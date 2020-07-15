TimeTicket: Pre-registration for “eSportStars” (aka: eposta) is now open
This service broadens the network of support for esports players while playing against esports professional players.
- Aiming to promote esports by providing the chance to earn
money through competitions and a cryptocurrency reward service.
TOKYO, JAPAN – Media
OutReach – 15 July 2020 – TimeTicket GmbH (headquartered in Zug,
Switzerland, CEO: Masato Kakamu), a wholly-owned Swiss subsidiary of
TimeTicket, Inc. (headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo), is now offering
pre-registration for “eSportStars (aka: eposta)” where players and fans
can easily find suitable opponents to play against while promoting esports
(https://esportstars.jp/).
◆ Outline of “eSportStars”
“eSportStars” is for everyone including
professional esports players, fans and players aiming to become professionals
around the world. It is an unprecedented service that offers all players the
opportunity to find suitable opponents to play against as well as hosting
tournaments and competing in popular esports games beyond geographical
boundaries. (Supported languages: Japanese, English, and Chinese)
<Twitter account of eSportStars> https://twitter.com/esportstars_tcp/
◆ Service outline of “eSportStars”
Once pre-registration is completed, tickets can be sold and
purchased within eSportStars.
<Competition flow>
1. Issue competition ticket: Choose your favorite
esports game and issue a ticket. Then, publish it inside and outside the
service.
Ticket
Information should include: game name, price to compete, time & date,
online venue, sale conditions and any notes.
2. Ticket purchase: Those who wish to compete buy
the published ticket.
3. Offer acceptance: The ticket seller accepts the
offer and the deal is done.
- After competition, both players can post game reviews and
videos.
- Competition method: one on one/team play/game tournament etc.
- Option: Charity donation for ticket proceeds
Fans can support their favorite players by competing against
them and players can earn money while training to improve gaming skills.
As well as game competition tickets, there are other types
of tickets that the sellers can offer. For instance, the ideas can be based on
what they are good at or what they like to do, such as “teaching how to
improve gaming skills”, “having a passionate chat about favorite
games”, “teaching how to become a professional esports player”,
etc.
Furthermore, users will be rewarded with a cryptocurrency,
TimeCoin (TMCN) for their competition results. TimeCoin can be used within
eSportStars and users can save up TimeCoin to buy competition tickets, which
certainly helps users to access more competitions and to improve gaming skills.
◆ Official players
of “eSportStars”
・Killer Angels (https://killerangel.jp/)
JapanKillerAngel is the first female Japanese professional
esports team to own a gaming house globally and it is run by Killer Angels Co.,
Ltd. Currently, the team has 3 divisions: the PUBG division, the VALORANT
division and the Streamer division. The players are actively engaging in
esports as professional athletes while participating in tournaments and
updating news.
JapanKillerAngel represents the best of the best as a
domestic female team, as it consists of elite athletes chosen from a large pool
of female players, aiming to reach the top in Japan and in the world as a
professional team. The popularity of women’s professional esports teams is
growing worldwide. JapanKillerAngel continues to improve to compete in the
world as a representative of Japan for the Women’s World Competition as well as
the Esports Olympics and the World Cup that are anticipated to be held in the
future.
<Player profiles>
The PUBG division
YUUUUUUUKA
YUUUUUUUKA is currently the team leader. Although PUBG is
her first PC-based FPS game, she has an incredible playing record of about
8,000 hours.
As well as being a warm and gentle person who cares about
the team members, she also has a playful side. Once you get to know her, she
might surprise you with unexpected jokes!
The Streamer division
Nigongo
Nigongo is a player that symbolizes Japanese women’s esports
with an excellent track record in numerous competitions.
She is well-known as a top female player for both experience
and ability and is popular with a wide range of fans. Her recent engagements
include appearing in famous programs in Japan and overseas and being selected
as an official ambassador for overseas competitions.
Competition record:
The Sudden Attack Offline Women’s Tournament: first place
twice and second place once.
PUBG DiCE CUP The 1st Online Competition: first place.
