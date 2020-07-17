Philips 2000 series in-ear true wireless headphones are always ready to go
TAT2205 offers water resistance, 12 hours of playtime, extreme comfort, and compact size
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 July 2020 – Philips
TAT2205 are true wireless headphones with long 12 hours play time and a compact
charging case that fits comfortably even in the pocket of the slimmest-fit
jeans. These splash and sweat-resistant in-ear headphones not only sound great,
but also give you a comfortable fit, easy touch control, and up to 12 hours
play time, so you can be surrounded by your choice of sounds wherever you go.
Ready for all-day performance
You’ll be amazed by the clear, dynamic sound from the Philips TAT2205’s
6mm neodymium drivers while you rock your tunes in real comfort thanks to the
snug, lightweight design. The soft, interchangeable ear-tip covers fit so well
that you could almost forget you’re wearing headphones. Enjoy music all day
with up to 12 hours of playtime — about four hours from a single charge of the
headphones, plus an additional eight hours from a fully charged case. Just pop
the earbuds in the case for 15 minutes to get another hour of playing time. A
full charge of the case takes only two hours via USB-C. No matter the weather
and no matter your activity — IPX4 water resistance keeps the sounds flowing
through rain and sweat.
Hassle-free control
No need to fiddle with your phone. With Philips TAT2205, a button on
each earbud makes it easy to control your listening. You can quickly adjust the
volume, skip or pause tracks, take or reject calls–and more. The built-in mic
with echo cancellation keeps sound crisp and clear so you can be relaxed and at
your best when you need to chat, whether you’re talking for work or for
pleasure. You can wake your phone’s voice assistant without touching your
phone. Simply ask Siri or the Google Assistant to play some music, call or send
messages to friends, check the weather, and more.
Quick, trouble-free wireless connection
Don’t worry about Bluetooth configuration hassles. Smart pairing
automatically finds your smartphone and other Bluetooth devices. The headphones
are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they’re paired,
they remember the last device they were paired with.
Price and Availability
The Philips TAT2205 is available for an MSRP of SGD$139 and the
promotion price at SGD$79.
All series colours are ready to sell on Shopee,
Juzsoppe and Ishopchangi
Read more information about Philips
TAT2205 and TAT2205 video
About TP Vision
TP
Vision Europe B.V. (‘TP Vision’) is registered in the Netherlands, with its
head office in Amsterdam. TP Vision is a wholly owned company of TPV Technology
Limited (‘TPV’), which is one of the world’s leading monitor and TV
manufacturers.
TP
Vision is a consumer electronics key player in TV and audio entertainment. TP
Vision concentrates on developing, manufacturing
and marketing Philips-branded TV sets (Europe, Russia, Middle East, South
America, India and selected countries in Asia-Pacific) and Philips-branded
audio products (Globally) under trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V.
We combine the strong Philips brand with our product development and design
expertise, operational excellence, and industry footprint of TPV. We believe in
creating products that offer a superior audio and visual experience for
consumers.