Chuo Spring adopts Infor ERP solution at overseas sites to improve business visibility and standardize operations globally
Provides governance and expands standardized model from Japan for manufacturing industries
TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 17 July 2020 – Infor Japan K.K., the Japanese subsidiary of
Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry,
today announced that Chuo Spring Co., Ltd., an automotive components
manufacturer, has adopted at its Indonesian sites Infor CloudSuite Industrial,
an ERP solution for manufacturing industries, to enhance business visibility
and standardize its operations globally.
■
Background
Chuo Spring is an automotive components manufacturer engaged in the
development, manufacturing, and sale of springs, control cables, and other
components incorporated into vehicles. Using its control cable technologies,
the company is expanding its product range outside of automotive components as
well, developing businesses in areas such as construction equipment and
welfare-related equipment.
Chuo Spring’s overseas network comprises 10 sites in five countries as
part of its commitment to overseas expansion. However, because each overseas
site operates different core business systems, and conducts operations
differently, it has been difficult for head office in Japan to obtain accurate
real-time information. As a result, each site has been left to implement its
own business improvements, and governance from head office has been largely
ineffective.
Chuo Spring made the decision to use Infor CloudSuite Industrial as a
dedicated core system for its overseas sites, and deploy the solution in its
Indonesian sites, in recognition of its ability to adapt Japanese standardized
operations to sites overseas and support centralized management and global
operations from its Japanese head office.
■
Results of adoption
Chuo Spring deployed Infor CloudSuite Industrial in the latter half of
2019, and is using it to manage shipping, sales, procurement, warehousing, and
accounting at its Indonesian sites. The company is gradually deploying Infor’s
single-instance ERP, built for global operations, across its overseas sites,
starting with Indonesia. In this way, its head office in Japan will be able to
understand data in real time across its global network, and drive business
improvements based on companywide data (including from those overseas sites).
Along with adoption of Infor CloudSuite Industrial, Chuo Spring’s
Indonesian sites are standardizing operations in line with Japan. They are
improving the efficiency of their operations, including eliminating data entry
work for shipping processes, reducing conversion time through a unified code
system, and eliminating double entries through data centralization. Going
forward, in addition to more accurate inventory management, accelerated
financial reporting, and other operational improvements at its Indonesian
sites, Chuo Spring will expand its standardization model to other overseas
sites as well.
■
Comment from Kenta Koide, Vice President, Member of the board, Chuo Spring Co.,
Ltd.
“To enable
continued expansion at Chuo Spring, we needed an ERP solution to visualize our
overseas site data in real time and enable data-driven business decisions. In
addition to the rich functionality and proven achievements for global
manufacturing businesses offered by Infor’s ERP solution, we were impressed
with its versatility, flexible licensing structure, and development environment
enabling easy implementation and meeting local requirements.”
About Chuo Spring
Chuo Spring
Co. Ltd. was established in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, in 1948 as a specialist
manufacturer of springs and control cables. It is engaged in Japan and overseas
in the development, manufacturing, and sale of mainly automotive chassis
springs, precision springs, and control cables, which require advanced
technical capabilities. For details, please see https://www.chkk.co.jp/ .
About Infor
Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by
industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170
countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit
www.infor.com.