PUBG The 1st Girls Battle: secured the overall title.
Competed in the PUBG PGI Charity Showdown (Germany).
PUBG The 3rd Girls Battle: secured the overall title.
Competed in the PUBG STAR CLASH Project (Asian area
competition for invited players)
The VALORANT & LoL division
Suzu
Suzu is the first professional female esports player from
esports technical schools in Japan, who is a leader of the Valorant team. She
is having a very aggressive and technical playing style. Before LOL, she has
played as a clan in CS: GO.
Achievements: 1st prize in Osaka Electro-Communication
University Tournament (LOL)
・GameWith（https://gamewith.co.jp/）
GameWith formed a professional team in 2018 in order to
create a new society where people are passionate about games, are connected
through games and are proud of making a living playing games. Many of their
professional gamers are actively engaging in esports globally representing
Japan.
<Player profiles>
The Fortnite division
Nephrite
Aside from his play skills, his dedicated approach to
enjoying the moment has attracted a wide range of fans in a short time. He has
consistently been doing well in competitions.
The Super Smash Bros.division
Zackray
Zackray is the strongest battle player in Japan! His
calculated play attracts the audience and he was the only Japanese person to be
invited at an invitation-only competition (total of 16 people) held in the
United States.
・TeamYAMASA(http://www1.yamasa.co.jp/teamyamasa/)
“TeamYAMASA” is Japan’s most renowned Tekken
professional team. TeamYAMASA competes in the Tekken World Tour and have been
engaged in many official events in Japan.
They are multi-talented; not only competing as players but
also engaging in MC/commentary roles. All the members hold JeSU official pro
licences.
<Player profiles>
TeamYAMASA/Yuu
Yuu is a legend who has been a top player on the front line
since the Tekken 5 era.
He maintains a good balance of offence and defence. He makes
speedy and calculated judgements for the next move in a play and often
showcases outstanding performance that excites the audience.
Yuu and his team mate, NOBI, began their journey as the
first professional Tekken gamers in 2015. Yuu is a leading person with
outstanding accomplishments not only in Japan but also around the world.
TAKE/ TeamYAMASA:
TAKE excels in defence like an iron wall called “the
strongest shield in Japan”.
His play style, which gives his opponent a sense of despair,
is often called the “ultimate Tekken style” that only he can
reproduce.
He is a dad who devotes his life to Tekken, making a living
out of Tekken for his wife and children.
With his conscientious and dedicated personality, he has
recently achieved a new highest record as a Japanese player in EVOLUTION 2019.
NOBI / TeamYAMASA:
NOBI has won first place in the World Competition three
times, which marks his performance as at the highest level in Japan.
In Tekken 7, where “defensive style” is the
mainstream, his super-attack approach attracts the audience and beats the
opponent with overwhelming pressure.
His unique personality has helped him to gain popularity in
competitions and streaming videos.
He has been contracted to do “Tekken training” by
the Game Centre and has recorded several thousand bookings so far. As the
training is so popular, the bookings are filled on the same day.
◆ Helping the
children who have been affected by COVID 19
TimeTicket GmbH will donate 5% of the first year’s revenue
from “eSportStars” to the children who have been affected by COVID 19, such as
UNICEF (The United Nations Children’s Fund, https://www.unicef.org/), UNHCR
(The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, https://www.unhcr.org/),
orphanages etc.
Company profile
TimeTicket,Inc.
Headquarters: 2nd floor, FK BUILDING, 1-8-6, Hamamatsucho,
Minato-ku, Tokyo
Postal code: 105-0013
CEO: Masato Kakamu
Established date: April 2019
URL: https://www.timeticket.co.jp
Business description:
・”TimeTicket”, a service that connects
people who want to buy and sell skills.
・Development and operation of
“TimeTicket Pro”, project/job site for freelancers.
・Development and operation of other web
services.
TimeTicket GmbH
Headquarters: Gartenstrasse 6 6300 Zug,
Switzerland
CEO: Masato Kakamu