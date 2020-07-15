Shopmatic ends the first quarter with 200% growth in transactions, 200% growth in revenues, 200% growth in GMV
Amid the ongoing global pandemic, Shopmatic, leading Singapore-based e-commerce enabler registered tremendous growth in the April-June 2020 quarter
SINGAPORE – Media
OutReach – 15 July 2020 – At a
time when businesses are struggling to cope with the impact of COVID-19 pandemic,
international e-commerce enabler Shopmatic is set for a very promising growth
trajectory this year. With its
tech-enabled solutions for the country’s SME sector, Shopmatic has registered a 2x
growth in transactions, GMV and revenues during the April-June quarter over the
previous quarter.
As an e-commerce solutions provider,
Shopmatic brings different elements of the e-commerce landscape onto a single
platform to help SMEs and individual entrepreneurs take their businesses
online. From creating a customized online store, selling through social &
chat commerce, selling on multiple marketplaces with integrated global payment
options and shipping solutions, creating & promoting digital advertising
Shopmatic makes it easy for anyone to sell online.
Owing to its customer-first approach,
Shopmatic has consistently rolled out unique initiatives to empower sellers on
its platform. Amidst the pandemic, Shopmatic expanded its offering to create
tailored solutions for India’s Kirana stores and Singapore’s Grocery stores,
enabling them to create an online presence with pre-developed catalogs and
more. Shopmatic allows local shop owners to build their web-stores easily
without the need for technical know-how, or design experience. This offering
covers all aspects of a successful online grocery store including pre-built
catalogs with unlimited listings, easy inventory management, secure and instant
online payments and, keeping in mind the need for the hour, contactless
delivery, and self-pickup options.
Speaking on the results of the first quarter,
Mr. Anurag Avula, CEO & Co-founder,
Shopmatic, said, “We are delighted
with our quarterly financial results, that we were able to achieve with the
support of our customers. Going digital
is not an option anymore, but an imperative, and we have been able to
contribute to our merchants’ success by launching relevant solutions like the
Kirana/Grocery Store special. In the 5 years since we launched, we have been
driven by our vision to enable online and offline success for our merchants by
creating an omnichannel experience for our customers. I am delighted that it
has brought significant transaction growth to our customers. This inspires us
to deliver even more innovative and compelling game-changing solutions for our
merchants which we will be launching in the next few months.”
After launching its Transaction model in
April 2010, Shopmatic has more than 120,000+ active merchants on its platform
It continues to innovate to bring the latest tech advancements into its
platform, determined to enable the online success of small businesses and
aspiring individual entrepreneurs.
About Shopmatic
Founded in December 2014, Shopmatic has been
driving game-changing strategies in the ecommerce space and has engineered
itself to stay focused on helping its customers succeed.
With its acquisitions of CombineSell and
Octopus in 2019, Shopmatic is driving an omnichannel play for individual
entrepreneurs and businesses in emerging markets, by enabling the entire
ecommerce-&-retail-management ecosystems for them to succeed.
From a domain name to easy integrations with
domestic and international payment gateways and shipping partners, to getting
discovered via a unique, curated platform- Shopmatic World & multiple
marketplaces, to POS, Inventory Management and CRM solutions, Shopmatic helps
business owners manage the full spectrum of what is required to grow their
business.
Shopmatic has 500000+ customers today.
Shopmatic is headquartered in Singapore with a
presence in India, Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, Philippines and UAE. The company
is quickly expanding to the rest of South-East Asia, this year.
Shopmatic has raised 20 M SGD from its
incorporation till date with August One, SEEDS Capital and a consortium of
investors.
For more information on the Shopmatic Group,
please visit www.goshopmatic.com or contact media@goshopmatic.com