Trend Micro Research Discovers Botnet Battle for Home Routers

Report warns of users caught in the middle of new cybercrime turf war

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 16 July 2020 –

(;), the

global leader in cloud security, today

released new research warning consumers of a major new wave of attacks

attempting to compromise their home routers for use in IoT botnets. The report

urges users to take action to stop their devices from enabling this criminal

activity.

There has been a recent spike in attacks targeting and leveraging

routers, particularly around Q4 2019. This research indicates increased abuse

of these devices will continue as attackers are able to easily monetize these

infections in secondary attacks.

“With a large majority of the population currently reliant on home

networks for their work and studies, what’s happening to your router has never

been more important,” said Jon Clay, director of global threat

communications for Trend Micro. “Cybercriminals know that a vast majority

of home routers are insecure with default credentials and have ramped up

attacks on a massive scale. For the home user, that’s hijacking their bandwidth

and slowing down their network. For the businesses being targeted by secondary

attacks, these botnets can totally take down a website, as we’ve seen in past

high-profile attacks.”

Trend Micro’s research revealed an increase from October 2019 onwards

in brute force log-in attempts against routers, in which attackers use

automated software to try common password combinations. The number of attempts

increased nearly tenfold, from around 23 million in September to nearly 249

million attempts in December 2019. As recently as March 2020, Trend

Micro recorded almost 194 million brute force logins.

Another indicator that the scale of this threat has increased is devices

attempting to open telnet sessions with other IoT devices. Because telnet is

unencrypted, it’s favored by attackers — or their botnets — as a way to probe

for user credentials. At its peak, in mid-March 2020, nearly 16,000

devices attempted to open telnet sessions with other IoT devices in a single

week.

This trend is concerning for several reasons. Cybercriminals are

competing with each other to compromise as many routers as possible so they can

be conscripted into botnets. These are then sold on underground sites either to

launch Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, or as a way to anonymize

other attacks such as click fraud, data theft and account takeover.

Competition is so fierce that criminals are known to uninstall any

malware they find on targeted routers, booting off their rivals so they can

claim complete control over the device.

For the home user, a compromised router is likely to suffer performance issues.

If attacks are subsequently launched from that device, their IP address may

also be blacklisted — possibly implicating them in criminal activity and

potentially cutting them off from key parts of the internet, and even corporate

networks.

As explained in the report, there’s a thriving black market in botnet

malware and botnets-for-hire. Although any IoT device could be compromised and

leveraged in a botnet, routers are of particular interest because they are

easily accessible and directly connected to the internet.

Trend Micro makes the following recommendations for home users:

Make sure you use a strong password. Change it from

time to time.

Make sure the router is running the latest

firmware.

Check logs to find behavior that doesn’t make sense

for the network.

Only allow logins to the router from the local

network.

To read the complete report, please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/vinfo/hk/security/news/internet-of-things/caught-in-the-crossfire-defending-devices-from-battling-botnets

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro

Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the

world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for

consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data

centers, cloud environments, networks, and endpoints. All our products work

together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat

defense with centralized visibility and control, enabling better, faster

protection. With more than 6,000 employees in over 50 countries and the world’s

most advanced global threat intelligence, Trend Micro secures your connected

world. For more information, visit www.trendmicro.com.hk.