers can easily and securely scale the best
technologies to the edge of their global networks. Over 135 organizations,
including many of the largest companies in the world, trust Kollective to
securely scale live streaming video, video on-demand, and software updates to
every device at the network edge.
About Microsoft
Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital
transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its
mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to
achieve more.