Syinix launches the first android TV in Kenya with Size 8 Reborn

NAIROBI, KENYA – Media

OutReach – 15 July 2020 – Syinix will

be launching its first Android TV in Kenya at 10.30 pm, 15th July 2020.

The Launch will be on NTV and Startimes Kenya and hosted by Size 8 Reborn. With

the launch, Syinix will explain to customers in detail what the Syinix A20

series has to offer.

The Syinix A20 series has 32”, 43”, 50” and 55” screen. Here is a sneak

peek of what the Syinix A20 series has to offer.

Syinix defines new android TV

Syinix will offer 12+12 warranty on new Syinix Android TV and within those 2

years the customers will receive free repair service from Carlcare. The aim is

to ensure that there is interaction with customers in order to answer

questions, resolve supporting issues, improve credibility, and build stronger

relationships with the clients.

The new Android TV is now compatible with Google Assistant, you can quickly

find and play your favorite shows, get answers and control your home. The

Bluetooth-enabled TV will allow you to use external speakers to get better

sound. Comes with the Chrome cast built in feature, the TV allows one to stream

your favorite shows, movies, music, sports, games, and more from your mobile

device to the big screen.

It also offers breathtaking quality with the HDR advanced image processing

technology, that can better reflect the visual effect in real environment and

let users see richer and more realistic colors. The other goal of the HDR is to

maintain as much of the original image quality as possible, all the way through

to the living room.

The aesthetically pleasing television with its frameless structure shows the

success of Syinix Android TV being the first true frameless television. The Syinix

Android TV has a screen to body ratio of 96% for a larger and more optimal

viewing experience and has a very thin bezel at the bottom.

The new Syinix Android TV as you can tell has much to offer to the customers.

To provide further value to the customers, Syinix is partnering with Carlcare, to

provide first-class-after sales services anytime, anywhere.

Syinix constantly focused on providing top quality products and services to

Kenyan families. Syinix Android TV is developed to provide the most affordable

price and user-friendly technology for every member of the family to enjoy

entertainment and better quality of life.