Shopmatic ends the first quarter with 200% growth in transactions, 200% growth in revenues, 200% growth in GMV

Amid the ongoing global pandemic, Shopmatic, leading Singapore-based e-commerce enabler registered tremendous growth in the April-June 2020 quarter

SINGAPORE

15 July 2020

time when businesses are struggling to cope with the impact of COVID-19 pandemic,

international e-commerce enabler Shopmatic is set for a very promising growth

trajectory this year. With its

tech-enabled solutions for the country’s SME sector, Shopmatic has registered a 2x

growth in transactions, GMV and revenues during the April-June quarter over the

previous quarter. As an e-commerce solutions provider,

Shopmatic brings different elements of the e-commerce landscape onto a single

platform to help SMEs and individual entrepreneurs take their businesses

online. From creating a customized online store, selling through social &

chat commerce, selling on multiple marketplaces with integrated global payment

options and shipping solutions, creating & promoting digital advertising

Shopmatic makes it easy for anyone to sell online.

Owing to its customer-first approach,

Shopmatic has consistently rolled out unique initiatives to empower sellers on

its platform. Amidst the pandemic, Shopmatic expanded its offering to create

tailored solutions for India’s Kirana stores and Singapore’s Grocery stores,

enabling them to create an online presence with pre-developed catalogs and

more. Shopmatic allows local shop owners to build their web-stores easily

without the need for technical know-how, or design experience. This offering

covers all aspects of a successful online grocery store including pre-built

catalogs with unlimited listings, easy inventory management, secure and instant

online payments and, keeping in mind the need for the hour, contactless

delivery, and self-pickup options.

Speaking on the results of the first quarter,

Mr. Anurag Avula, CEO & Co-founder,

Shopmatic, said, “We are delighted

with our quarterly financial results, that we were able to achieve with the

support of our customers. Going digital

is not an option anymore, but an imperative, and we have been able to

contribute to our merchants’ success by launching relevant solutions like the

Kirana/Grocery Store special. In the 5 years since we launched, we have been

driven by our vision to enable online and offline success for our merchants by

creating an omnichannel experience for our customers. I am delighted that it

has brought significant transaction growth to our customers. This inspires us

to deliver even more innovative and compelling game-changing solutions for our

merchants which we will be launching in the next few months.”

After launching its Transaction model in

April 2010, Shopmatic has more than 120,000+ active merchants on its platform

It continues to innovate to bring the latest tech advancements into its

platform, determined to enable the online success of small businesses and

aspiring individual entrepreneurs.

About Shopmatic

Founded in December 2014, Shopmatic has been

driving game-changing strategies in the ecommerce space and has engineered

itself to stay focused on helping its customers succeed.

With its acquisitions of CombineSell and

Octopus in 2019, Shopmatic is driving an omnichannel play for individual

entrepreneurs and businesses in emerging markets, by enabling the entire

ecommerce-&-retail-management ecosystems for them to succeed.

From a domain name to easy integrations with

domestic and international payment gateways and shipping partners, to getting

discovered via a unique, curated platform- Shopmatic World & multiple

marketplaces, to POS, Inventory Management and CRM solutions, Shopmatic helps

business owners manage the full spectrum of what is required to grow their

business.

Shopmatic has 500000+ customers today.

Shopmatic is headquartered in Singapore with a

presence in India, Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, Philippines and UAE. The company

is quickly expanding to the rest of South-East Asia, this year.

Shopmatic has raised 20 M SGD from its

incorporation till date with August One, SEEDS Capital and a consortium of

investors.

For more information on the Shopmatic Group,

please visit www.goshopmatic.com or contact media@goshopmatic.com