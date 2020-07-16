X0PA AI Enrolled In IMDA’s SG:D Spark Programme

X0PA AI gains recognition for using AI and data science to make hiring objective

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 July 2020 – X0PA AI, a Singapore headquartered

startup founded with the mission to make hiring a scientific process through

the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data science and maximize objectivity,

efficiencies and scale to hiring process. X0PA AI is proudly enrolled in the

SG:D Spark programme, recognizing it as game-changers in the industry. X0PA was

recently also recognized by IDC as an AI-automation Innovator 2019 for APAC.

X0PA AI is an AI

Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that aims to save significant time and

cost in hiring while ensuring accuracy of choices. X0PA AI aims to achieve the

highest level of objectivity in hiring, while enhancing retention, loyalty and

person to job and organization fit. X0PA combines advanced algorithms,

predictive analytics, natural language processing, video assessments and

robotic process automation to scale the recruiting process. X0PA is a strategic

partner of Microsoft and the company has developed cloud based tools and

products to enhance the hiring and selection processes for government, academia

and enterprises.

The SG:D Spark Program

by the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA), addresses the

key challenges and supports the growth of promising Singapore-based startups

through government tools as well as a vibrant, collaborative ecosystem and

network. Companies will need to undergo a stringent due diligence process comprising

both technical as well as financial, to prove that they are qualified to be a

part of the SG:D Spark community.

“We are pleased

to have XOPA AI come on board our SG:D Spark programme. We see great potential

in their platform where they combined ethical AI and natural language

processing to automate and support the hiring process for Government agencies and

enterprises”, said Mr Edwin Low, Director of Innovation & Tech

Ecosystem, Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore.

Ms Nina Alag Suri, CEO

and Co-Founder of XOPA AI comments: “Being enrolled in IMDA’s SG:D Spark programme

is a very proud milestone for X0PA. To be recognized as innovators, we will

continue down the path of innovation to develop more solutions to keep

improving the hiring landscape for businesses and academia. We are excited

about the potential that we can achieve through this support by IMDA and the SG:D

Spark Community”.

The company recently

also closed its Pre-Series A funding round of USD1.5m, part equity and part

convertible note.

For more information,

visit X0PA’s website at https://x0pa.com/

About XOPA AI

X0PA AI shapes the AI talent management

structure of corporate and enterprise-level organisations, education institutes

and government organisations, changing the way they think about hiring through

digitalized solutions. X0PA is a Singaporean based start-up, with a presence in

the United Kingdom, UAE and India.