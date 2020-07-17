Qatar Airways to Resume Guangzhou Passenger Flights from 26 July

Flights will be operated initially with one weekly

BEIJING, CHINA – Media

OutReach – 17 July

2020 – Qatar

Airways is pleased to announce that it will resume Guangzhou scheduled

passenger services with an initial one weekly flight starting 26 July. The Southern

China economic and commercial centre becomes the latest destination to join the

global network the airline is gradually rebuilding, in addition to the recently

announced flight resumptions to Bali, Maldives, Beirut, Belgrade, Berlin, Edinburgh,

Larnaca, Prague, Zagreb, Ankara, Zanzibar, Kilimanjaro, Bucharest, Sofia and Venice.

The much-anticipated resumption of Guangzhou passenger flights will

further enhance the airline’s commitment to the Chinese market by providing passengers

access between Doha, China and beyond via the airline’s award-winning hub,

Hamad International Airport (HIA), which was recently voted ‘Best Airport in

the Middle East’ for the sixth year in a row by the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2020.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker

said: “The resumption of Guangzhou passenger services is one of the significant

steps taken by Qatar Airways to demonstrate our confidence in the gradual

recovery of the regional travel market and global connectivity. Since the COVID-19

crisis started, we have challenged ourselves to be at the forefront and combat

the effects of this global pandemic, by volunteering our services to deliver worldwide

medical supplies coordinated by Chinese Embassies and Consulates.

“In addition to scheduled freighter services,

we have also operated a large number of charters and freight-only passenger

aircraft to meet China’s surging demand for imports and exports. With the

resumption of passenger flights, we will have 52 flights in total, comprising

of passenger freighters, belly-hold cargo flights and freighters in and out of

Mainland China each week, providing more than 2500 tonnes of weekly cargo

capacity each way.”

“Qatar Airways been closely working with the

local authorities to secure regulatory approval and ensure we are staying up to

date with the latest in airport procedures and the most advanced safety and

hygiene measures onboard. The return of Guangzhou in our international network will

help to re-establish the connection between Doha and China that directly

benefits our customers and trade partners. We continue to uphold our core mission

of being the trusted airline that gets people home safely and look forward to

further strengthening our schedule to China by increasing frequencies and

destinations as operating environment permits.”

The airline’s share of the passenger and air cargo market has grown

significantly over the past three months. Qatar Airways has remained in

operation throughout the COVID-19 crisis, and has operated a significant

schedule of over 17,000 flights, including over 300 special charters to more

than two million people home globally. The airline has also been running a

robust cargo operation globally, with up to 180 dedicated cargo flights daily,

and has transported over 580,000 tonnes of cargo all around the world.

During the past months, Qatar Airways Cargo has also worked closely with

governments and NGOs to transport over 250,000 tonnes of medical and aid

supplies to impacted regions around the world on both scheduled and charter

services. This equates to roughly 2,500 fully loaded Boeing 777 freighters.

Qatar Airways has further enhanced its onboard safety measures for

passengers and cabin crew, including the use of Personal Protective Equipment

(PPE) suits for cabin crew while onboard, as well as a modified service that

reduces interactions between the passengers and the crew inflight. Cabin Crew

have already been wearing PPE during flights, including gloves and facemasks. Recently,

Qatar Airways has also introduced new Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits for

passengers that include a facemask, disposable gloves and hand sanitiser. In

addition, passengers will be provided a face shield visor, available in adult

and children size, for their use in conjunction with facemask during flights.

The airline recently announced plans to

gradually rebuild its network in line with the evolution of passenger demand

and the expected relaxation of entry restrictions around the world. By the end

of July, the airline plans to expand its network to over 70 destinations. To

find out where the airline is still flying, visit https://qatarairways.com/en/travel-alerts/COVID-19-update.html.

